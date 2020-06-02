SAN JOSE, Calif., June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Corp. (NASDAQ: QMCO) today announced it will host VirtualQ | Protect & Archive, a virtual video event featuring live keynotes, educational sessions and technology demonstrations, from June 9-10, 2020. Over the course of two days, Quantum will present on the latest developments in data protection, business continuity, and managing and archiving large unstructured datasets. The company will also host virtual sessions featuring subject matter experts and technology partners, including Veeam and WekaIO, exploring subjects such as machine learning, artificial intelligence, and enabling productive remote workforces. The event will serve as a forum for customers who depend on Quantum for data protection and archive technologies, enabling them to connect with Quantum leaders in secondary storage.
VirtualQ | Protect & Archive attendees will learn about protecting and preserving their most critical data including:
- Preparing for a future where 80% of data is unstructured
- Best practices for backing up and managing immense amounts of data
- Machine learning at scale (with WekaIO)
- The role of object storage within Enterprise IT
- Tactics to protect data from ransomware and cyber threats
- The latest innovations to come from Quantum's partnership with Veeam
Attendees can sign up to meet virtually with Quantum experts including executives, engineers and product leadership teams.
"Digital data is central to the success of every organization, and with the volume of data continuing to increase, preserving and protecting it wisely is more critical than ever," said Bruno Hald, Vice President and General Manager, Secondary Storage, Quantum. "VirtualQ | Protect & Archive is our opportunity to engage with our customers and partners worldwide and share strategies for protecting and managing this data."
Additional Resources
- The full VirtualQ | Protect & Archive agenda and registration are available at: https://www.quantum.com/en/resources/events/virtualq-protect-archive
- To learn more about how Quantum and Veeam protect the modern data center: https://www.quantum.com/en/solutions/enterprise-backup-and-archive/veeam/
- For more about Quantum ActiveScale object storage technology: https://www.quantum.com/en/products/object-storage/
