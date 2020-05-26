QUAKERTOWN, Pa., May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of QNB Corp. (OTC Bulletin Board: QNBC), parent company of QNB Bank, at a regular meeting on May 26, 2020 declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.34 per share. The cash dividend is payable on June 26, 2020 to shareholders of record June 12, 2020.
QNB Corp. offers commercial and retail banking services through the twelve banking offices of its subsidiary, QNB Bank. QNB Corp.'s stock is traded in the over-the-counter market under the symbol "QNBC." For more information, visit QNB's web site at QNBbank.com.