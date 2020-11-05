KITCHENER, ON, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Quarterhill Inc. ("Quarterhill" or the "Company") (TSX: QTRH) (OTCQX: QTRHF), announces its financial results for the three- and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2020. The Company historically prepared its consolidated financial statements in accordance with U.S. GAAP and in U.S. dollars. Effective January 1, 2020, the Company has adopted IFRS and the Canadian dollar as its reporting currency. The Company has consistently applied the same accounting policies in its opening IFRS statement of financial position at January 1, 2019, and throughout all periods presented as if these policies had always been in effect. All financial information in this press release is reported in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated.
Third Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights
- Revenue was $88.0 million, exceeding the high-end of the expected $80.0-$87.0 million range previously provided
- Adjusted EBITDA1 was $39.0 million, exceeding the high-end of the expected $32.0-$36.0 million range previously provided
- Net income was $24.5 million, or $0.21 per basic and diluted common share
- Cash generated from operations was $4.5 million
- Cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments were $129.7 million at September 30, 2020. Cash and equivalents declined in Q3 due primarily to working capital adjustments and the timing of collections for certain license agreements completed near quarter-end. Payment on these agreements was received subsequent to quarter-end
- Working capital was $180.3 million at September 30, 2020
Third Quarter 2020 Operational Highlights
- Appointed John Rim as Chief Financial Officer
- Completed a Substantial Issuer Bid, returning $5.8 million to shareholders via the purchase of 2.7 million common shares at a purchase price of $2.15 per share
- Launched a Normal Course Issuer Bid to acquire up to 10%, or 11.3 million, of the Company's common shares in the public float. Acquired 1.6 million Common Shares at an average price of $1.89 per share, totaling approximately $3.0 million, in the quarter
- Strong licensing activity at WiLAN included new agreements with Intel and Kingston Technology Corporation
- New orders at IRD included the State of New York and, internationally, in Ukraine and Paraguay
"Q3 was a busy and successful period for Quarterhill and its portfolio companies. On October 8, we announced preliminary Q3 revenue of $80-87 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $32-36 million and we are pleased to have come in above the high-end of the range for both metrics," said Paul Hill, President and CEO of Quarterhill. "These strong results were driven by a record quarter at IRD and by substantial licensing activity at WiLAN, which had its best quarter in three years. At the same time, Quarterhill delivered on its promise to return additional capital to shareholders via completion of our substantial issuer bid and the commencement of our normal course issuer bid. Q3 results, combined with our already strong balance sheet, are enabling us to consider a broad set of M&A opportunities."
Approval of Eligible Dividend
The Board of Directors has declared an eligible quarterly dividend of $0.0125 per common share payable on January 11, 2021, to shareholders of record on December 11, 2020.
Q3 2020 and Year-to-date Consolidated Financial Review
Financial statements for the three- and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2020 and for the respective comparison periods, have been prepared to reflect continuing operations and therefore exclude results during those periods from VIZIYA, which was sold by Quarterhill on May 15, 2020. The year-to-date operating results from VIZIYA, up to the date of sale on May 15, 2020, are reported as net income (loss) from discontinued operations in accordance with IFRS 5.
Consolidated revenues for the three-month period ended September 30, 2020 ("Q3 2020") were $88.0 million, compared to $21.9 million in Q3 2019. Consolidated revenues for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2020 ("YTD 2020") were $126.4 million, compared to $124.6 million in the same period last year. The majority of WiLAN's licenses are one-time in nature and significant fluctuations in revenue, gross margin, and Adjusted EBITDA can result when the volume or dollar value of licenses changes from one period to the next. Revenue was higher in the Q3 2020 and YTD 2020 periods due primarily to the closure of a greater volume, and value, of licensing contracts in 2020 than in the prior year periods.
Recurring revenue for the Q3 2020 and YTD 2020 periods was $5.4 million and $14.9 million, compared to $4.5 million and $16.2 million in the same periods last year. The vast majority of recurring revenue is generated by IRD. Certain revenues characterized as recurring have a timing component to them and are recognized when the related work is completed. As such, the decrease in recurring revenue for the YTD 2020 period is primarily a timing-based issue and does not reflect lower renewal or retention rates.
Gross margin for the Q3 2020 and YTD 2020 periods was 51.8% and 45.2%, compared to 11.4% and 40.6% in the same periods last year. Gross margin was higher in Q3 2020 and on a year-to-date 2020 basis primarily due to lower cost of revenue on licenses entered into by WiLAN as well as higher profitability on certain projects entered into by IRD in Q3 2020.
Operating expenses include selling, general and administrative costs ("SG&A"), research and development costs ("R&D"), depreciation and amortization of intangible assets, impairment loss on intangibles and special charges. For Q3 2020, Quarterhill had no special charges compared to a special charge recovery of $15.3 million in Q3 2019. YTD 2020, special charges were $0.9 million compared to $1.4 million in the same period last year. Excluding special charges, operating expenses for the Q3 2020 and YTD 2020 periods decreased by 9.5% and 11.8%, respectively. This reflects lower amortization of intangibles as well as lower SG&A and R&D costs, which was primarily due to reduced operating costs.
Adjusted EBITDA for the Q3 2020 and YTD 2020 periods was $39.0 million and $37.3 million, compared to ($4.4) million and $29.8 million in the same periods last year. The increase in Adjusted EBITDA was driven by strong revenue from both businesses, lower cost of revenues and ongoing cost containment.
Net income for Q3 2020 was $24.5 million, or $0.21 per basic and diluted common share, compared to net income of $12.3 million, or $0.10 per basic and diluted common share, in Q3 2019. Net income for the YTD 2020 period was $28.9 million, or $0.25 per basic common share and $0.24 per diluted common share, compared to net income of $6.3 million, or $0.05 per basic and diluted common share, in the same period last year. Net income in Q3 2020 increased due to operational strength with both portfolio companies; for the YTD 2020 period, net income increased due to higher revenue, lower costs and the gain on the sale of VIZIYA in Q2 2020.
Cash generated from (used in) continuing operations for the Q3 2020 and YTD 2020 periods was $4.5 million and $9.9 million, compared to ($15.6) million and $13.5 million in the same periods last year. Cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments was $129.7 million at September 30, 2020, compared to $89.4 million at December 31, 2019. Working capital at September 30, 2020, was $180.3 million compared to $112.7 million at December 31, 2019.
The table below highlights financial performance for the Company's Licensing and Intelligent Systems segments. For detailed results and discussion related to these segments, please refer to the Management's Discussion and Analysis document, which will be filed on SEDAR and at www.quarterhill.com in the investor section.
Segmented statements of income (loss) for the three- and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 are included below:
For the three months ended September 30, 2020
CONTINUING OPERATIONS
Licensing
Intelligent
Corporate
Total
Revenues
License
$
67,192
$
—
$
—
$
67,192
Systems
—
15,380
—
15,380
Recurring
71
5,354
—
5,425
67,263
20,734
—
87,997
Direct cost of revenues
32,118
10,278
—
42,396
Gross profit
35,145
10,456
—
45,601
Depreciation of right-of-use assets
61
181
15
257
Depreciation and amortization
3,449
1,522
5
4,976
Selling, general and administrative expenses
862
2,607
2,955
6,424
Research and development expenses
—
390
—
390
Impairment losses of intangible assets
62
—
—
62
Results from operations
30,711
5,756
(2,975)
33,492
Finance (income) expense, net
(18)
110
(85)
7
Foreign exchange (gain) loss
(280)
305
47
72
Other income
—
(383)
—
(383)
Income (loss) before taxes
31,009
5,724
(2,937)
33,796
Income tax expense
7,608
1,236
424
9,268
Net income (loss) from continuing operations
$
23,401
$
4,488
$
(3,361)
$
24,528
Adjusted EBITDA
$
34,353
$
7,477
$
(2,795)
$
39,035
For the Nine months ended September 30, 2020
CONTINUING OPERATIONS
Licensing
Intelligent
Corporate
Total
Revenues
License
$
77,009
$
—
$
—
$
77,009
Systems
—
34,521
—
34,521
Recurring
774
14,130
—
14,904
77,783
48,651
—
126,434
Direct cost of revenues
40,949
28,290
—
69,239
Gross profit
36,834
20,361
—
57,195
Depreciation of right-of-use assets
185
508
45
738
Depreciation and amortization
10,552
4,469
16
15,037
Selling, general and administrative expenses
2,586
8,424
7,535
18,545
Research and development expenses
—
1,814
—
1,814
Impairment losses of intangible assets
295
—
—
295
Special charges
—
659
213
872
Results from operations
23,216
4,487
(7,809)
19,894
Finance (income) expense, net
(62)
228
(327)
(161)
Foreign exchange loss (gain)
1,316
(624)
(1,205)
(513)
Other income
—
(1,192)
—
(1,192)
Income (loss) before taxes
21,962
6,075
(6,277)
21,760
Income tax expense
2,879
730
3,522
7,131
Net income (loss) from continuing operations
$
19,083
$
5,345
$
(9,799)
$
14,629
Adjusted EBITDA
$
34,417
$
10,186
$
(7,323)
$
37,280
For the three months ended September 30, 2019
CONTINUING OPERATIONS
Licensing
Intelligent
Corporate
Total
Revenues
License
$
4,833
$
—
$
—
$
4,833
Systems
—
12,586
—
12,586
Recurring
139
4,385
—
4,524
$
4,972
$
16,971
$
—
$
21,943
Direct cost of revenues
8,694
10,752
—
19,446
Gross profit
(3,722)
6,219
—
2,497
Depreciation of right-of-use assets
98
177
15
290
Depreciation and amortization
4,533
1,429
5
5,967
Selling, general and administrative expenses
559
3,121
2,729
6,409
Research and development expenses
—
712
—
712
Special charges
9
—
(15,286)
(15,277)
Results from operations
(8,921)
780
12,537
4,396
Finance (income) expense, net
(166)
101
(290)
(355)
Foreign exchange loss (gain)
151
(292)
(69)
(210)
Other income
—
(157)
—
(157)
(Loss) income before taxes
(8,906)
1,128
12,896
5,118
Income tax (recovery) expense
(2,725)
65
430
(2,230)
Net (loss) income from continuing operations
$
(6,181)
$
1,063
$
12,466
$
7,348
Adjusted EBITDA
(4,269)
2,415
(2,532)
(4,386)
For the Nine months ended September 30, 2019
CONTINUING OPERATIONS
Licensing
Intelligent
Corporate
Total
Revenues
License
$
74,360
$
—
$
—
$
74,360
Systems
—
34,069
—
34,069
Recurring
1,102
15,096
—
16,198
$
75,462
$
49,165
$
—
$
124,627
Direct cost of revenues
41,732
32,348
—
74,080
Gross profit
33,730
16,817
—
50,547
Depreciation of right-of-use assets
479
532
45
1,056
Depreciation and amortization
14,022
4,737
15
18,774
Selling, general and administrative expenses
1,542
9,516
8,170
19,228
Research and development expenses
—
2,229
—
2,229
Special charges
2,444
—
(1,042)
1,402
Results from operations
15,243
(197)
(7,188)
7,858
Finance (income) expense, net
(228)
536
(856)
(548)
Foreign exchange (gain) loss
(340)
37
458
155
Other income
(4)
(492)
—
(496)
Income (loss) before taxes
15,815
(278)
(6,790)
8,747
Income tax expense (recovery)
7,652
(1,013)
(347)
6,292
Net income (loss) from continuing operations
$
8,163
$
735
$
(6,443)
$
2,455
Adjusted EBITDA
$
32,187
$
5,176
$
(7,529)
$
29,834
1Non-IFRS Disclosure
Quarterhill has historically used a set of metrics when evaluating our operational and financial performance. We continually monitor, evaluate and update these metrics as required to ensure they provide information considered most useful, in the opinion of our management, to any decision-making based on Quarterhill's performance. This section defines, quantifies and analyzes the key performance indicators used by our management and referred to elsewhere in this press release, which are not recognized under IFRS and have no standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS. These indicators and measures are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers.
In this press release, we use the Non-IFRS term "Adjusted EBITDA" to mean net income (loss) from continuing operations before: (i) income taxes; (ii) finance expense or income; (iii) amortization and impairment of intangibles; (iv) special charges and other one-time items; (v) depreciation of right-of-use assets and property, plant and equipment; (vi) effects of deleted deferred revenue; (vii) stock-based compensation; (viii) foreign exchange (gain) loss; and (ix) equity in earnings and dividends from joint ventures. Adjusted EBITDA is used by our management to assess our normalized cash generated on a consolidated basis and in our operating segments. Adjusted EBITDA is also a performance measure that may be used by investors to analyze the cash generated by Quarterhill and our operating segments. Adjusted EBITDA should not be interpreted as an alternative to net income and cash flows from operations as determined in accordance with IFRS or as a measure of liquidity.
About Quarterhill
Quarterhill is a growth-oriented company in the Intellectual Property and Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) industries. Our goal is to pursue an investment strategy that capitalizes on attractive market trends in both ITS and its adjacent markets. Quarterhill is listed on the TSX under the symbol QTRH and on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol QTRHF. For more information: www.quarterhill.com
Forward-looking Information
This news release contains forward-looking statements regarding Quarterhill and its business. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions made by Quarterhill in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and the expected effects of new business strategies, as well as other factors that Quarterhill believes are appropriate in the circumstances. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed herein may not occur and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting Quarterhill, including: potential risks and uncertainties relating to the ultimate geographic spread of the novel coronavirus ("COVID-19"); the severity of the disease; the duration of the COVID-19 outbreak; actions that may be taken by governmental authorities to contain the COVID-19 outbreak or to treat its impact; the potential negative impacts of COVID-19 on the global economy and financial markets and any resulting impact on Quarterhill and/or its business. Other factors include, without limitation, the risks described in Quarterhill's February 27, 2020 annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2019 (the "AIF"). Copies of the AIF may be obtained at www.sedar.com. Quarterhill recommends that readers review and consider all of these risk factors and notes that readers should not place undue reliance on any of Quarterhill's forward-looking statements. Quarterhill has no intention, and undertakes no obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
Quarterhill Inc.
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income and (Loss)
(Unaudited)
(in thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
2020
2019
2020
2019
Revenues
License
$
67,192
$
4,833
$
77,009
$
74,360
Systems
15,380
12,586
34,521
34,069
Recurring
5,425
4,524
14,904
16,198
87,997
21,943
126,434
124,627
Direct cost of revenues
License
32,064
8,694
40,867
41,732
Systems
8,202
7,497
20,776
21,721
Recurring
2,130
3,255
7,596
10,627
42,396
19,446
69,239
74,080
Gross profit
45,601
2,497
57,195
50,547
Operating expenses
Depreciation of right-of-use assets
257
290
738
1,056
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment
250
188
721
1,086
Amortization of intangibles
4,726
5,779
14,316
17,688
Selling, general and administrative expenses
6,424
6,409
18,545
19,228
Research and development expenses
390
712
1,814
2,229
Impairment losses on intangibles
62
—
295
—
Special charges
—
(15,277)
872
1,402
12,109
(1,899)
37,301
42,689
Results from operations
33,492
4,396
19,894
7,858
Finance income
(146)
(499)
(528)
(1,157)
Finance expense
153
144
367
609
Foreign exchange loss (gain)
72
(210)
(513)
155
Other income
(383)
(157)
(1,192)
(496)
Income before taxes
33,796
5,118
21,760
8,747
Current income tax expense
325
342
1,669
5,797
Deferred income tax expense (recovery)
8,943
(2,572)
5,462
495
Income tax expense (recovery)
9,268
(2,230)
7,131
6,292
Net income from continuing operations
$
24,528
$
7,348
$
14,629
$
2,455
Net income from discontinued operations
—
4,927
14,255
3,835
Net income
$
24,528
$
12,275
$
28,884
$
6,290
Other comprehensive income (loss) that may be reclassified subsequently to net income:
Foreign currency translation adjustment
(4,693)
1,661
5,182
(7,208)
Comprehensive income (loss)
$19,835
$13,936
$34,066
$(918)
Net income per share
From continuing operations
$0.21
$0.06
0.13
0.02
From discontinued operations
$ —
$0.04
0.12
0.03
Net income per share - Basic
$0.21
$0.10
0.25
0.05
From continuing operations
$0.21
$0.06
0.12
0.02
From discontinued operations
$ —
$0.04
0.12
0.03
Net income per share - Diluted
$0.21
$0.10
0.24
0.05
Quarterhill Inc.
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
(Unaudited)
(in thousands of Canadian dollars)
As at
September 30, 2020
December 31, 2019
January 1, 2019
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
124,130
$
87,870
$
87,029
Short-term investments
5,549
1,550
1,551
Restricted short-term investments
—
—
2,995
Accounts receivable (net of allowance for doubtful accounts)
72,043
42,925
14,719
Other current assets
145
108
124
Unbilled revenue
16,059
8,965
5,432
Income taxes receivable
220
137
270
Inventories (net of obsolescence)
10,241
8,570
8,114
Prepaid expenses and deposits
3,412
2,242
2,927
231,799
152,367
123,161
Non-current assets
Accounts receivable
667
3,846
565
Right-of-use assets
3,622
4,502
3,972
Property, plant and equipment
2,977
2,826
3,614
Intangible assets
64,867
89,534
119,015
Investment in joint venture
6,701
5,233
5,203
Deferred income tax assets
27,494
33,270
36,948
Goodwill
16,910
32,977
34,446
123,238
172,188
203,763
TOTAL ASSETS
$
355,037
$
324,555
$
326,924
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Bank indebtedness
$
3,214
$
4,026
$
3,537
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
40,198
25,755
24,644
Dividends payable
1,498
—
—
Income taxes payable
344
203
—
Current portion of lease liabilities
886
998
1,120
Contingent liabilities
—
—
1,265
Current portion of deferred revenue
5,339
8,638
6,357
Current portion of long-term debt
43
59
407
51,522
39,679
37,330
Non-current liabilities
Deferred revenue
3,103
1,513
1,954
Long-term lease liabilities
2,746
3,550
2,604
Long-term debt
268
271
236
Deferred income tax liabilities
368
3,297
5,905
6,485
8,631
10,699
TOTAL LIABILITIES
$
58,007
$
48,310
$
48,029
Shareholders' equity
Capital stock
$
561,269
$
570,553
$
570,553
Contributed surplus
32,455
32,011
31,252
Accumulated other comprehensive income
16,118
10,936
22,112
Deficit
(312,812)
(337,255)
(345,022)
297,030
276,245
278,895
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
355,037
$
324,555
$
326,924
Quarterhill Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
(in thousands of Canadian dollars)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
2020
2019
2020
2019
Cash generated from (used in) Operations
Net income from continuing operations
$
24,528
$
7,348
$
14,629
$
2,455
Non-cash items
Stock-based compensation expense
248
238
444
744
Depreciation of right-of-use assets
257
290
738
1,056
Interest expense on lease liabilities
59
67
171
170
Depreciation and amortization
4,976
5,967
15,037
18,774
Foreign exchange (gain) loss
(38)
46
(232)
(81)
Equity in earnings from joint venture
(383)
(157)
(1,192)
(496)
Impairment losses on intangibles
62
—
295
—
Loss (gain) on disposal of assets
14
(26)
4
759
Deferred income tax expense (recovery)
8,943
(2,572)
5,462
495
Long-term accounts receivable
—
—
—
(85)
Embedded derivatives
69
(106)
(32)
26
Contingent consideration adjustment
—
(15,286)
—
(1,042)
Changes in non-cash working capital balances
(34,231)
(11,425)
(25,414)
(9,239)
Cash generated from (used in) continuing operations
4,504
(15,616)
9,910
13,536
Net cash flows attributable to discontinuing operations
—
(439)
(4,349)
430
Net cash generated from (used in) operating activities
4,504
(16,055)
5,561
13,966
Financing
Dividends paid
(1,443)
(1,475)
(2,924)
(4,450)
Bank indebtedness
(3,596)
(1,005)
(612)
1,561
Payment of lease liabilities
(274)
(318)
(860)
(1,189)
Repayment of long-term debt
(8)
(25)
(128)
(325)
Exercise of stock options
—
—
14
—
Repurchase of shares for cancellation
(9,322)
—
(9,322)
—
Common shares issued from Performance Stock Units
—
—
24
—
Cash used in continuing operations
(14,643)
(2,823)
(13,808)
(4,403)
Net cash flows attributable to discontinuing operations
—
(8)
—
(27)
Net cash used in financing activities
(14,643)
(2,831)
(13,808)
(4,430)
Investing
Proceeds from disposition of a subsidiary
—
—
49,400
—
Cash sold on disposition of a subsidiary
—
—
(1,825)
—
Purchase of short-term investments
(4,054)
—
(4,054)
—
Proceeds from sale of restricted short-term investments
—
132
—
132
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment
16
30
32
30
Purchase of property and equipment
(309)
(312)
(1,196)
(811)
Purchase of intangibles
(30)
(1,759)
(55)
(1,884)
Cash (used in) generated from continuing operations
(4,377)
(1,909)
42,302
(2,533)
Net cash flows attributable to discontinuing operations
—
(37)
(81)
(160)
Net cash (used in) generated from investing activities
(4,377)
(1,946)
42,221
(2,693)
Foreign exchange (loss) gain on cash held in foreign currency
(2,869)
900
2,286
(2,721)
Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents
(17,385)
(19,932)
36,260
4,122
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
141,515
111,083
87,870
87,029
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
$
124,130
$
91,151
124,130
91,151
Quarterhill Inc.
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity
For the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019
(In thousands of Canadian dollars)
Capital
Contributed
Accumulated
Deficit
Total
January 1, 2019
$
570,553
$
31,252
$
22,112
$
(345,022)
$
278,895
Net income
—
—
—
6,290
6,290
Other comprehensive loss
—
—
(7,208)
—
(7,208)
Stock-based compensation expense
—
744
—
—
744
Dividends declared
—
—
—
(4,450)
(4,450)
September 30, 2019
570,553
31,996
14,904
(343,182)
274,271
January 1, 2020
$
570,553
$
32,011
$
10,936
$
(337,255)
$
276,245
Net income
—
—
—
28,884
28,884
Repurchase of shares for cancellation
(9,322)
—
—
—
(9,322)
Other comprehensive income
—
—
5,182
—
5,182
Stock-based compensation expense
—
444
—
—
444
Exercise of options
14
—
—
—
14
Common shares issued from performance stock units
24
—
—
—
24
Dividends declared
—
—
—
(4,441)
(4,441)
September 30, 2020
561,269
32,455
16,118
(312,812)
297,030
Quarterhill Inc.
Reconciliations of Net income to Adjusted EBITDA
(Unaudited)
(in thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts)
Three months ended September 30,
2020
2019
$
Per Share
$
Per Share
Net income from continuing operations
$
24,528
$
0.21
$
7,348
$
0.06
Adjusted for:
Income tax expense (recovery)
9,268
0.08
(2,230)
(0.02)
Foreign exchange loss (gain)
72
—
(210)
—
Finance expense
153
—
144
—
Finance income
(146)
—
(499)
—
Special charges
—
—
(15,277)
(0.13)
Impairment losses on intangible assets
62
—
—
—
Amortization of intangibles
4,726
0.05
5,779
0.05
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment
250
—
188
—
Depreciation of right-of-use assets
257
—
290
—
Stock based compensation expense
248
—
238
—
Other income
(383)
—
(157)
—
Adjusted EBITDA
$
39,035
$
0.34
$
(4,386)
$
(0.04)
Weighted average number of Common Shares
Basic
115,990,313
118,817,466
Quarterhill Inc.
Reconciliations of Net income to Adjusted EBITDA
(Unaudited)
(in thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts)
Nine months ended September 30, 2020
2020
2019
$
Per Share
$
Per Share
Net income from continuing operations
$
14,629
$
0.13
$
2,455
$
0.02
Adjusted for:
Income tax expense
7,131
0.06
6,292
0.05
Foreign exchange (gain) loss
(513)
—
155
—
Finance expense
367
—
609
0.01
Finance income
(528)
—
(1,157)
(0.01)
Special charges
872
0.01
1,402
0.01
Impairment losses on intangible assets
295
—
—
—
Amortization of intangibles
14,316
0.12
17,688
0.15
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment
721
—
1,086
0.01
Depreciation of right-of-use assets
738
0.01
1,056
0.01
Stock based compensation expense
444
—
744
0.01
Other income
(1,192)
(0.01)
(496)
(0.01)
Adjusted EBITDA
$
37,280
$
0.32
$
29,834
$
0.25
Weighted average number of Common Shares
Basic
117,884,124
118,817,466