SALT LAKE CITY and SEATTLE, June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualtrics, the leader in customer experience and creator of the experience management (XM) category, today announced the appointment of tech industry expert Jesse Purewal, the new Chief Industry Advisor for the Technology, Media, and Telecommunications Industries team. Jesse is responsible for shaping the XM vision with organizations, along with their product and marketing strategies to create breakthrough impacts for their customers, employees, partners, and other stakeholders.
"We're thrilled to welcome Jesse Purewal to the Qualtrics family. He will be a key partner to our technology, media, and telecommunications teams and customers as they leverage Experience Management to build the products, services, and solutions that people can't live without," said Jeremy Smith, Executive Vice President of Industries and Services, Qualtrics. "The combination of the right technology and expertise will be critical in helping our customers innovate based on human insight - which in turn will drive business growth, create market value, and put more purposeful products and services into the world."
Qualtrics works with technology companies globally to create experience breakthroughs. Leading technology, media, and telecommunications companies have chosen Qualtrics to amplify the voice of the customer and the employee in decision-making and to accelerate their business, including Autodesk, Citrix, Dropbox, GoDaddy, Microsoft, Red Hat, and Zillow.
"I'm so excited to join the team at Qualtrics. It's never been more important for technology companies to listen to, understand, and act on the opinions and perspectives of their employees, customers, and partners - and there's never been a better platform than Qualtrics XM for doing just that," said Jesse Purewal, Chief Industry Advisor for Technology, Media, and Telecommunications, Qualtrics. "As organizations and their people are adapting to a new normal, XM is precisely the platform they need to serve up relevant experiences in the immediate term while identifying and capitalizing on growth opportunities for the long term. Qualtrics has an incredibly strong team driving the product, solution, and service innovation that technology customers need and expect in an experience management platform."
Prior to Qualtrics, Jesse was a Partner at Prophet, a leading consultancy, where he partnered with major tech companies to drive customer-centric transformation and growth through brand, marketing, and customer experience strategies. He also ran Prophet's Brand Relevance Index, an annual global study of 50,000 customers that helps business leaders understand how to build great brands. Jesse also worked in corporate strategy and marketing at Starbucks, where he helped build the company's loyalty program and develop the company's whole bean coffee portfolio. He sits on the Board of Room to Read, a global nonprofit based in San Francisco, and has an MBA from Berkeley's Haas School of Business and a Bachelor's in Mathematics and Sociology from Northwestern University.
