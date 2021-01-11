Purple_mattress_logo.jpg
By Purple Innovation, Inc.;2021 ICR Conference;

LEHI, Utah, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPL) ("Purple") the leader in comfort innovation and the creator of the renowned Purple® Mattress, today announced that the Company will make a presentation at the 2021 ICR Conference.  The presentation is scheduled for Monday, January 11, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The presentation will be simultaneously broadcast on the internet and available at https://investors.purple.com/.                                                  

NASDAQ Global Market Listing

The Company received approval from NASDAQ to begin listing its shares of Class A common stock on The NASDAQ Global Market effective January 8, 2021. The move to The NASDAQ Global Market from The NASDAQ Capital Market reflects the significant growth of Purple's business and market capitalization.

About Purple

Purple is a digitally-native vertical brand with a mission to help people feel and live better through innovative comfort solutions. We design and manufacture a variety of innovative, premium, branded comfort products, including mattresses, pillows, cushions, frames, sheets and more. Our products are the result of over 25 years of innovation and investment in proprietary and patented comfort technologies and the development of our own manufacturing processes. Our proprietary gel technology, Hyper-Elastic Polymer®, underpins many of our comfort products and provides a range of benefits that differentiate our offerings from other competitors' products. We market and sell our products through our direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional retail partners, third-party online retailers and our owned retail showrooms. For more information on Purple, visit purple.com.

Investor Contact:
Brendon Frey, ICR
brendon.frey@icrinc.com 
203-682-8200

Purple Innovation, Inc.
Misty Bond
Director of Purple Communications
misty.b@purple.com 
385-498-1851

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.