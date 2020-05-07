FOSTER CITY, Calif., May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLYS), a pioneer and leading provider of cloud-based IT, security and compliance solutions, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020. For the quarter, the Company reported revenues of $86.3 million, net income under United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("U.S. GAAP") of $18.7 million, non-GAAP net income of $26.7 million, Adjusted EBITDA of $38.2 million, GAAP earnings per diluted share of $0.46, and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share of $0.65.

"We are pleased to report another good quarter with accelerated growth in Qualys Cloud Agent subscriptions and strong adoption of our Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response (VMDR) app. Our results reflect the strategic importance of our robust cloud platform for continuously securing and monitoring hybrid environments and remote workforces as well as the expansion of our product suite including our innovative VMDR app," said Philippe Courtot, chairman and CEO of Qualys. "We are pleased with our business momentum with both renewals and upsells performing well. Our groundbreaking VMDR application is seeing strong customer reception with nearly 150 customers already subscribed to it. VMDR not only helps proliferate Clouds Agents within our customer base but also sets a strong foundation for further upsell of our other paid applications. In addition, we are seeing a great response to our free remote endpoint protection offering with nearly 500 customers signed up for the service. We will also be extending the free service period for existing customers to enable them to trial the malware detection and response capabilities that we will be adding shortly."

"In these challenging times, we are uniquely positioned with our profitable cloud platform model as companies accelerate their adoption of cloud-based solutions. This enables us to continue investing and recruiting for top talent as well as assist the community with fast development of free services. Furthermore, I am also pleased to announce our Board has authorized an additional 2-year $100 million open market share repurchase program, which reflects our belief in our cloud model to continue growing shareholder value as well as provides us with the opportunity to take advantage of any potential significant stock market dislocation," continued Courtot.

First Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights

Revenues: Revenues for the first quarter of 2020 increased by 14.5% to $86.3 million compared to $75.3 million for the same quarter in 2019.

Gross Profit: GAAP gross profit for the first quarter of 2020 increased by 18% to $67.8 million compared to $57.6 million for the same quarter in 2019. GAAP gross margin percentage was 79% for the first quarter of 2020 compared to 76% for the same quarter in 2019. Non-GAAP gross profit for the first quarter of 2020 increased by 17% to $69.9 million compared to $59.7 million for the same quarter in 2019. Non-GAAP gross margin percentage was 81% for the first quarter of 2020 compared to 79% for the same quarter in 2019.

Operating Income: GAAP operating income for the first quarter of 2020 increased by 45% to $20.4 million compared to $14.1 million for the same quarter in 2019. As a percentage of revenues, GAAP operating income was 24% for the first quarter of 2020 compared to 19% for the same quarter in 2019. Non-GAAP operating income for the first quarter of 2020 increased by 32% to $32.0 million compared to $24.2 million for the same quarter in 2019. As a percentage of revenues, non-GAAP operating income was 37% for the first quarter of 2020 compared to 32% for the same quarter in 2019.

Net Income: GAAP net income for the first quarter of 2020 was $18.7 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, compared to $13.3 million, or $0.32 per diluted share, for the same quarter in 2019. As a percentage of revenues, GAAP net income was 22% for the first quarter of 2020 compared to 18% for the same quarter in 2019. Non-GAAP net income for the first quarter of 2020 was $26.7 million, or $0.65 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $20.3 million, or $0.49 per diluted share, for the same quarter in 2019. As a percentage of revenues, Non-GAAP net income was 31% for the first quarter of 2020 compared to 27% for the same quarter in 2019. 

Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP financial measure) for the first quarter of 2020 increased by 25% to $38.2 million compared to $30.6 million for the same quarter in 2019. As a percentage of revenues, adjusted EBITDA was 44% for the first quarter of 2020 compared to 41% for the same quarter in 2019.  

Operating Cash Flow: Operating cash flow for the first quarter of 2020 increased by 18% to $52.4 million compared to $44.3 million for the same quarter in 2019. As a percentage of revenues, operating cash flow was 61% for the first quarter of 2020 compared to 59% for the same quarter in 2019.  

First Quarter 2020 Business Highlights

Select New Customers:
Armor Defense, Axfood AB, CarGurus, Cepsa, City of Charlotte, City of Raleigh, Equity Residential, KION Information Management Services GmbH, Oregon Department of Justice, Quest Software, Summa Health, and Volvo.

Business Highlights:

  • Unveiled VMDR, an all-in-one cloud-based app, which automates the entire vulnerability management cycle across on-premises, endpoints, cloud, mobile, containers, OT and IoT environments – significantly accelerating the ability for organizations to respond to threats and prevent breaches.
  • Introduced a free Remote Endpoint Protection solution to help enterprises secure remote workforces, which provides instant security assessment, visibility and remote computer patching with zero impact on VPN bandwidth for both corporate and personal computers.
  • Recognized as a 2020 Gartner Peer Insights Customer's Choice for Vulnerability Assessment.
  • Named as Best Vulnerability Management solution by SC Awards.
  • Acknowledged as leading the next generation of end-to-end vulnerability management technology with VMDR solution by industry analyst firm Ovum.
  • Chairman and CEO, Philippe Courtot honored with prestigious benefactor award from the International Systems and Security Association (ISSA) Education Foundation for his unwavering support of cybersecurity and cybersecurity education.

Financial Performance Outlook

Based on information as of today, May 7, 2020, Qualys is issuing the following financial guidance for the second quarter and full year fiscal 2020. The Company emphasizes that the guidance is subject to various important cautionary factors referenced in the section entitled "Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" below, including risks and uncertainties associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. While we believe we are in a strong financial position to weather business uncertainties arising from COVID-19, some of our customers are now operating under very challenging circumstances, especially those in industries highly affected by COVID-19. As such, the second quarter and updated full year fiscal 2020 guidance that we are providing today assumes increased uncertainty around new business as well as retention and expansion with existing customers, particularly in highly affected industries.

Second Quarter 2020 Guidance: Management expects revenues for the second quarter of 2020 to be in the range of $88.0 million to $88.6 million, representing 11% to 12% growth over the same quarter in 2019. GAAP net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $0.36 to $0.38, which assumes an effective income tax rate of 24%. Non-GAAP net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $0.63 to $0.65, which assumes non-GAAP effective income tax rate of 21%. Second quarter 2020 earnings per share estimates are based on approximately 40.8 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding for the quarter.

Full Year 2020 Guidance: Management expects revenues for the full year 2020 to be in the range of $354 million to $359 million, representing 10% to 12% growth over 2019. GAAP net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $1.51 to $1.56, which assumes an effective income tax rate of 21%. Non-GAAP net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $2.46 to $2.51, which assumes a non-GAAP effective income tax rate of 21%. Full year 2020 earnings per share estimates are based on approximately 40.8 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding.

About Qualys, Inc.

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLYS) is a pioneer and leading provider of cloud-based IT, security and compliance solutions with over 15,700 active customers in more than 130 countries, including a majority of each of the Forbes Global 100 and Fortune 100. Qualys helps organizations streamline and consolidate their IT, security and compliance solutions in a single platform and build security into digital transformation initiatives for greater agility, better business outcomes and substantial cost savings. The Qualys Cloud Platform and its integrated Cloud Apps deliver businesses critical security intelligence continuously, enabling them to automate the full spectrum of auditing, compliance and protection for IT systems and web applications across on premises, endpoints, cloud, containers, and mobile environments. Founded in 1999 as one of the first SaaS security companies, Qualys has established strategic partnerships with leading cloud providers like Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure and the Google Cloud Platform, and managed service providers and consulting organizations including Accenture, BT, Cognizant Technology Solutions, Deutsche Telekom, DXC Technology, Fujitsu, HCL Technologies, IBM, Infosys, NTT, Optiv, SecureWorks, Tata Communications, Verizon and Wipro. The Company is also a founding member of the Cloud Security Alliance. For more information, please visit www.qualys.com.

Qualys and the Qualys logo are proprietary trademarks of Qualys, Inc. All other products or names may be trademarks of their respective companies.

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements related to: our expectations regarding our Qualys Cloud Platform innovation and the capabilities of our platform; our expectations regarding the growth and market acceptance of our  Vulnerability Management, Detection, and Response application; the benefits of our strategic acquisitions; the benefits of our new products, integrations, collaborations and joint solutions; our strategy and our business model and our ability to execute such strategy; the effects of COVID-19 on our business and results of operations; and our guidance for revenues, GAAP EPS and non-GAAP EPS for the second quarter and full year 2020, and our expectations for the number of weighted average diluted shares outstanding and the GAAP and non-GAAP effective income tax rate for the second quarter and full year 2020. Our expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results in future periods are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. These risks include our ability to continue to develop platform capabilities and solutions; the ability of our platform and solutions to perform as intended; customer acceptance and purchase of our existing solutions and new solutions; real or perceived defects, errors or vulnerabilities in our products or services; our ability to retain existing customers and generate new customers; the budgeting cycles, seasonal buying patterns and length of our sales cycle; the effects of COVID-19 on our business and results of operations; our ability to manage costs as we increase our customer base and the number of our platform solutions; the market for cloud solutions for IT security and compliance not increasing at the rate we expect; competition from other products and services; fluctuations in currency exchange rates, unexpected fluctuations in our effective income tax rate on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis, our ability to effectively manage our rapid growth and our ability to anticipate future market needs and opportunities; any unanticipated accounting charges; and general market, political, economic and business conditions in the United States as well as globally. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 21, 2020.

The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Qualys as of the date hereof, and Qualys disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with GAAP, Qualys provides investors with certain non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per diluted share, adjusted EBITDA (defined as earnings before interest expense, interest income and other income (expense), net, taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation, non-recurring expenses, and acquisition-related expenses that do not reflect ongoing costs of operating the business) and non-GAAP free cash flows (defined as cash provided by operating activities less purchases of property and equipment and principal payments under capital lease).

In computing non-GAAP financial measures, Qualys excludes the effects of stock-based compensation expense, non-recurring expenses and acquisition-related expenses that do not reflect ongoing costs of operating the business.  Qualys believes that these non-GAAP financial measures help illustrate underlying trends in its business that could otherwise be masked by the effect of the income or expenses, as well as the related tax effects, that are excluded in non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per diluted share, adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP free cash flows.

Furthermore, Qualys uses some of these non-GAAP financial measures to establish budgets and operational goals for managing its business and evaluating its performance. Qualys believes that non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per diluted share, adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP free cash flows provide additional tools for investors to use in comparing its recurring core business operating results over multiple periods with other companies in its industry.

Although Qualys does not focus on quarterly billings, Qualys provides calculated current billings (defined as total revenue recognized in a period plus the sequential change in current deferred revenue in the corresponding period) to assist investors and analysts in assessing its operating performance.

Qualys has not reconciled non-GAAP net income per diluted share guidance to GAAP net income per diluted share guidance because Qualys does not provide guidance on the various reconciling cash and non-cash items between GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income (i.e., stock-based compensation and non-recurring expenses). The actual dollar amount of reconciling items in the second quarter and full year 2020 is likely to have a significant impact on the Company's GAAP net income per diluted share in the second quarter and full year 2020. Accordingly, a reconciliation of the non-GAAP net income per diluted share guidance to the GAAP net income per diluted share guidance is not available without unreasonable effort.

In order to provide a more complete picture of recurring core operating business results, the Company's non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per diluted share include tax adjustments required to achieve the effective income tax rate on a non-GAAP basis, which could differ from the GAAP effective income tax rate. The Company believes its estimated non-GAAP effective income tax rate of 21% in 2020 is a reasonable estimate under its global operating structure. The Company may adjust this rate during the year to take into account events or trends that it believes materially impact the estimated annual rate. The non-GAAP effective income tax rate could be subject to change for a number of reasons, including but not limited to, significant changes resulting from tax legislation, material changes in geographic mix of revenues and expenses and other significant events.

The presentation of this non-GAAP financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures discussed in this press release to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is included with the financial statements contained in this press release. Management uses both GAAP and non-GAAP information in evaluating and operating its business internally and as such has determined that it is important to provide this information to investors.

Qualys, Inc. 

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS 

(Unaudited) 

(in thousands, except per share data) 






Three Months Ended
March 31, 


2020


2019

Revenues

$86,263


$75,343

Cost of revenues(1)

18,495


17,709

Gross profit

67,768


57,634

Operating expenses:




Research and development (1)

17,983


15,837

Sales and marketing(1)

18,230


17,315

General and administrative(1)

11,124


10,431

Total operating expenses

47,337


43,583

Income from operations

20,431


14,051

Other income (expense), net:




Interest expense

(3)


(42)

Interest income

1,924


2,051

Other expense, net

(135)


(223)

Total other income, net

1,786


1,786

Income before income taxes

22,217


15,837

Provision for income taxes

3,523


2,571

Net income

$18,694


$13,266

Net income per share:




Basic

$     0.48


$     0.34

Diluted

$     0.46


$     0.32

Weighted average shares used in computing net income per share:




Basic

39,112


39,109

Diluted

40,846


41,546









(1)Includes stock-based compensation as follows:








Cost of revenues

$      614


$      545

Research and development

3,437


2,340

Sales and marketing

1,560


1,068

General and administrative

4,386


4,492

Total stock-based compensation

$   9,997


$   8,445

 

Qualys, Inc. 

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS 

(Unaudited) 

(in thousands) 






March 31,
2020


December 31,
2019

Assets




Current assets:




Cash and cash equivalents

$147,565


$           87,559

Short-term marketable securities

184,387


211,331

Accounts receivable, net

72,696


78,034

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

20,490


18,692

Total current assets

425,138


395,616

Long-term marketable securities

102,777


119,508

Property and equipment, net

61,665


60,579

Operating leases - right of use asset

38,760


40,551

Deferred tax assets, net

16,930


18,830

Intangible assets, net

15,275


16,795

Goodwill

7,447


7,447

Restricted cash

1,200


1,200

Other noncurrent assets

15,300


15,082

Total assets

$684,492


$         675,608

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity




Current liabilities:




Accounts payable

$        653


$                 848

Accrued liabilities

23,753


22,784

Deferred revenues, current

201,861


192,172

Operating lease liability, current

7,968


7,663

Total current liabilities

234,235


223,467

Deferred revenues, noncurrent

21,823


20,935

Operating lease liability, noncurrent

41,486


44,015

Other noncurrent liabilities

218


388

Total liabilities

297,762


288,805

Stockholders' equity:




Common stock

39


39

Additional paid-in capital

368,016


362,408

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

1,553


1,162

Retained earnings

17,122


23,194

Total stockholders' equity

386,730


386,803

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$684,492


$         675,608

 

Qualys, Inc. 

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited) 

(in thousands) 


Three Months Ended
March 31, 


2020


2019

Cash flow from operating activities:




Net income

$   18,694


$ 13,266

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operative activities:




Depreciation and amortization expense

7,747


7,935

Bad debt expense

148


-

Loss on disposal of property and equipment

-


105

Stock-based compensation

9,997


8,445

Amortization of premiums and accretion of discounts on marketable securities

(64)


(580)

Deferred income taxes

1,784


1,643

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:




Accounts receivable

5,190


7,962

Prepaid expenses and other assets

(1,629)


(3,205)

Accounts payable   

(262)


(1,374)

Accrued liabilities

253


332

Deferred revenues

10,577


9,855

Other noncurrent liabilities

-


(37)

Net cash provided by operating activities

52,435


44,347

Cash flow from investing activities:




Purchases of marketable securities

(85,567)


(66,224)

Sales and maturities of marketable securities

129,651


91,046

Purchases of property and equipment

(7,271)


(8,608)

Business combinations

-


(850)

Net cash provided by investing activities

36,813


15,364

Cash flow from financing activities:




Proceeds from exercise of stock options

4,714


4,047

Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards

(5,000)


(3,367)

Principal payments under capital lease obligations

(30)


(419)

Repurchase of common stock

(28,926)


(7,871)

Net cash used in financing activities

(29,242)


(7,610)





Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

60,006


52,101

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

88,759


42,226

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$ 148,765


$ 94,327

 

Qualys, Inc. 

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP DISCLOSURES 

EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA

(Unaudited) 

(in thousands) 










Three Months Ended
March 31, 


2020


2019

Net income

$ 18,694


$ 13,266

Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment

6,227


6,415

Amortization of intangible assets

1,520


1,520

Provision for income taxes

3,523


2,571

Stock-based compensation

9,997


8,445

Other income, net

(1,786)


(1,786)

Acquisition-related expenses (1) (2)

20


194

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 38,195


$ 30,625



(1)

For three months ended March 31, 2020, includes $0.02 million of compensation related to acquisitions in 2019 and 2018.

(2)

For three months ended March 31, 2019, includes $0.3 million, $1.27 million and $0.01 million of compensation related to acquisitions in 2019, 2018 and 2017, respectively, offset by $1.4 million of reversals of previous obligations.

 

Qualys, Inc. 

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP DISCLOSURES 

(Unaudited) 

(in thousands, except per share data) 


Three Months Ended
March 31, 



2020


2019


GAAP Cost of revenues

$    18,495


$    17,709


Less: Stock-based compensation

(614)


(545)


Less: Amortization of intangible assets

(1,495)


(1,495)


Non-GAAP Cost of revenues

$    16,386


$    15,669







GAAP Gross profit

$    67,768


$    57,634


Plus: Stock-based compensation

614


545


Plus: Amortization of intangible assets

1,495


1,495


Non-GAAP Gross Profit

$    69,877


$    59,674







GAAP Research and development

$    17,983


$    15,837


Less: Stock-based compensation

(3,437)


(2,340)


Less: Acquisition-related expenses (1)

(20)


(194)


Less: Amortization of intangible assets

(25)


(25)


Non-GAAP Research and development

$    14,501


$    13,278







GAAP Sales and marketing

$    18,230


$    17,315


Less: Stock-based compensation

(1,560)


(1,068)


Non-GAAP Sales and marketing

$    16,670


$    16,247







GAAP General and administrative

$    11,124


$    10,431


Less: Stock-based compensation

(4,386)


(4,492)


Non-GAAP General and administrative

$      6,738


$      5,939







GAAP Operating expenses

$    47,337


$    43,583


Less: Stock-based compensation

(9,383)


(7,900)


Less: Acquisition-related expenses (1)

(20)


(194)


Less: Amortization of intangible assets

(25)


(25)


Non-GAAP Operating expenses

$    37,909


$    35,464







GAAP Income from operations

$    20,431


$    14,051


Plus: Stock-based compensation

9,997


8,445


Plus: Acquisition-related expenses (1)

20


194


Plus: Amortization of intangible assets

1,520


1,520


Non-GAAP Income from operations

$    31,968


$    24,210







GAAP Net income

$    18,694


$    13,266


Plus: Stock-based compensation

9,997


8,445


Plus: Acquisition-related expenses (1)

20


194


Plus: Amortization of intangible assets

1,520


1,520


Less: Tax adjustment

(3,570)


(3,144)


Non-GAAP Net income

$    26,661


$    20,281







Non-GAAP Net income per share:





Basic

$        0.68


$        0.52


Diluted

$        0.65


$        0.49


Weighted average shares used in non-GAAP net income per share:





Basic

39,112


39,109


Diluted

40,846


41,546




(1)

Relates to compensation expense from the acquisition of Adya, Layered Insight, 1Mobility and NetWatcher.

 

Qualys, Inc. 

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP DISCLOSURES 

FREE CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited) 

(in thousands) 






Three Months Ended
March 31, 


2020


2019

GAAP Cash flows provided by operating activities (1)

$ 52,435


$ 44,347

Less:




Purchases of property and equipment

(7,271)


(8,608)

Principal payments under capital lease obligations

(30)


(419)

Non-GAAP Free cash flows

$ 45,134


$ 35,320



(1)

Includes $0.6 million and $0.2 million of acquisition related expenses paid during the three months ended March, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

 

Qualys, Inc. 

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP DISCLOSURES 

CALCULATED CURRENT BILLINGS

(Unaudited) 

(in thousands) 






Three Months Ended
March 31, 


2020


2019

GAAP Revenue

$  86,263


$  75,343

Plus: Current deferred revenue at March 31

201,861


174,452

Less: Current deferred revenue at December 31

(192,172)


(164,624)

Non-GAAP Calculated current billings

$  95,952


$  85,171

Calculated current billings growth compared to same quarter of prior year

13%


23%

 

