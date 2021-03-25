BETHEL, Conn., March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Quality Uptime Services (QUS), a leading independent provider of critical power services, is pleased to announce that it will be expanding its offerings into major metropolitan areas in Canada. QUS has entered a partnership with GridShield, an experienced Canadian-based company headquartered in Ontario. QUS will provide critical power and environmental preventive maintenance and emergency services to data center environments in Toronto, Montreal, Calgary, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Quebec City and Halifax.
Preventive maintenance and repair services to be provided to Canadian customers include:
- Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS), Batteries, PDU, RPP, DC Plants, and Switchgear
- Generators, ATS, CRAC/CRAH, and Chillers
- Infrared, Ultrasonic, High-voltage Testing Services, and Power Quality Audits
- 24/7 Asset Management and Monitoring
- Equipment Upgrades
"Through our partnership with GridShield, QUS has immediately gained a substantial presence coast-to- coast in Canada," said John Raio, CEO at QUS. "This partnership pairs QUS' technology systems, customer service, parts support, and training/testing facility with a locally based team of experienced technicians well versed in the Canadian data center market. It is rare to find a team with GridShield's depth of knowledge and diversity of services. I am excited to expand our geographical coverage to support our existing client-portfolio with operations in Canada."
Quality Uptime Services and GridShield have the depth and breadth of experience to provide customized solutions and emergency services to data center customers. This partnership creates best of breed service-solutions across all end markets in North America.
About GridShield
GridShield is a multi-disciplined company offering professional services and solutions to all mission critical environments. The unique synergies created with trusted partners allows for a single point of contact for maintenance and emergency response. GridShield brings extensive knowledge handling national accounts in the Data Center, Healthcare, Telecommunication, and Institutional (for both public and private sectors) markets.
About Quality Uptime Services
Supporting a national client base across all industries, QUS provides UPS and battery preventive maintenance through a team of factory-trained field service engineers. With over 9 million sq.ft. of raised floor under contract and industry-leading customer retention, clients confidently engage QUS to maintain 100% uptime. Follow Quality Uptime Services: LinkedIn; Facebook; Twitter.
For more information on Quality Uptime Services visit qualityuptime.com or contact Frank Monticelli, at (917) 971-6234, fmonticelli@qualityuptime.com.
