NEW YORK, May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrated Specialist Insurer QBE North America announced today the appointment of Becket McNab as Chief Human Resources Officer, effective May 18. McNab most recently served as Executive Vice President, Human Resources, Global Operations and Functional groups at Chubb. As a member of the Executive Leadership Team, McNab will report to Todd Jones, QBE North America Chief Executive Officer.
Leveraging her extensive leadership and industry experience along with her functional HR acumen, McNab will be responsible for all North America human resources activities, including driving the company's focus on Talent & Culture.
"This appointment demonstrates our commitment to talent and culture at QBE, and underscores our focus on building and growing our leadership team, " said Jones. "I am pleased to welcome Becket as her appointment will help us as we continue to grow and further align our human resources programs with our strategic business initiatives. I am confident that she will successfully lead this critical function into the future and have a positive impact on the overall organization."
About Becket McNab
Prior to serving as Executive Vice President, Human Resources, Global Operations and Functional groups at Chubb, McNab was the Executive Vice President of Human Resources for Chubb Overseas General. Having joined Chubb in 2005, she played a key role in supporting the growth of Chubb Overseas General around the world.
Prior to Chubb, she held a variety of senior HR roles with the Richemont Group, Nabisco International and PepsiCo International. She has an undergraduate degree from of the University of Pennsylvania and a master's degree from the London School of Economics. She also serves on the Board of Trustees at the Lukas Community for developmentally disabled adults.
About QBE
QBE North America is part of QBE Insurance Group Limited, one of the largest insurers and reinsurers worldwide. QBE NA reported Gross Written Premiums in 2019 of $4.7 billion. QBE Insurance Group's 2019 results can be found at www.qbe.com. Headquartered in Sydney, Australia, QBE operates out of 31 countries around the globe, with a presence in every key insurance market. The North America division, headquartered in New York, conducts business through its property and casualty insurance subsidiaries. The actual terms and coverage for all lines of business are subject to the language of the policies as issued. QBE insurance companies are rated "A" (Excellent) by A.M. Best and "A+" by Standard & Poor's. Additional information can be found at www.qbe.com/us, or follow QBE North America on Twitter.