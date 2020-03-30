NEW YORK, March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Q BioMed Inc. (OTCQB: QBIO), a commercial stage biotech company, announced today the appointment of Kristin Keller to the newly created position of Chief Commercial Officer. Kristin will be focused on driving the global commercialization of Q BioMed's lead product, the FDA approved, non-opioid Strontium89 (Strontium Chloride Sr-89 Injection, USP). She will also contribute strategic insight and direction to the Company's portfolio of earlier stage assets.
For more than 20 years, Keller has been working with global pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device companies as a marketer and strategist. She has deep experience in the specialty and orphan drug space and has worked for biotech companies including Actelion, Raptor, Alexion and Biomarin, as well as larger pharmaceutical companies including Novartis, Sanofi, AstraZeneca and Roche.
"We are very excited to welcome Kristin to Q BioMed. Her leadership and experience launching medicines will be vital as we commercialize Strontium89 for patients across the globe," said Q BioMed CEO Denis Corin. "We look forward to reaching key milestones in our oncology and rare disease pipeline this year and beyond, while we build out our scientific and commercial capabilities as a sustainable, global biotech company."
"The people at Q BioMed share a passion for the patients they serve and a commitment to finding new ways to treat traditionally underserved populations," said Kristin Keller. "I look forward to joining the team and building a commercial organization focused on bringing important therapies to patients with cancer and rare disorders."
Q BioMed received FDA approval to manufacture and distribute Strontium89 in November, 2019. The Company completed its initial commercial production run and shipment in February and has begun distribution in the US, with distribution to EU and rest of the world expected later in the year.
About Q BioMed Inc.
Q BioMed Inc. is a biotech acceleration and commercial stage company. We are focused on licensing and acquiring undervalued biomedical assets in the healthcare sector. Q BioMed is dedicated to providing these target assets the strategic resources, developmental support, and expansion capital needed to ensure they meet their developmental potential, enabling them to provide products to patients in need.
Please visit http://www.QBioMed.com and sign up for regular updates.
Forward-Looking Statements:
This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements include, but are not limited to, any statements relating to our growth strategy and product development programs and any other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition and stock price. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated are: risks related to our growth strategy; risks relating to the results of research and development activities; our ability to obtain, perform under, and maintain financing and strategic agreements and relationships; uncertainties relating to preclinical and clinical testing; our dependence on third-party suppliers; our ability to attract, integrate, and retain key personnel; the early stage of products under development; our need for substantial additional funds; government regulation; patent and intellectual property matters; competition; as well as other risks described in our SEC filings. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.
Q BioMed Media Contact:
Denis Corin
CEO
Investor Relations:
Keith Pinder
+1(404)995-6671
ir@qbiomed.com