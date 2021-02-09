MIAMI, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Haute Residence welcomes Quadro Miami Design District to its invitation-only Haute Developer Network.
The fully finished condos, located steps away from the Miami Design District, feature full flexibility for owners where they can OWN.LIVE.SHARE. their residences, which are optimized for short-term, seasonal, and long-term use. Quadro Miami Design District was built by Alta Developers and completed in 2019.
Additionally, owners have the option to purchase a unit occupied by a long-term tenant. Six interior design packages with hand-selected accessories and furniture packages are also available. Studios, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom residences range from 548 to 1,280 sq. ft., all with spacious balconies and/or terraces. Select units have oversized outdoor patios up to 1,302 sq. ft. The 12-story boutique building, architecturally designed by Behar Font & Partners and filled with over 500 works of custom art by Art With DNA, boasts walkability to shopping and dining in the internationally renowned Miami Design District with its designer boutiques and galleries, which are all only minutes from Wynwood, Miami Beach, and the airport.
The expansive amenities deck with a pool, summer kitchen, and cabanas provides plenty of spaces for outdoor recreation with panoramic views of Biscayne Bay, while the spacious poolside clubroom, yoga, and spinning rooms create a private setting fit for relaxation or spending time with friends and family. Quadro Miami Design District is exclusively marketed and sold by Fortune Development Sales, and residences start in the $300,000's.
Contact Fortune Development Sales at 305.373.5333.
For more, visit quadroresidences.com.
Visit Quadro Miami Design District's Haute Developer profile: https://www.hauteresidence.com/hr50_slider/quadro-miami-design-district/
