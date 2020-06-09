FOSTER CITY, Calif., June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLYS), a pioneer and leading provider of cloud-based IT, security and compliance solutions, today announced it has added malware detection to its cloud-based Remote Endpoint Protection offer, which is free for 60 days. Any customers currently using the offer on a free 60-day license can extend it for an additional 30 days.
"ATN International needed a way to protect both its on and off-premises endpoints as one of its biggest challenges was securing remote employees workstations," said Daryl Petersen, Vulnerability Manager at ATN International. "With Qualys Remote Endpoint Protection, we can correlate vulnerabilities with available patches and actually patch remote endpoints directly from the internet all without having to use our VPN bandwidth. This was a huge benefit to us when the majority of our workforce was suddenly working remotely."
Powered by the Qualys Platform and Cloud Agent, malware detection in the Remote Endpoint Protection uses file reputation and threat classification to detect known malicious files on endpoints, servers, and cloud workloads. As a result, customers can respond more quickly to malware ultimately increasing their overall security posture.
The free, updated, Qualys Remote Endpoint Protection offer allows security teams to leverage the lightweight Qualys Cloud Agent to:
- Identify and inventory all remote endpoints including hardware and the applications they are running in real time
- Ensure remote systems are secure with a real-time view of all critical vulnerabilities, malware and misconfigurations impacting the OS and applications
- Decrease remediation response time by automatically correlating required patches with identified vulnerabilities, and prioritizing detected malware
- Deliver patches and respond to malware from the cloud within hours with one click, and all without using the limited bandwidth available on VPN gateways
If you are a Qualys customer who has the Qualys Cloud Agent deployed, these capabilities can be easily enabled via the Qualys Cloud Platform, without the need to touch the client systems. Alternatively, your existing software distribution tools can deploy the lightweight Qualys agent to remote computers to enable Qualys Remote Endpoint Protection.
"By leveraging our robust scalable Cloud Platform, we were able to quickly deliver an offering to secure remote workers' computers and continuously monitor and patch vulnerabilities," said Philippe Courtot, chairman and CEO of Qualys. "As a result, we have more than 700 companies, of which nearly 50 percent are new customers, signed up for the free 60 days offering. Today, we've added malware detection, which is a prelude to what you'll see from us in the summer when we bring the unifying power of our Cloud Platform to Endpoint Detection and Response."
Qualys Remote Endpoint Protection with malware detection will be available starting June 15. To pre-register for the 60-day FREE offer, please visit www.qualys.com/remote-endpoint/.
Note:
The offer supports malware detection on Microsoft Windows 7 and above for end-user machines.
