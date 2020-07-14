NEW YORK, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Qontigo announced today the appointment of Marc Dorfman as Global Head of Sales, responsible for overseeing worldwide sales at Qontigo, an investment intelligence leader and provider of best-of-breed analytics and world-class indices.
Commenting on the appointment, Brian Rosenberg, Chief Revenue Officer of Qontigo, said, "With his extensive industry experience in both index and analytics—plus his strong track record of performance in sales & account management and business development—Marc is a superb fit with both our team and our ambitions at Qontigo. We're delighted to have him with us."
Dorfman's previous experience as Managing Director – Head of Americas Sales, Information Services at FTSE Russell, makes him particularly well suited for his new role. At FTSE Russell, Dorfman led a team responsible for index sales, analytics and data solutions for the Americas. Before that, he served as FTSE Russell's Managing Director - Head of Americas Index Sales since 2018, and Head of US & Latin America Index Sales since 2015.
Prior to FTSE Russell, Dorfman served as Executive Director at MSCI, as Head of Equity Index Sales – Mid Atlantic, Southeast and Canada since 2010. Dorfman also served as Director of Sales at RiskMetrics and as an Account Executive at Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS), which MSCI acquired in 2006.
Dorfman earned a Masters of Business Administration from the Robert H. Smith School of Business at the University of Maryland and a degree in Communications from The Pennsylvania State University.
About Qontigo
Qontigo is a financial intelligence innovator and a leader in the modernization of investment management, from risk to return. The combination of the group's world-class indices and best-of-breed analytics, with its technological expertise and customer-driven innovation, enables its clients to achieve competitive advantage in a rapidly changing marketplace. Qontigo's global client base includes the world's largest financial products issuers, capital owners and asset managers. Created in 2019 through the combination of Axioma, DAX and STOXX, Qontigo is part of Deutsche Börse Group, headquartered in Eschborn with key locations in New York, Zug and London.