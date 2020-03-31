MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG), the IT pioneer that delivers storage-as-a-service, today announced that it has achieved the platinum level in the SAP® PartnerEdge® program and is an SAP global technology partner. Pure Storage's FlashArray product, certified for SAP HANA®, provides significant value to customers and service providers running mission critical SAP workloads. This expansion of Pure's partnership with SAP will help customers drive better business outcomes through joint technical support, competency centers and deeper technology integrations between the two companies in areas of intelligent enterprise, SAP S/4HANA®, cloud computing, storage and virtualization.
"Pure Storage is thrilled to take our collaboration with SAP to new and deeper levels as a global technology partner," said Michael Sotnick, Vice President, Partners, Alliances and Business Development, Pure Storage. "At Pure we have built our reputation on innovation, performance and exceptional customer service. We look forward to creating a framework for deeper integration and collaboration across SAP's world-leading product and technologies with our evergreen platforms."
"This expanded global technology partnership with Pure Storage demonstrates the value of SAP's customer-focused ecosystem -- close collaboration with partners that have the potential to deliver immediate value across a multitude of use cases and requirements," said Marc Rolfe, Senior Vice President, Global Business Development and Ecosystems, SAP. "Together, we aim to drive better results, higher profits and accelerated innovation curves for our customers."
For more information on joint solutions from Pure Storage and SAP, visit us here.
Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "predict," "should" and "will" and similar expressions as they relate to SAP are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. SAP undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. The factors that could affect SAP's future financial results are discussed more fully in SAP's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including SAP's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of their dates.
© 2020 SAP SE. All rights reserved.
SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices.
Pure Storage, the "P" Logo and FlashArray are trademarks or registered trademarks of Pure Storage, Inc. All other trademarks or names referenced in this document are the property of their respective owners.
About Pure Storage
Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG) gives technologists their time back. Pure delivers a modern data experience that empowers organizations to run their operations as a true, automated, storage as-a-service model seamlessly across multiple clouds. One of the fastest-growing enterprise IT companies in history, Pure helps customers put data to use while reducing the complexity and expense of managing the infrastructure behind it. And with a certified customer satisfaction score in the top one percent of B2B companies, Pure's ever-expanding list of customers are among the happiest in the world.
Analyst Recognition:
Pure Storage has been named a Leader in the 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Primary Storage.