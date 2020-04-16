KITCHENER, ON, April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Quarterhill Inc. ("Quarterhill" or the "Company") (TSX: QTRH) (OTCQX: QTRHF) today announced that all of management's nominees listed in its March 13, 2020 management information circular were elected as directors of the Company at Quarterhill's April 15, 2020 annual shareholders' meeting (the "Meeting"). Details of the results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Meeting are set out below:
Nominee
Votes For
% Votes For
Votes Withheld
% Votes Withheld
Roxanne Anderson
39,734,402
97.55%
998,437
2.45%
John Kendall Gillberry
34,257,912
84.10%
6,474,927
15.90%
Ron Laurie
39,642,606
97.32%
1,090,233
2.68%
W. Paul McCarten
39,692,595
97.45%
1,039,862
2.55%
Richard J. Shorkey
39,712,830
97.50%
1,020,009
2.50%
James Douglas Skippen
39,670,268
97.39%
1,062,189
2.61%
Quarterhill also confirmed that shareholders approved the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the Company's auditors at the Meeting.
About Quarterhill
Quarterhill is focused on the disciplined acquisition, management and growth of companies in dedicated technology areas including, vertical market software and solutions, intelligent industrial systems and innovation and licensing. Quarterhill's emphasis is on seeking out acquisition opportunities at reasonable valuations that provide a foundation for recurring revenues, predictable cash flows and margins, profitable growth, intimate customer relationships and dedicated management teams. Quarterhill is listed on the TSX under the symbol QTRH and on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol QTRHF. For more information: www.quarterhill.com
Forward-looking Information
This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other United States and Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements and forward-looking information are based on estimates and assumptions made by Quarterhill in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and the expected effects of new business strategies, as well as other factors that Quarterhill believes are appropriate in the circumstances. Many factors could cause Quarterhill's actual performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Such factors include, without limitation, the risks described in Quarterhill's February 27, 2020 annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2019 (the "AIF"). Copies of the AIF may be obtained at www.sedar.com. Quarterhill recommends that readers review and consider all of these risk factors and notes that readers should not place undue reliance on any of Quarterhill's forward-looking statements. Quarterhill has no intention, and undertakes no obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.