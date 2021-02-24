IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- QOS Networks has announced the appointment of three members to the executive Board of Directors. Brian Klingbeil, Chief Strategy Officer for Ensono, Travis Keller of M/C Partners, and Joseph Harding, Global Head Platform and Product Marketing at Equinix and past CMO at Windstream Enterprise will join the QOS Networks board. The expanded board members come with impressive product, go-to-market and operations experience to guide QOS Networks to the next stage of growth.
In September 2020, QOS Networks announced a recapitalization with M/C Partners, launching a new chapter of growth and innovation within the organization. The expansion of the board will bring depth to QOS Networks and help drive toward their ambitious goals.
"We are pleased to welcome Joe Harding, Brian Klingbiel and Travis Keller to our board of directors," says Frank Cittadino, chief executive officer of QOS Networks. "The collective deep experience in enterprise networking, strategy, go-to-market execution and driving global scale will be invaluable to QOS as we grow our business and pursue our mission to be the world's most capable managed network service provider."
The group brings in impressive array of expertise across strategy, marketing, and operational competencies as QOS Networks moves into the next phase of aggressive growth.
Joseph Harding, Global Head Platform and Product Marketing for Equinix and former CMO of Windstream Enterprise, joins the QOS Networks board with over 20 years of senior leadership experience in enterprise technology services, with a focus on product innovation and go-to-market execution.
Brian Klingbeil, Chief Strategy Office for Ensono, joins the board with a keen eye for business operations and a heavy focus on client satisfaction. His expertise spans business operations, product management and development, service delivery, and services roadmaps.
Travis Keller of M/C Partners led the investment in QOS and is an industry veteran with more than 15 years of investment and operations experience in communication and technology services. Keller brings a wealth of knowledge to QOS Networks and will be a central to driving the overall company strategy with the management team.
QOS Networks, purpose built from the ground up to enable enterprises to take full advantage of software defined networking, has quickly become the most successful managed services provider in the SD-WAN and edge network space, touting triple digit year-over-year growth, more than 35,000 deployed edges, and an impressive list of Fortune 500 customers. With their Intelligent Network Platform, QOS Networks has focused on delivering better solutions that drive actionable insights, more uptime, and faster results to their customers.
