LUBBOCK, Texas, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In partnership with Taj Hospitality, QHotels is proud to announce the opening of Aloft Lubbock located at 2909 Iola Avenue. This is the first Aloft hotel to enter the steadily growing Lubbock, TX market and is positioned in a prime location in the West End Center which offers a wide variety of shopping and a short distance from Texas Tech University.
"QHotels is excited to open its second Marriott hotel in partnership with Taj Hospitality, the Aloft Lubbock. As we grow our operations into Texas, it is a thrill that our second Texas hotel offers the Lubbock market such a fun and confident upgraded brand." Vimal Patel, CEO QHotels
This 136-room, pet-friendly hotel offers its guests a tech-savvy, vibrant and eclectic space that brings people together. Guests will enjoy signature amenities such as WXYZ® bar, a perfect spot to meet with co-workers or friends and family, Re:fuel by Aloft®, a grab and go breakfast concept offering a variety of breakfast options daily. Guests will also enjoy the on-site fitness center, Re:charge®, featuring free weights, cardio equipment, and cross trainer, and the indoor swimming pool will provide a year-round place to splash around.
Located near some of Lubbock's greatest attractions such as The Buddy Holly Center, Silent Wings Museum, and countless local wineries such as Llano Estacado, this hotel is perfect for business travel and leisure travel alike. Modern guest rooms offer complimentary WiFi, a mini-refrigerator, a 55-inch LED TV with streaming capabilities, a work table, and a sofa. Aloft Lubbock also features 566 sq. ft of meeting space accommodating up to 38 people and a beautiful backyard patio perfect for small outdoor gatherings.
For more information or to make a reservation, visit their website or call 806-993-0802
About Q Hotels
Established in 1997, QHotels is a hospitality and development company, headquartered in LaPlace, Louisiana. QHotels offers both hotel management services and development services. Their strong ties with Marriott, IHG, Hilton and Best Western help deliver strong return to each partner. Their mission is to inspire extraordinary results, advance knowledge, and strengthen our communities. Contact QHotels via http://www.qhotels.co or by calling 1-985-618-1700.
About Aloft Hotels
Aloft Hotels currently operates more than 185 hotels in over 25 countries and territories. Catering to a tech-savvy, music-loving crowd, the brand offers vibrant, eclectic spaces that thrive off bringing people together. A brand for music lovers and music makers alike,Aloftis best known for its emphasis on innovative music programming through its Live at Aloft platform. Signature brand amenities include WXYZ® bar, Re:mix® lounge, grab-and-go breakfast concept Re:fuel by Aloft®, and pet-friendly program Arf® (Animals R Fun). Aloft moves to its own beat –it is Different. By Design.–using technology and design to enhance experiences and evolve with the needs of our guests. For more information, visit http://www.alofthotels.com and follow along on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Aloft is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments, and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit MarriottBonvoy.com.
