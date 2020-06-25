COLUMBIA, S.C., June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PurePower Technologies (PPT), a leader in the engineering and remanufacturing of diesel fuel injectors and turbochargers, today announced Stephen Gow as director of business development and sales.
Reporting to Managing Director Greg Butler, Gow will be responsible for leading all business development, marketing and sales activities, and growing the PurePower overall product portfolio in the aftermarket, and with OEM key accounts and end-user customers.
"Stephen's demonstrated understanding of product and market needs, along with his vast experience in industrial marketing over the past 30 years will serve our customers well," said Greg Butler, managing director, PurePower Technologies. "His passion for 'moving the needle' and bringing consumer insights into the overall decision-making process will help us greatly as we continue on our current growth pattern and increase PurePower's visibility with new and existing key customers."
Gow joins PurePower after a long career at Spirax Saco, Columbia, SC, where he held a number of marketing positions of increasing responsibility with the company. Most recently he served as vice president of marketing with overall responsibility for market development, product management, marketing services, market intelligence, customer service, strategic pricing and product development.
About PurePower Technologies:
PurePower Technologies, Inc., a Stanadyne LLC company, is a leader in the engineering and remanufacturing of diesel fuel injectors and turbochargers for OEMs and the aftermarket. Headquartered in Columbia, SC, the company is an authority for all precision fuel, air-management, and after-treatment systems for light-, medium- and heavy-duty diesel engines, having produced more than 30 million precision diesel fuel injectors since 1999. PurePower offers a complete portfolio of design, engineering, manufacturing and remanufacturing capabilities that allows the company to achieve levels of quality and precision that outpace the industry. For more information, visit purepowertechnologies.com
