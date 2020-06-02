NEW YORK, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- QBE North America announced today the appointment of Thaddeus Woosley as Senior Vice President, Broker Management & Sales Operations. Woosley most recently served as Vice President, Strategic Advisor, Specialty & Commercial, at QBE North America.
In his new role, Woosley will be accountable for broker relationships—ensuring close connectivity for QBE's trading partners, managing compensation strategies, and executing service agreements in a way that focuses on delivering mutual value and growth for both partners and customers. He is based in QBE's Chicago office.
"With 15 years of experience in the insurance industry, Thad has proven himself as a dynamic and innovative leader with deep expertise in developing successful carrier-broker relationships and building effective programs to attract and serve customers," said Tom Fitzgerald, President of QBE North America's Specialty & Commercial business. "We are excited and fortunate to have him step into this role at such a critical time for the business. Many of our businesses are seeing unprecedented growth as a result of current market conditions. Having Thad cement our relationships with our limited and preferred trading partners will further strengthen our ability to deliver innovative solutions for customers during this time of need."
About Thaddeus Woosley
Before joining QBE in February 2020, Woosley worked at Aon for 15 years in a variety of leadership roles of increasing responsibility. Most recently at Aon, he served as Vice President – Global Broking, Commercial Risk Solutions, and worked closely with carrier partners to identify opportunities and build solutions to serve clients, among other duties. Earlier roles included Vice President and Head of Marketing for Aon Risk Solutions U.S. Retail, Director of Marketing for Aon Risk Solutions and Director of Marketing for Aon Consulting Worldwide. Before joining Aon in 2005, Woosley worked for five years at Ketchum Public Relations. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in organizational behavior from Truman State University in Kirksville, MO.
About QBE
QBE North America is part of QBE Insurance Group Limited, one of the largest insurers and reinsurers worldwide. QBE NA reported Gross Written Premiums in 2019 of $4.7 billion. QBE Insurance Group's 2019 results can be found at www.qbe.com. Headquartered in Sydney, Australia, QBE operates out of 31 countries around the globe, with a presence in every key insurance market. The North America division, headquartered in New York, conducts business through its property and casualty insurance subsidiaries. The actual terms and coverage for all lines of business are subject to the language of the policies as issued. QBE insurance companies are rated "A" (Excellent) by A.M. Best and "A+" by Standard & Poor's. Additional information can be found at www.qbe.com/us, or follow QBE North America on Twitter.