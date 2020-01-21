OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- QTS Realty Trust (NYSE: QTS), a leading provider of software-defined and mega scale data center solutions, announced today the tax allocations of 2019 dividend distributions on its common and preferred shares.
The tables included in this press release as exhibits provide the tax treatment of dividends on QTS Realty Trust common stock and preferred stock for 2019.
For shareholders of QTS Realty Trust, Inc., the Form 1099-DIV summarizes the allocation of 2019 dividends. The amounts indicated on Form 1099-DIV should be reported on shareholders' 2019 federal income tax returns. The exhibits below, presented on a per share basis, are provided for informational purposes only and should only be used to clarify the Form 1099-DIV. The information below has been prepared using the best available information to date. QTS Realty Trust's federal income tax return for the year ended December 31, 2019 has not yet been filed.
Exhibit A
Tax Treatment of 2019 Common Stock Dividends
QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: QTS)
Common Stock Dividends
CUSIP # 74736A 103
Please note that the January 8, 2019 common share distribution is included in the tax allocation for 2019 and the January 7, 2020 common share distribution will be included in the tax allocations for 2020.
Security Description
Record Date
Payable Date
Total Distribution
Form 1099 Box 1a
Form 1099 Box 2a
Form 1099 Box 3
Form 1099 Box 5
2020(Next Year)
2019(Current Year)
Ordinary
Long-term
Nondividend
Section 199A
QTS Realty Trust, Inc Class A Common Stock
12/21/2018
01/08/2019
$0.410000
$0.000000
$0.410000
$0.342529
$0.004861
$0.062610
$0.342529
QTS Realty Trust, Inc Class A Common Stock
03/20/2019
04/04/2019
$0.440000
$0.000000
$0.440000
$0.367592
$0.005217
$0.067191
$0.367592
QTS Realty Trust, Inc Class A Common Stock
06/25/2019
07/09/2019
$0.440000
$0.000000
$0.440000
$0.367592
$0.005217
$0.067191
$0.367592
QTS Realty Trust, Inc Class A Common Stock
09/19/2019
10/04/2019
$0.440000
$0.000000
$0.440000
$0.367592
$0.005217
$0.067191
$0.367592
QTS Realty Trust, Inc Class A Common Stock
12/20/2019
01/07/2020
$0.440000
$0.440000
$0.000000
$0.000000
$0.000000
$0.000000
$0.000000
TOTAL
$2.170000
$0.440000
$1.730000
$1.445305
$0.020511
$0.264184
$1.445305
(1) Represents a return of stockholders' original investment.
Exhibit B
Tax Treatment of 2019 Series A Preferred Stock Dividends
QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: QTS)
Series A Preferred Stock Dividends
CUSIP # 74736A 202
Please note that the January 15, 2020 series A preferred share distribution has been included in the tax allocations for 2019.
Security Description
Record Date
Payable Date
Total Distribution
Form 1099 Box 1a
Form 1099 Box 2a
Form 1099 Box 3
Form 1099 Box 5
2020(Next Year)
2019(Current Year)
Ordinary
Long-term
Nondividend
Section 199A
QTS Realty Trust, Inc Series A Preferred Stock
03/31/2019
04/15/2019
$0.445313
$0.000000
$0.445313
$0.439081
$0.006231
$0.000000
$0.439081
QTS Realty Trust, Inc Series A Preferred Stock
06/30/2019
07/15/2019
$0.445313
$0.000000
$0.445313
$0.439081
$0.006231
$0.000000
$0.439081
QTS Realty Trust, Inc Series A Preferred Stock
09/30/2019
10/15/2019
$0.445313
$0.000000
$0.445313
$0.439081
$0.006231
$0.000000
$0.439081
QTS Realty Trust, Inc Series A Preferred Stock
12/31/2019
01/15/2020
$0.445313
$0.000000
$0.445313
$0.439081
$0.006231
$0.000000
$0.439081
TOTAL
$1.781250
$0.000000
$1.781250
$1.756326
$0.024924
$0.000000
$1.756326
(1) Represents a return of stockholders' original investment.
Exhibit C
Tax Treatment of 2019 Series B Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock Dividends
QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: QTS)
Series B Preferred Stock Dividends
CUSIP # 74736A 301
Please note that the January 15, 2020 series B cumulative convertible preferred share distribution has been included in the tax allocations for 2019.
Security Description
Record Date
Payable Date
Total Distribution
Form 1099 Box 1a
Form 1099 Box 2a
Form 1099 Box 3
Form 1099 Box 5
2020(Next Year)
2019(Current Year)
Ordinary
Long-term
Nondividend
Section 199A
QTS Realty Trust, Inc Series B Convertible Preferred Stock
03/31/2019
04/15/2019
$1.625000
$0.000000
$1.625000
$1.602262
$0.022738
$0.000000
$1.602262
QTS Realty Trust, Inc Series B Convertible Preferred Stock
06/30/2019
07/15/2019
$1.625000
$0.000000
$1.625000
$1.602262
$0.022738
$0.000000
$1.602262
QTS Realty Trust, Inc Series B Convertible Preferred Stock
09/30/2019
10/15/2019
$1.625000
$0.000000
$1.625000
$1.602262
$0.022738
$0.000000
$1.602262
QTS Realty Trust, Inc Series B Convertible Preferred Stock
12/31/2019
01/15/2020
$1.625000
$0.000000
$1.625000
$1.602262
$0.022738
$0.000000
$1.602262
TOTAL
$6.500000
$0.000000
$6.500000
$6.409048
$0.090952
$0.000000
$6.409048
(1) Represents a return of stockholders' original investment.
About QTS
QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space within North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities. Visit QTS at www.qtsdatacenters.com, call toll-free 877.QTS.DATA or follow on Twitter @DataCenters_QTS.
