MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG), the IT pioneer that delivers storage as-a-service in a multi-cloud world, today announced the Company will participate virtually in fireside chats at the following conferences:

23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference
Date: Monday, January 11, 2021
Time: 9:30 - 10:10 AM PT
Pure Presenters: Kevan Krysler, CFO and Rob Lee, VP and Chief Architect

Goldman Sachs 2021 Virtual Tech and Internet Conference
Date: Tuesday, January 12, 2021
Time: 1:30 - 2:10 PM PT
Pure Presenters: Charles Giancarlo, Chairman and CEO and Kevan Krysler, CFO

The presentations from the virtual events will be webcast live and all information will be available on the investor relations website at investor.purestorage.com

About Pure Storage
Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG) gives technologists their time back. Pure delivers a modern data experience that empowers organizations to run their operations as a true, automated, storage as-a-service model seamlessly across multiple clouds. One of the fastest-growing enterprise IT companies in history, Pure helps customers put data to use while reducing the complexity and expense of managing the infrastructure behind it. And with a certified customer satisfaction score in the top one percent of B2B companies, Pure's ever-expanding list of customers are among the happiest in the world.

Analyst Recognition
Pure Storage has been named a Leader in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Primary Storage.

 

