CHARLESTON, W.V., May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Quality Insights, a national leader in health care quality improvement services, has been awarded new contracts from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) to continue improving care for kidney patients in three of its 18 End Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) Networks across the country.
Over a five-year period beginning June 1, Quality Insights will build on its collaborations with local health care providers and communities to actively engage, empower and improve care for people with chronic kidney disease, a growing epidemic that affects more than 37 million adults and is the leading cause of death in the United States. Quality Insights' work will support care provided to rural, vulnerable or disparate populations in the following locations:
- Network 3, serving New Jersey, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands
- Network 4, serving Delaware and Pennsylvania
- Network 5, serving Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia and the District of Columbia
Specifically, each ESRD Network will focus on tasks that may include, but are not limited to:
- Improving behavioral health outcomes, such as diagnosis of depression, for people with kidney disease
- Improving patient safety and reducing harm, particularly by improving access to care in vulnerable populations and ensuring the safety and continuity of dialysis care in emergency situations
- Promoting home modalities and kidney transplantation as appropriate treatments to support patient independence and improve outcomes
- Reducing hospital admissions, readmissions and outpatient emergency visits
- Improving the quality of care being provided to ESRD patients dialyzing in nursing homes
"We are delighted to continue and expand upon the important work of helping thousands of people with kidney disease receive the care they need and take an active role in their care," Sven T. Berg, MD, Quality Insights Chief Executive Officer said.
For more information about ESRD Networks 3, 4 or 5 or to learn more about CMS' End Stage Renal Disease program, please reference the following information:
ESRD Network 3 (New Jersey, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands)
- Chris Brown, (609) 490-0310 ext. 2426
- mailto:cbrown@qualityinsights.org
- http://www.qirn3.org/
ESRD Network 4 (Delaware and Pennsylvania)
- Chris Brown, (610) 265-2418 ext. 2826
- mailto:cbrown@qualityinsights.org
- http://www.qirn4.org/
ESRD Network 5 (Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia and the District of Columbia (DC))
- Brandy Vinson, (804) 320-0004 ext. 2711
- mailto:bvinson@qualityinsights.org
- http://www.qirn5.org/
CMS End Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) Program
About Quality Insights
Quality Insights is a mission-driven company focused on using data and community solutions to improve health and health care quality. We support and collaborate with government agencies, payers, providers, patients and families, and community organizations. Our services include quality improvement consulting; provider, stakeholder and patient engagement; secure data collection, validation, analytics and reporting; and effective, comprehensive and collaborative education and learning. Quality Insights' employees and consultants support quality initiatives from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), Veterans Health Administration (VHA), state governments, private payers and more. Learn about how Quality Insights is bringing people and information together to improve health at http://www.qualityinsights.org/
Media Contact
Marc McCombs, Quality Insights, 1 304-346-9864 Ext: 2267, mvince@qualityinsights.org
SOURCE Quality Insights