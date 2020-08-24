BEIJING, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Puxin Limited (NYSE: NEW) ("Puxin" or the "Company"), a successful consolidator of the after-school education industry in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020.
Highlights for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2020
- Net revenues were RMB601.1 million (US$85.1 million), a decrease of 5.0% from RMB632.9 million in the second quarter of 2019.
- Operating loss was RMB25.8 million (US$3.7 million), a decrease of 84.7% from RMB168.7 million in the second quarter of 2019.
- Adjusted operating loss[1] was RMB19.1 million (US$2.7 million), a decrease of 64.3% from RMB53.3 million in the second quarter of 2019.
- Net income attributable to Puxin Limited was RMB36.6 million (US$5.2 million), compared to net loss attributable to Puxin Limited of RMB194.6 million in the same period of 2019.
- Adjusted net income attributable to Puxin Limited[2] was RMB45.2 million (US$6.4 million), compared to adjusted net loss attributable to Puxin Limited of RMB60.7 million in the second quarter of 2019.
- Adjusted EBITDA[3] was RMB80.4 million (US$11.4 million), compared to RMB(25.8) million in the second quarter of 2019.
- Student enrollments increased by 18.1% to 856,674 from 725,118 for the second quarter of 2019.
Highlights for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2020
- Net revenues were RMB1,352.4 million (US$191.4 million), an increase of 8.3% from RMB1,248.6 million in the first half of 2019.
- Operating loss was RMB22.2 million (US$3.1 million), a decrease of 92.7% from RMB305.3 million in the same period of 2019.
- Adjusted operating loss was RMB7.0 million (US$1.0 million), a decrease of 92.7% from RMB95.1 million in the first half of 2019.
- Net loss attributable to Puxin Limited was RMB6.9 million (US$1.0 million), a decrease of 98.5% from RMB443.4 million in the same period of 2019.
- Adjusted net income attributable to Puxin Limited was RMB70.6 million (US$10.0 million), compared to adjusted net loss attributable to Puxin Limited of RMB134.4 million in the same period of 2019.
- Adjusted EBITDA was RMB145.4 million (US$20.6 million), compared to RMB(42.7) million in the first half of 2019.
- Student enrollments increased by 59.2% to 1,794,949 from 1,127,179 for the same period of 2019.
Mr. Yunlong Sha, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Puxin, commented, "During the second quarter of 2020, Puxin spared no effort in gradually resuming classes and business operations under the guidance of the Ministry of Education and the National Health Commission. We have once again won the recognition of students and parents with our excellent teaching quality: accordingly, student enrollments increased by 18.1% year-over-year. Net revenues of K-12, the core business segment of Puxin, increased by 14.0% year-over-year. Meanwhile, Puxin Online School successfully completed a smooth online migration of the offline courses and achieved a high rate of course completion – its net revenues increased more than six times year-over-year. Looking ahead at post COVID-19 recovery, we will never slacken our efforts. We plan to further implement our K-12-oriented Online-Merge-Offline strategy and target to maintain a robust growth."
Mr. Peng Wang, Chief Financial Officer of Puxin, commented, "We are pleased to see an encouraging recovery of the after-school tutoring industry in China. In the second quarter of 2020, Puxin's core business segments obtained a solid organic growth. Although study-abroad services are still facing a downturn, the EBITDA of study-abroad business turned positive to RMB4.0 million. Progress is also seen in cost control. Our non-GAAP selling expenses decreased by 12.4% year-over-year as a result of adjusted marketing and sales strategy, and non-GAAP administrative expenses dropped by 30.3% year-over-year. In the future, Puxin will continue to implement the dual-engine strategy of 'organic growth + M&A' and regularly review the acquired schools' revenues, non-GAAP income, as well as student enrollments to evaluate this strategy's effectiveness. We are confident to present our achievements of this strategy, advanced competitiveness of core business segments, operational and financial performance as well as sustainable shareholder value."
Financial and Operational Results for the Second Quarter of 2020
Net Revenues
Net revenues decreased by 5.0% to RMB601.1 million (US$85.1 million) from RMB632.9 million in the second quarter of 2019. This decrease was primarily due to the adverse impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the demand for study-abroad tutoring services.
Net revenues of K-12 tutoring services increased by 14.0% to RMB419.7 million (US$59.4 million) from RMB368.0 million in the second quarter of 2019. In the second quarter of 2020, the student enrollments of K-12 tutoring services, including group class, personalized tutoring and full-time tutoring services, reached 598,369.
Net revenues of Puxin Online School significantly increased to RMB24.0 million (US$3.4 million) from RMB3.0 million in the same period of 2019. Student enrollments of Puxin Online School were 249,452 in the second quarter of 2020.
Net revenues of study-abroad tutoring services decreased by 39.9% to RMB157.4 million (US$22.3 million) from RMB261.9 million in the second quarter of 2019. This was primarily due to a sharp drop in student enrollments from 15,696 to 8,853 in the second quarter of 2020 affected by the global spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in major countries of the world.
Cost of Revenues
Cost of revenues slightly decreased by 0.4% to RMB331.4 million (US$46.9 million) from RMB332.8 million in the second quarter of 2019, primarily due to a decrease in staff cost which reflected the decreased demand for study-abroad services attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic. Cost of revenues, excluding share-based compensation expenses, decreased by 0.3% to RMB330.8 million (US$46.8 million) from RMB331.7 million in the second quarter of 2019.
Gross Profit and Gross Margin
Gross profit was RMB269.7 million (US$38.2 million), a decrease of 10.1% from RMB300.1 million in the second quarter of 2019. Gross margin was 44.9%, compared to 47.4% for the same period in 2019.
Operating Expenses
Total operating expenses decreased by 37.0% to RMB295.5 million (US41.8 million) from RMB468.8 million in the second quarter of 2019.
Selling expenses decreased by 13.1% to RMB210.2 million (US$29.7 million) from RMB241.7 million in the second quarter of 2019. Selling expenses, excluding share-based compensation expenses, decreased by 12.4% to RMB207.0 million (US$29.3 million) from RMB236.4 million in the second quarter of 2019, primarily due to a decrease in sales staff's performance-based compensation attributable to decreased demand for our study-abroad services caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as our cost control measures to improve operation efficiency.
General and administrative expenses decreased by 62.4% to RMB85.3 million (US$12.1 million) from RMB227.1 million during the same period of 2019. General and administrative expenses, excluding share-based compensation expenses, decreased by 30.3% to RMB82.4 million (US$11.7 million) from RMB118.2 million in the second quarter of 2019. The decreases were primarily due to our cost control measures to improve operation efficiency.
Total share-based compensation expenses allocated to related cost of revenues and operating expenses decreased by 94.1% to RMB6.8 million (US$1.0 million) from RMB115.4 million in the second quarter of 2019. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in the number of options vested in the second quarter of 2020 compared to the same period of 2019.
Operating Income (Loss) and Operating Margin
Operating loss was RMB25.8 million (US$3.7 million), a decrease of 84.7% from RMB168.7 million in the second quarter of 2019. Operating margin was (4.3)% in the second quarter of 2020, compared to (26.7)% for the same period in 2019.
Operating income of K-12 tutoring services was RMB19.3 million (US$2.7 million), compared to operating loss of RMB54.5 million in the second quarter of 2019 while operating margin improved to 4.6% from (14.8)% in the second quarter of 2019.
Adjusted operating loss was RMB19.1 million (US$2.7 million), a decrease of 64.3% from RMB53.3 million in the second quarter of 2019.
Adjusted operating margin[4] was (3.2)%, compared to (8.4)% in the same period of the prior year.
Net Income (Loss)
Net income attributable to Puxin Limited was RMB36.6 million (US$5.2 million), compared to net loss attributable to Puxin Limited of RMB194.6 million during the second quarter of 2019. Basic and diluted net income per ADS attributable to Puxin Limited were RMB0.42 (US$0.06) and RMB0.42 (US$0.06), compared to basic and diluted net loss per ADS attributable to Puxin Limited of RMB2.28 and RMB2.28 during the same period of 2019.
Adjusted net income attributable to Puxin Limited was RMB45.2 million (US$6.4 million), compared to adjusted net loss attributable to Puxin Limited of RMB60.7 million during the second quarter of 2019. Adjusted basic and diluted net income per ADS attributable to Puxin Limited[5] were RMB0.52 (US$0.07) and RMB0.51 (US$0.07), compared to adjusted basic and diluted net loss per ADS attributable to Puxin Limited of RMB0.71 and RMB0.71 during the same period of 2019.
EBITDA
EBITDA was RMB71.8 million (US$10.2 million), compared to RMB(159.8) million in the second quarter of 2019.
EBITDA of K-12 tutoring services was RMB109.1 million (US$15.4 million), compared to RMB(50.3) million in the second quarter of 2019.
EBITDA margin[6] was 12.0% in the second quarter of 2020, compared to (25.2)% in the same period in 2019.
Adjusted EBITDA was RMB80.4 million (US$11.4 million), compared to RMB(25.8) million in the second quarter of 2019.
Adjusted EBITDA margin[7] was 13.4%, compared to (4.1)% in the same period in 2019.
[1] Adjusted operating loss is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as operating loss excluding share-based compensation expenses. See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliations of GAAP and non-GAAP results" elsewhere in this earnings release.
[2] Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to Puxin Limited is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as net income (loss) attributable to Puxin Limited excluding share-based compensation expenses and loss on changes in fair value of derivative liabilities. See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliations of GAAP and non-GAAP results" elsewhere in this earnings release.
[3] EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as net income (loss) excluding depreciation, amortization, interest expense, interest income and income tax expenses (benefits); adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as net income (loss) excluding depreciation, amortization, interest expense, interest income, income tax expenses (benefits), share-based compensation expenses and loss on changes in fair value of derivative liabilities. See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliations of GAAP and non-GAAP results" elsewhere in this earnings release.
[4] Adjusted operating margin is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as adjusted operating loss divided by net revenues. See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliations of GAAP and non-GAAP results" elsewhere in this earnings release.
[5] Adjusted basic and diluted net income (loss) per ADS attributable to Puxin Limited is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as basic and diluted net income (loss) per ADS attributable to Puxin Limited excluding share-based compensation expenses, loss on changes in fair value of derivative liabilities. See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliations of GAAP and non-GAAP results" elsewhere in this earnings release.
[6] EBITDA margin is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as EBITDA divided by net revenues. See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliations of GAAP and non-GAAP results" elsewhere in this earnings release.
[7] Adjusted EBITDA margin is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as adjusted EBITDA divided by net revenues. See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliations of GAAP and non-GAAP results" elsewhere in this earnings release.
Financial and Operational Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2020
Net Revenues
Net revenues increased by 8.3% to RMB1,352.4 million (US$191.4 million) from RMB1,248.6 million for the first six months of 2019. This increase was primarily due to the continued growth momentum of student enrollments.
Net revenues of K-12 tutoring services increased by 26.3% to RMB943.0 million (US$133.5 million) from RMB746.6 million for the first half of 2019. In the first half of 2020, the total student enrollments of K-12 tutoring services, including group class, personalized tutoring and full-time tutoring services, reached 1,165,074.
Net revenues of Puxin Online School significantly increased to RMB47.0 million (US$6.7 million) from RMB4.9 million for the same period of 2019. Student enrollments of Puxin Online School were 607,066 for the first six months of 2020.
Net revenues of study-abroad tutoring services decreased by 27.1% to RMB362.4 million (US$51.2 million) from RMB497.1 million for the first six months of 2019. Study-abroad consulting and tutoring services had 22,809 student enrollments in the first half of 2020 compared to 32,366 in the same period of 2019. This was primarily due to the global spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in major countries of the world.
Cost of Revenues
Cost of revenues increased by 9.5% to RMB731.6 million (US$103.6 million) from RMB668.4 million for the first six months of 2019. Cost of revenues, excluding share-based compensation expenses, increased by 9.7% to RMB730.4 million (US$103.4 million) from RMB665.8 million in the first six months of 2019.
Gross Profit and Gross Margin
Gross profit was RMB620.8 million (US$87.9 million), an increase of 7.0% from RMB580.2 million for the first six months of 2019. Gross margin was 45.9%, compared to 46.5% for the same period in 2019.
Operating Expenses
Total operating expenses decreased by 27.4% to RMB642.9 million (US$91.0 million) from RMB885.4 million for the first six months of 2019.
Selling expenses decreased by 5.1% to RMB440.7 million (US$62.4 million) from RMB464.4 million for the first six months of 2019. Selling expenses, excluding share-based compensation expenses, decreased by 4.1% to RMB433.5 million (US$61.4 million) from RMB451.9 million in the same period of 2019.
General and administrative expenses decreased by 52.0% to RMB202.3 million (US$28.6 million) from RMB421.0 million during the same period of 2019. General and administrative expenses, excluding share-based compensation expenses, decreased by 13.5% to RMB195.5 million (US$27.7 million) from RMB226.0 million in the first half of 2019. The decreases were primarily due to our cost control measures to improve our operation efficiency under the COVID-19 pandemic.
Total share-based compensation expenses allocated to related cost of revenues and operating expenses decreased by 92.8% to RMB15.2 million (US$2.2 million) from RMB210.1 million in the same period of 2019. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in the number of options vested in the first six months of 2020 compared to the same period of 2019.
Operating Income (Loss) and Operating Margin
Operating loss decreased by 92.7% to RMB22.2 million (US$3.1 million) from RMB305.3 million in the first half of 2019. Operating margin was (1.6)% in the first six months of 2020, compared to (24.4)% for the same period in 2019.
Operating income of K-12 tutoring services was RMB86.0 million (US$12.2 million), compared to operating loss of RMB80.4 million in the same period of 2019 while operating margin improved to 9.1% from (10.8)%.
Adjusted operating loss decreased by 92.7% to RMB7.0 million (US$1.0 million) from RMB95.1 million in the same period of 2019.
Adjusted operating margin was (0.5)%, compared to (7.6)% in the same period of 2019.
Net Loss
Net loss attributable to Puxin Limited was RMB6.9 million (US$1.0 million), a decrease of 98.5% from net loss attributable to Puxin Limited of RMB443.4 million during the same period of 2019. Basic and diluted net loss per ADS attributable to Puxin Limited were RMB0.08 (US$0.02), compared to basic and diluted net loss per ADS attributable to Puxin Limited of RMB5.28 during the same period of 2019.
Adjusted net income attributable to Puxin Limited was RMB70.6 million (US$10.0 million), compared to adjusted net loss attributable to Puxin Limited of RMB134.4 million during the same period of 2019. Adjusted basic and diluted net income per ADS attributable to Puxin Limited were RMB0.81 (US$0.11) and RMB0.79 (US$0.11), compared to adjusted basic and diluted net loss per ADS attributable to Puxin Limited of RMB1.60 and RMB1.60 during the same period of 2019.
EBITDA
EBITDA was RMB67.9 million (US$9.6 million), compared to RMB(351.7) million for the first six months of 2019.
EBITDA of K-12 tutoring services was RMB170.3 million (US$24.1 million), compared to RMB(112.1) million in the same period of 2019.
EBITDA margin was 5.0% in the first six months of 2020, compared to (28.2)% in the same period in 2019.
Adjusted EBITDA was RMB145.4 million (US$20.6 million), compared to RMB(42.7) million in the same period of 2019.
Adjusted EBITDA margin was 10.8%, compared to (3.4)% in the same period in 2019.
Cash and Current Bank Balances
As of June 30, 2020, the Company had an aggregate amount of cash and cash equivalents and the current portion of restricted cash of RMB569.6 million (US$80.6 million), compared to RMB606.3 million as of December 31, 2019. The current portion of restricted cash consisted primarily of deposits with Chinese commercial banks as collateral for our bank borrowings within one-year term.
Business Outlook
For the third quarter ended September 30, 2020, based on the information available as of the date of this press release, the Company expects net revenues to be between RMB816.8 million and RMB866.6 million, which represents a decrease of 18% to 13% year-over-year. These forecasts reflect the Company's current and preliminary views on the market and operational conditions, which are subject to change.
Exchange Rate
The Company's business is primarily conducted in China and all of the revenues are denominated in Renminbi ("RMB"). This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars ("USD" or "US$") at specified rates solely for the convenience of the readers. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to USD are made at the rate of RMB 7.0651 to US$1.00, the exchange rate set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board on June 30, 2020. No representation is made that the RMB amounts could have been, or could be, converted, realized or settled into US$ at that rate on June 30, 2020 or at any other rate.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement the Company's financial results presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, the Company also uses non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted operating loss, adjusted operating margin, adjusted net income (loss) attributable to Puxin Limited, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted basic and diluted net income (loss) per ADS attributable to Puxin Limited, as supplemental measures to review and assess the Company's operating performance. Adjusted operating loss is defined as operating loss excluding share-based compensation expenses; adjusted operating margin is defined as adjusted operating loss divided by net revenues; adjusted net income (loss) attributable to Puxin Limited is defined as net income (loss) attributable to Puxin Limited excluding share-based compensation expenses and loss on changes in fair value of derivative liabilities; EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) excluding depreciation, amortization, interest expense, interest income and income tax expenses (benefits); adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) excluding depreciation, amortization, interest expense, interest income, income tax expenses (benefits), share-based compensation expenses and loss on changes in fair value of derivative liabilities; EBITDA margin is defined as EBITDA divided by net revenues; adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as adjusted EBITDA divided by net revenues; adjusted basic and diluted net income (loss) per ADS attributable to Puxin Limited are defined as basic and diluted net income (loss) per ADS attributable to Puxin Limited excluding share-based compensation expenses and loss on changes in fair value of derivative liabilities.
The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information about the Company's operating results, enhance the overall understanding of the Company's past performance and future prospects and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by the Company's management in its financial and operational decision-making.
Non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and when assessing the Company's operating performance, investors should not consider them in isolation. In addition, calculations of this non-GAAP financial information may be different from calculations used by other companies, and therefore comparability may be limited.
The Company mitigates these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable U.S. GAAP performance measures, all of which should be considered when evaluating our performance.
For more information on this non-GAAP financial measure, please see the table captioned "Reconciliations of GAAP and non-GAAP results" set forth at the end of this press release.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements made under the "safe harbor" provisions of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "may," "would," "expect," "anticipate," "future," "intend," "aim," "plan," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "project," "continue," "confident" and similar statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed with or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Any statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements that involve factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, but not limited to the following: its goals and strategies, its ability to achieve and maintain profitability, its ability to attract and retain students to enroll in its courses, its ability to effectively manage its business expansion and successfully integrate businesses it acquired, its ability to identify or pursue targets for acquisitions, its ability to compete effectively against its competitors, its ability to improve the content of its existing courses or to develop new courses, and relevant government policies and regulations relating to the Company's corporate structure, business and industry. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is current as of the date of the press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update such information, except as required under applicable law.
About Puxin Limited
Puxin Limited (NYSE: NEW, "Puxin" or the "Company") is a successful consolidator of the after-school education industry in China. Puxin has a strong acquisition and integration expertise to effectively improve education quality and operational performance of acquired schools. Puxin offers a full spectrum of K-12 and study-abroad tutoring programs designed to help students achieve academic excellence, as well as prepare for admission tests and applications for top schools, universities and graduate programs in China and other countries. The Company has developed a business model effectively combining strategic acquisitions and organic growth achieved through successful post-acquisition integration, which has differentiated the Company from other after-school education service providers in China. For more information, please visit http://www.pxjy.com/.
PUXIN LIMITED
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands of RMB and USD, except for share, per share and per ADS data)
As of December 31,
As of June 30,
2019
2020
2020
RMB
RMB
USD
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
256,763
124,487
17,620
Restricted cash, current portion
349,540
445,101
63,000
Inventories
13,311
16,496
2,335
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
117,148
151,059
21,381
Loan receivable, current portion
191,230
-
-
Total current assets
927,992
737,143
104,336
Non-current assets
Restricted cash, non-current portion
36,727
38,019
5,381
Operating lease right-of-use assets
1,045,941
937,900
132,751
Property, plant and equipment, net
298,719
274,772
38,891
Intangible assets
264,540
237,445
33,608
Goodwill
2,055,922
2,035,577
288,117
Deferred tax assets
2,199
1,975
280
Rental deposit
75,015
75,482
10,684
Loan receivable, non-current portion
-
205,007
29,017
Other non-current assets
-
59,400
8,408
TOTAL ASSETS
4,707,055
4,602,720
651,473
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (including
983,715
864,693
122,389
Income tax payable of the consolidated VIE without recourse
21,248
19,157
2,711
Deferred revenue, current portion (including deferred revenue,
1,205,609
1,048,911
148,464
Operating lease liabilities, current portion (including operating
276,877
263,929
37,357
Amounts due to related parties, current portion (including
1,451
15,374
2,176
Bank borrowings of the consolidated VIE without recourse to
318,600
495,000
70,063
Loans payable to third parties, current portion (including loans
413,838
341,159
48,288
Promissory note, current portion (including promissory note,
87,023
88,314
12,500
Total current liabilities
3,308,361
3,136,537
443,948
PUXIN LIMITED
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands of RMB and USD, except for share, per share and per ADS data)
As of December 31,
As of June 30,
2019
2020
2020
RMB
RMB
USD
Non-current liabilities
Deferred revenue, non-current portion of the consolidated VIE
101,372
79,120
11,199
Deferred tax liabilities of the consolidated VIE without
81,969
75,994
10,756
Amounts due to related parties, non-current portion (including
-
7,292
1,032
Franchise deposits of the consolidated VIE without recourse to
2,533
2,549
361
Operating lease liabilities, non-current portion of the
693,505
605,288
85,673
Loan payable to third parties, non-current portion (including
-
101,031
14,300
Promissory note, non-current portion (including promissory
87,022
88,314
12,500
Derivative liabilities (including derivative liabilities of the
172,235
93,730
13,267
TOTAL LIABILITIES
4,446,997
4,189,855
593,036
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Ordinary shares (par value of USD0.00005 per share;
62
62
9
Additional paid-in capital
2,175,652
2,335,274
330,537
Statutory reserve
7,979
7,979
1,129
Accumulated other comprehensive income
68,707
70,688
10,005
Accumulated deficit
(1,991,220)
(1,998,085)
(282,811)
Total Puxin Limited shareholders' equity
261,180
415,918
58,869
Non-controlling interest
(1,122)
(3,053)
(432)
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
260,058
412,865
58,437
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS'
4,707,055
4,602,720
651,473
PUXIN LIMITED
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands of RMB and USD, except for share, per share and per ADS data)
For the three months ended June 30,
2019
2020
2020
RMB
RMB
USD
Net revenues
632,922
601,053
85,074
Cost of revenues (including share-based compensation expenses of
332,828
331,350
46,900
Gross profit
300,094
269,703
38,174
Operating expenses:
Selling expenses (including share-based compensation expenses of
241,739
210,165
29,747
General and administrative expenses (including share-based
227,063
85,343
12,080
Total operating expenses
468,802
295,508
41,827
Operating loss
(168,708)
(25,805)
(3,653)
Interest expense
10,193
20,658
2,924
Interest income
4,144
11,860
1,679
Foreign exchange gain (loss)
179
(21)
(3)
Loss on changes in fair value of derivative liabilities
18,617
1,848
262
Other income, net
-
14,114
1,998
Gain on disposal of subsidiaries
-
60,968
8,629
Impairment loss on intangible assets
-
4,100
580
(Loss) income before income taxes
(193,195)
34,510
4,884
Income tax expenses (benefits)
1,424
(1,110)
(157)
Net (loss) income
(194,619)
35,620
5,041
Less: Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest
18
(978)
(138)
Net (loss) income attributable to Puxin Limited
(194,637)
36,598
5,179
Net (loss) income per share attributable to Puxin Limited
Basic and diluted
(1.14)
0.21
0.03
Net (loss) income per ADS attributable to Puxin Limited
Basic and diluted
(2.28)
0.42
0.06
Weighted average shares used in calculating basic net (loss)
170,511,022
174,069,766
174,069,766
Weighted average shares used in calculating diluted net (loss)
170,511,022
177,950,175
177,950,175
Note: Each ADS represents two ordinary shares.
PUXIN LIMITED
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(In thousands of RMB and USD)
For the three months ended June 30,
2019
2020
2020
RMB
RMB
USD
Net (loss) income
(194,619)
35,620
5,041
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax:
Change in cumulative foreign currency translation adjustments
4,383
(425)
(60)
Total comprehensive (loss) income
(190,236)
35,195
4,981
Less: comprehensive income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest
18
(978)
(138)
Total comprehensive (loss) income attributable to Puxin Limited
(190,254)
36,173
5,119
PUXIN LIMITED
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands of RMB and USD, except for share, per share and per ADS data)
For the six months ended June 30,
2019
2020
2020
RMB
RMB
USD
Net revenues
1,248,597
1,352,398
191,420
Cost of revenues (including share-based compensation expenses of
668,427
731,628
103,555
Gross profit
580,170
620,770
87,865
Operating expenses:
Selling expenses (including share-based compensation expenses of
464,373
440,662
62,372
General and administrative expenses (including share-based
421,048
202,261
28,628
Total operating expenses
885,421
642,923
91,000
Operating loss
(305,251)
(22,153)
(3,135)
Interest expense
40,232
41,511
5,876
Interest income
4,910
23,816
3,371
Foreign exchange (loss) gain
(10)
121
17
Loss on changes in fair value of derivative liabilities
98,879
62,283
8,816
Other income, net
-
35,962
5,090
Gain on disposal of subsidiaries
-
60,968
8,629
Impairment loss on intangible assets
-
4,100
580
Loss before income taxes
(439,462)
(9,180)
(1,300)
Income tax expenses (benefits)
3,917
(417)
(59)
Net loss
(443,379)
(8,763)
(1,241)
Less: Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest
36
(1,898)
(269)
Net loss attributable to Puxin Limited
(443,415)
(6,865)
(972)
Net loss per share attributable to Puxin Limited
Basic and diluted
(2.64)
(0.04)
(0.01)
Net loss per ADS attributable to Puxin Limited
Basic and diluted
(5.28)
(0.08)
(0.02)
Weighted average shares used in calculating basic and diluted
167,791,531
174,063,142
174,063,142
Note: Each ADS represents two ordinary shares.
PUXIN LIMITED
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(In thousands of RMB and USD)
For the six months ended June 30,
2019
2020
2020
RMB
RMB
USD
Net loss
(443,379)
(8,763)
(1,241)
Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax:
Change in cumulative foreign currency translation adjustments
(2,081)
1,981
280
Total comprehensive loss
(445,460)
(6,782)
(961)
Less: comprehensive income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest
36
(1,898)
(269)
Total comprehensive loss attributable to Puxin Limited
(445,496)
(4,884)
(692)
PUXIN LIMITED
RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS
(In thousands of RMB and USD, except for share, per share and per ADS data)
For the three months ended June 30,
2019
2020
2020
RMB
RMB
USD
Operating loss
(168,708)
(25,805)
(3,653)
Add: Share-based compensation expenses
115,369
6,753
956
Adjusted operating loss
(53,339)
(19,052)
(2,697)
Adjusted operating margin
(8.4)%
(3.2)%
(3.2)%
Net (loss) income attributable to Puxin Limited
(194,637)
36,598
5,179
Add: Share-based compensation expenses
115,369
6,753
956
Loss on changes in fair value of derivative liabilities
18,617
1,848
262
Adjusted net (loss) income attributable to Puxin Limited
(60,651)
45,199
6,397
Net (loss) income
(194,619)
35,620
5,041
Add: Income tax expenses (benefits)
1,424
(1,110)
(157)
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment
19,357
20,196
2,859
Amortization of intangible assets
8,002
8,337
1,180
Interest expense
10,193
20,658
2,924
Less: Interest income
4,144
11,860
1,679
EBITDA
(159,787)
71,841
10,168
EBITDA margin
(25.2)%
12.0%
12.0%
Add: Share-based compensation expenses
115,369
6,753
956
Loss on changes in fair value of derivative liabilities
18,617
1,848
262
Adjusted EBITDA
(25,801)
80,442
11,386
Adjusted EBITDA margin
(4.1)%
13.4%
13.4%
Net (loss) income per ADS attributable to Puxin Limited
(2.28)
0.42
0.06
Adjusted net (loss) income per ADS attributable to Puxin Limited
(0.71)
0.52
0.07
Adjusted net (loss) income per ADS attributable to Puxin Limited
(0.71)
0.51
0.07
Weighted average shares used in calculating basic adjusted
170,511,022
174,069,766
174,069,766
Weighted average shares used in calculating diluted adjusted
170,511,022
177,950,175
177,950,175
Note: Each ADS represents two ordinary shares.
PUXIN LIMITED
RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS
(In thousands of RMB and USD, except for share, per share and per ADS data)
For the six months ended June 30,
2019
2020
2020
RMB
RMB
USD
Operating loss
(305,251)
(22,153)
(3,135)
Add: Share-based compensation expenses
210,117
15,198
2,151
Adjusted operating loss
(95,134)
(6,955)
(984)
Adjusted operating margin
(7.6)%
(0.5)%
(0.5)%
Net loss attributable to Puxin Limited
(443,415)
(6,865)
(972)
Add: Share-based compensation expenses
210,117
15,198
2,151
Loss on changes in fair value of derivative liabilities
98,879
62,283
8,816
Adjusted net (loss) income attributable to Puxin Limited
(134,419)
70,616
9,995
Net loss
(443,379)
(8,763)
(1,241)
Add: Income tax expenses (benefits)
3,917
(417)
(59)
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment
36,663
41,824
5,920
Amortization of intangible assets
15,769
17,599
2,491
Interest expense
40,232
41,511
5,876
Less: Interest income
4,910
23,816
3,371
EBITDA
(351,708)
67,938
9,616
EBITDA margin
(28.2)%
5.0%
5.0%
Add: Share-based compensation expenses
210,117
15,198
2,151
Loss on changes in fair value of derivative liabilities
98,879
62,283
8,816
Adjusted EBITDA
(42,712)
145,419
20,583
Adjusted EBITDAmargin
(3.4)%
10.8%
10.8%
Net loss per ADS attributable to Puxin Limited
- Basic and diluted
(5.28)
(0.08)
(0.02)
Adjusted net (loss) income per ADS attributable to Puxin Limited
(1.60)
0.81
0.11
Adjusted net (loss) income per ADS attributable to Puxin Limited
(1.60)
0.79
0.11
Weighted average shares used in calculating basic adjusted
167,791,531
174,063,142
174,063,142
Weighted average shares used in calculating diluted adjusted
167,791,531
178,035,266
178,035,266
Note: Each ADS represents two ordinary shares.