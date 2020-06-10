EEMSHAVEN, Netherlands, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- QTS Realty Trust (NYSE: QTS), a leading provider of software-defined and mega scale data center solutions, today announced that Duocast, a Dutch internet service provider, has established a point of presence in QTS' Eemshaven data center. The agreement adds to a growing list of connectivity options for QTS customers in Eemshaven and QTS' data center in Groningen where Duocast also has a presence.
Duocast offers a portfolio of Internet and Ethernet services, IP Transit, IoT backbone and dedicated hosting services. Duocast's presence in QTS' Eemshaven and Groningen data centers addresses growing demand for high-capacity, low latency connectivity services in the Netherlands and throughout Europe.
"Duocast is focused on building differentiated national IP and transport networks that exceed customer expectations, with highly flexible and diverse route options," said Fabian Labohm, Chief Technology Officer, Duocast. "QTS' Groningen and Eemshaven data centers are perfect locations for us to expand our presence outside of Amsterdam and we look forward to providing low latency connectivity that further extends QTS' ability to serve the world's largest enterprises and cloud platforms."
"QTS is highly focused on rapidly expanding connectivity services in the Netherlands supporting a variety of large enterprise and hyperscale needs," said Jan Daan (J.D.) Luycks, Managing Director, QTS. "Duocast is already a key provider for our Groningen customers and we look forward to introducing them to our Eemshaven customer base."
QTS' Groningen and Eemshaven data centers encompass approximately 158,000 sq ft. of raised floor and 30 gross megawatts of capacity within QTS' global footprint. The 45,000 sq. ft. Groningen facility features approximately 20 existing commercial and government customers, while the 113,000 sq. ft. Eemshaven facility, recently vacated by one of the world's largest internet companies, is expected to fully recommissioned and available later this year.
The facilities are strategically located adjacent to multiple hyperscale customer-owned data center deployments and in close proximity to several transatlantic fiber cable landings providing access to multiple markets within Europe and North America. QTS expects the Eemshaven facility to support its ongoing hyperscale growth initiatives and continues to engage in discussions with multiple potential anchor tenants.
About Duocast
Duocast is a connectivity and IT infrastructure specialist that is based in the Netherlands. Duocast provides its services on premise and from 10 multi tenant data centers across the country. Its customers include large webshops, software developers, municipalities, healthcare institutions and online service providers. Duocast is ISO 27001 and NEN 7510 (medical data) certified.
Since its launch in 2004, the engineers of Duocast have specialized themselves in designing, building and operating business-critical IT infrastructures. In addition, the company provides colocation services including twin datacenter set ups, private, hybrid and public cloud solutions and private and internet connectivity. Whether its hosting, housing or connectivity: Duocast will engineer the best technical solution possible. Want to know more about Duocast? Visit Duocast at www.duocast.nl, call +31 50 210 3600 or send a message to info@duocast.nl.
About QTS
QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space within North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities. Visit QTS at www.qtsdatacenters.com, call toll-free 877.QTS.DATA or follow on Twitter @DataCenters_QTS.
