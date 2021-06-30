NEW YORK, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Quan Media Group, a leading out-of-home (OOH) agency, today announced a new strategic partnership with AdQuick, the North American leader in OOH advertising software, to streamline and optimize its OOH media buying process using AdQuick's best-in-class OOH media buying platform. Powered by AdQuick, Quan now offers mobile measurement for all campaigns – making OOH more addressable, more accountable.
"Quan specializes in working with modern brands to maximize the reach and effectiveness of their OOH investments while emphasizing attribution," said Brian Rappaport, CEO of Quan Media Group. "This partnership underscores our commitment to accountability and measurement."
Founded in 2019 by OOH industry veteran Brian Rappaport, Quan works with some of the world's most exciting and creative consumer brands. The agency, which operates more like a concierge, has full national and international reach, and focuses on utilizing smart, strategic and measurable OOH to help scale brands while emphasizing creativity over complacency. Although research studies have traditionally been the exception rather than the rule in the industry, Quan runs attribution studies on 75 percent of campaigns to ensure it is always applying new learnings to continuously improve campaign execution.
AdQuick was founded in 2016 to make it easier for advertisers to buy, sell and measure OOH advertising, and has since grown into the largest digital marketplace in the United States to buy and sell outdoor advertising. AdQuick's inventory gives Quan immediate access to more than 98% of all available US OOH inventory from over 1,000 media owners. AdQuick's industry leading platform will allow Quan to do what it does best – move fast. With AdQuick's technology, Quan can swiftly execute campaigns and deliver to clients in the fast and flexible way they need.
Benefits of the partnership include:
- Greater reach and inventory
- Unparalleled Speed to contract
- Actionable, real-time reporting and measurement, providing advertisers with visibility into their campaign performance anytime, from anywhere
"Quan Media Group is reimagining the agency structure and has built a growing powerhouse in the OOH space," said Matthew O'Connor, co-founder and CEO of AdQuick. "We're excited to complement their expertise with AdQuick's software and attribution capabilities to reveal just how powerful OOH can be to drive business results for advertisers."
Katie Zapata, head of brand marketing, at FreshDirect, added, "OOH is a key part of our marketing strategy to grow brand awareness and we work with Quan because we can count on them to deliver on inventory, speed and service. This integration allows us to use attribution to maximize the reach and effectiveness of our OOH investments."
For more information on Quan's services, visit http://www.quanmediagroup.com.
About Quan
Quan Media Group was founded with the goal of delivering a personalized approach to buying & planning Out of Home Media with an emphasis on strategy and attribution. Their mission is to function as an extension of the clients & agencies they work with. With full experience working across all categories in the OOH space, Quan specializes in working with brands in the DTC, Tech & Startup space looking to test, launch, or scale their OOH approach. Quan truly believes in creativity vs. complacency and that success in OOH isn't defined by how much money you spend on a given campaign, rather by the approach and true understanding of who you're trying to reach. Learn more at http://www.quanmediagroup.com.
About AdQuick, Inc.
AdQuick.com is the easiest way to purchase and measure outdoor advertising and is building the operating system to bring the OOH industry online. It is the first company to allow anyone to complete the full cycle of booking outdoor ads online, and connects advertisers and agencies to OOH media owners anywhere in the U.S. and abroad.
Founded in Los Angeles in 2016 by former Instacart executives, AdQuick's mission is to empower everyone to put their message into the world. We do that by removing all barriers to out-of-home (OOH) ad buying, with a powerful platform that's a delight to use. AdQuick was named in the top ten Best Places to Work in 2020 by Los Angeles Business Journal and is currently available in the US, Canada, UK, Germany, Australia and 12 other countries.
Media Contact
cassady nordeen, Quan Media Group, +1 (718) 644-0273, cassady@purposenorthamerica.com
SOURCE Quan Media Group