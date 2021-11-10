TORONTO, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Quarterhill Inc. ("Quarterhill" or the "Company") (TSX: QTRH) (OTCQX: QTRHF), announces its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021. All financial information in this press release is reported in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated.

Q3 Fiscal 2021 Highlights

  • Consolidated Revenue was $36.3 million
  • Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA1 was $7.6 million
  • Cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments were $37.0 million at September 30, 2021
  • Working capital of $60.0 million at September 30, 2021
  • Completed acquisition of Electronic Transaction Consultants, LLC ("ETC") a leading provider of tolling and mobility systems to some of the largest tolling authorities in the U.S.
  • Subsequent to quarter-end, completed a $57.5 million bought-deal public offering of convertible debentures, which included the exercise of the full over-allotment option

"In Q3, we acquired ETC, an ITS leader in tolling, which represents significant progress on two fundamental objectives of our M&A growth strategy," said Paul Hill, President and CEO of Quarterhill. "First, it brings scale to our ITS business which enhances the overall financial profile of Quarterhill with more visible and consistent revenue and Adjusted EBITDA. Second, it positions us in a vertical - tolling - that we think has significant tailwinds behind it and it also provides us with a second platform in the ITS industry from which we can further accelerate growth via tuck-in acquisitions. So far in 2021 we have deployed approximately $160.0 million on three acquisitions and with our recently completed convertible debenture financing, we look forward to building on our M&A track record in the coming quarters."

"Q3 was a good quarter operationally with both WiLAN, our licensing business, and our ITS segment generating positive Adjusted EBITDA. WiLAN signed multiple licensing agreements and made a patent portfolio acquisition during the quarter, while IRD signed new agreements in Oklahoma, Illinois and Idaho. With ETC, its Q3 contribution reflects only a one-month period post-closing of the acquisition, however, during the quarter the company signed a contract with the Louisville-Southern Indiana Ohio River Bridges Joint Board to provide back-office technology for services such as billing and account management for a ten-year period. So far the integration of ETC is going well and already here in Q4 they are making good progress advancing opportunities in their pipeline." 

Approval of Eligible Dividend

The Board of Directors has declared an eligible quarterly dividend of $0.0125 per common share payable on January 10, 2022, to shareholders of record on December 10, 2021.

Q3 Fiscal 2021 Financial Review

The Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements ("financial statements") for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and for the respective comparison periods have been prepared to reflect continuing operations and therefore exclude results in 2020 during those periods from VIZIYA, which was sold by Quarterhill on May 15, 2020. The 2020 operating results from VIZIYA, up to the date of sale on May 15, 2020, are reported as net income from discontinued operations in accordance with IFRS 5.

Quarterhill's revenue is broadly segmented into Licensing, reflecting the WiLAN business, and ITS, reflecting the IRD and ETC businesses. ETC was acquired September 1, 2021 and as a result, the financial statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 include approximately one-month of ETC's financial results.

Quarterhill's Management's Discussion and Analysis and financial statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 are available at the Company's website and at its profile at SEDAR.

Consolidated revenues for the three months ended September 30, 2021 ("Q3 2021") were $36.3 million, compared to $88.0 million in Q3 2020. Consolidated revenues for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 ("YTD 2021") were $74.5 million, compared to $126.4 million in the same period last year. ITS revenue increased in Q3 2021 and YTD 2021 due primarily to the three acquisitions completed in 2021. With the close of the recent quarter, the ITS segment has reported revenue growth quarter over quarter this year to date. WiLAN's revenue decreased in Q3 2021 and in the YTD 2021 period compared to the respective periods in the prior year as the majority of its licenses are generally one-time in nature and significant fluctuations in revenue, gross margin, and Adjusted EBITDA can result when the volume or dollar value of licenses changes from one period to the next. Despite headwinds related to the COVID-19 pandemic, WiLAN continues to show it can complete licensing agreements in a challenging environment with Q3 2021 being its strongest quarter of the year so far.

Gross margin for Q3 2021 was 42% compared to 52% in Q3 2020. Gross margin for the YTD 2021 period was 34% compared to 45% in the same period last year. Gross margin in the ITS segment was 37% in Q3 2021 compared to 50% in Q3 2020, and for the YTD 2021 period was 38%, compared to 42% in the same period last year. ITS margins may fluctuate on a quarterly basis depending primarily on the nature of projects underway during the period and the related margin profile. WiLAN gross margins rose slightly in the quarter and decreased for the YTD 2021 period. Gross margin at WiLAN will fluctuate depending primarily on the  level of litigation and contingent legal and partner costs incurred in a respective period relative to revenue generated.

Operating expenses include selling, general and administrative costs ("SG&A"), research and development costs ("R&D"), depreciation and amortization and special charges. Operating expenses for Q3 2021 were $19.1 million compared to $12.1 million in Q3 2020. Operating expenses for the YTD 2021 period were $43.8 million compared to $37.3 million in the same period last year. Operating expenses for Q3 2021 and YTD 2021 included special charges of $3.7 million and $4.0 million, respectively. Overall, operating expenses have increased in 2021 due primarily to special charges and the addition of expenses from the acquired ITS companies.

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA for Q3 2021 was $7.6 million compared to $39.0 million in Q3 2020. Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA for the YTD 2021 period was $4.2 million compared to $37.3 million in the same period last year. Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA decreased in the 2021 periods due to the significant level of licensing activity at WiLAN in Q3 2020. On a segment basis, the ITS business generated Adjusted EBITDA of $4.5 million in Q3 2021 and $8.6 million for the YTD 2021 period. WiLAN's Adjusted EBITDA for Q3 2021 was $5.4 million and for the YTD 2021 period was $2.7 million.  

Cash (used in) generated from continuing operations for Q3 2021 was ($10.9) million compared to $4.5 million in Q3 2020. Cash (used in) generated from continuing operations for the YTD 2021 period was ($15.0) million compared to $9.9 million in the same period last year. Cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments were $37.0 million at September 30, 2021, compared to $141.3 million at December 31, 2020, with the decrease reflecting cash deployed on the acquisitions made so far in 2021. Working capital at September 30, 2021, was $60.0 million compared to $159.7 million at December 31, 2020. Subsequent to quarter-end, on October 27, 2021, Quarterhill completed a $57.5 million bought-deal public offering of unsecured subordinated convertible debentures which will be reflected in the balance sheet as at December 31, 2021.

1Non-IFRS Disclosure

Quarterhill  has  historically  used  a  set  of  metrics  when  evaluating  our  operational  and  financial  performance.  We continually monitor, evaluate and update these metrics as required to ensure they provide information considered most useful, in the opinion of our management, to any decision-making based on Quarterhill's performance. This section defines, quantifies and analyzes the key performance indicators used by our management and referred to elsewhere in this  press release,  which  are  not  recognized  under  IFRS  and  have  no  standardized  meaning  prescribed  by  IFRS.  These indicators and measures are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers.

In this press release, we use the Non-IFRS term "Adjusted EBITDA" to mean net income (loss) from continuing operations before: (i) income taxes; (ii) finance expense or income; (iii) amortization and impairment of intangibles; (iv) special charges and other one-time items; (v) depreciation of right-of-use assets and property, plant and equipment; (vi)  stock-based  compensation;  (vii)  foreign  exchange  (gain)  loss;  and  (viii)  equity  in earnings and dividends from joint ventures. Adjusted EBITDA is used by our management to assess our normalized cash generated on a consolidated basis and in our operating segments. Adjusted EBITDA is also a performance measure that may be used by investors to analyze the cash generated by Quarterhill and our operating segments. Adjusted EBITDA should not be interpreted as an alternative to net income and cash flows from operations as determined in accordance with IFRS or as a measure of liquidity.

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill is a growth-oriented company in the Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) industry as well as, through its Wi-LAN Inc. subsidiary, a leader in Intellectual Property licensing. Our goal is to execute an investment strategy that capitalizes on attractive growth opportunities within ITS - and its adjacent markets - to become a global leader in that industry. Quarterhill is listed on the TSX under the symbol QTRH and on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol QTRHF. For more information: www.quarterhill.com 

Forward-looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements regarding Quarterhill and its business. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions made by Quarterhill in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and the expected effects of new business strategies, as well as other factors that Quarterhill believes are appropriate in the circumstances. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed herein may not occur and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting Quarterhill, including: potential risks and uncertainties relating to the ultimate geographic spread of the novel coronavirus ("COVID-19"); the severity of the disease; the duration of the COVID-19 outbreak; actions that may be taken by governmental authorities to contain the COVID-19 outbreak or to treat its impact; the potential negative impacts of COVID-19 on the global economy and financial markets and any resulting impact on Quarterhill and/or its business. Other factors include, without limitation, the risks described in Quarterhill's March 11, 2021 annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2020 (the "AIF"). In addition, readers are also urged to review the additional risk factors disclosed in our Management's Discussion and Analysis for our three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 filed today on www.sedar.com. Quarterhill recommends that readers review and consider all of these risk factors and notes that readers should not place undue reliance on any of Quarterhill's forward-looking statements. Quarterhill has no intention, and undertakes no obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Quarterhill Inc.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of (Loss) Income and Comprehensive (Loss) Income (Unaudited)

(in thousands and in Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts)























Three months ended

September 30,



Nine months ended

September 30,

CONTINUING OPERATIONS



2021



2020



2021



2020

Revenues

















Licensing



$

11,416





$

67,263





$

21,014





$

77,783



Intelligent Transportation Systems



24,927





20,734





53,520





48,651







36,343





87,997





74,534





126,434



Direct cost of revenues

















Licensing



5,318





32,118





16,041





40,949



Intelligent Transportation Systems



15,612





10,278





33,133





28,290







20,930





42,396





49,174





69,239



Gross profit



15,413





45,601





25,360





57,195



Operating expenses

















Depreciation of right-of-use assets



418





257





1,001





738



Depreciation of property, plant and equipment



323





250





812





721



Amortization of intangible assets



5,156





4,726





13,994





14,316



Selling, general and administrative expenses



8,831





6,424





22,242





18,545



Research and development expenses



728





390





1,701





1,814



Impairment losses on intangible assets







62









295



Special charges



3,666









4,048





872







19,122





12,109





43,798





37,301



Results from operations



(3,709)





33,492





(18,438)





19,894



Finance income



(56)





(146)





(110)





(528)



Finance expense



343





153





524





367



Foreign exchange (gain) loss



(637)





72





(655)





(513)



Other income



(661)





(383)





(1,847)





(1,192)



(Loss) income before taxes



(2,698)





33,796





(16,350)





21,760





















Current income tax expense



270





325





1,044





1,669



Deferred income tax (recovery) expense



(965)





8,943





(4,728)





5,462



Income tax (recovery) expense



(695)





9,268





(3,684)





7,131





















Net (loss) income from continuing operations



(2,003)





24,528





(12,666)





14,629



Net income from discontinued operations















14,255



Net (loss) income



$

(2,003)





$

24,528





$

(12,666)





$

28,884





















Other comprehensive income (loss) that may be

reclassified subsequently to net (loss) income:

















Foreign currency translation adjustment



4,439





(4,693)





(2,407)





5,182



Comprehensive income (loss)



$

2,436





$

19,835





$

(15,073)





$

34,066





















(Loss) income per share

















From continuing operations



$

(0.02)





$

0.21





$

(0.11)





$

0.13



From discontinued operations











0.12

(Loss) income per share - Basic



$

(0.02)





$

0.21





$

(0.11)





$

0.25



From continuing operations



$

(0.02)





$

0.21





$

(0.11)





$

0.12



From discontinued operations











0.12

(Loss) income per share - Diluted



$

(0.02)





$

0.21





$

(0.11)





$

0.24



 

Quarterhill Inc.









Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited)









(in thousands and in Canadian dollars)



















As at



September 30, 2021



December 31, 2020

Current assets









Cash and cash equivalents



$

33,925





$

135,700



Short-term investments



3,124





5,550



Restricted short-term investments



3,095







Accounts receivable



27,745





13,747



Unbilled revenue



26,254





13,549



Income taxes recoverable



425





264



Inventories (net of obsolescence)



12,317





9,068



Prepaid expenses and deposits



6,033





8,264







112,918





186,142



Non-current assets









Accounts and other long-term receivables



2,696





844



Right-of-use assets, net



8,371





3,780



Property, plant and equipment, net



5,753





2,783



Intangible assets, net



152,787





59,261



Investment in joint venture



7,173





6,704



Deferred income tax assets



30,921





28,124



Goodwill



53,542





16,093







261,243





117,589



TOTAL ASSETS



$

374,161





$

303,731













Liabilities









Current liabilities









Bank indebtedness



$

12,727





$



Accounts payable and accrued liabilities



26,571





20,038



Income taxes payable



747





631



Current portion of lease liabilities



2,135





1,012



Current portion of deferred revenue



7,519





4,800



Current portion of long-term debt



3,182











52,881





26,481



Non-current liabilities









Deferred revenue



1,735





2,573



Long-term lease liabilities



6,234





2,747



Long-term debt



59,744







Other long-term liabilities



1,241











68,954





5,320



TOTAL LIABILITIES



121,835





31,801













Shareholders' equity









Capital stock



544,065





547,537



Contributed surplus



49,465





46,250



Accumulated other comprehensive income



1,174





3,581



Deficit



(342,378)





(325,438)







252,326





271,930



TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



$

374,161





$

303,731



 

Quarterhill Inc.

















Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

(in thousands and in Canadian Dollars)























Three months ended

September 30,



Nine months ended

September 30,





2021



2020



2021



2020

Cash generated from (used in) operations

















Net (loss) income from continuing operations



$

(2,003)





$

24,528





$

(12,666)





$

14,629



 Non-cash items

















Stock-based compensation expense



374





248





1,384





444



Depreciation of right-of-use assets



418





257





1,001





738



Interest expense on lease liabilities



66





59





150





171



Depreciation and amortization



5,479





4,976





14,806





15,037



Foreign exchange gain



(637)





(38)





(655)





(232)



Equity in earnings from joint venture 



(587)





(383)





(1,774)





(1,192)



Impairment losses on intangible assets







62









295



Loss on disposal of assets







14









4



Deferred income tax (recovery) expense



(965)





8,943





(4,728)





5,462



Accounts and other long-term receivables



(573)









(561)







Other long-term liabilities



158









158







Embedded derivatives



49





69





54





(32)



Changes in non-cash working capital balances



(12,693)





(34,231)





(12,212)





(25,414)



Cash (used in) generated from continuing operations



(10,914)





4,504





(15,043)





9,910



Net cash flows attributable to discontinuing operations















(4,349)



Net cash (used in) generated from operating activities



(10,914)





4,504





(15,043)





5,561



Financing

















Dividends paid



(1,420)





(1,443)





(4,274)





(2,924)



Advances from (repayment of) revolving credit facility



12,727





(3,596)





12,727





(612)



Net proceeds from long-term debt



62,926









62,926







Payment of lease liabilities



(523)





(274)





(1,085)





(860)



Repayment of long-term debt







(8)









(128)



Repurchase of shares for cancellation







(9,322)





(2,065)





(9,322)



Common shares issued for cash on the exercise of

options



46









280





14



Common shares issued from performance stock units















24



Net cash generated from (used in) financing activities



73,756





(14,643)





68,509





(13,808)



Investing

















Proceeds from disposition of a subsidiary















49,400



Cash sold on disposition of a subsidiary















(1,825)



Proceeds from short-term investments











3,000







Purchase of short-term investments







(4,054)









(4,054)



Purchase of restricted short-term investments











(3,025)







Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment







16









32



Purchase of property, plant and equipment



(331)





(309)





(419)





(1,196)



Acquisition of business, VDS











(2,780)







Acquisition of business, ETC - net of cash acquired



(151,469)









(151,469)







Dividends received from joint venture



1,348









1,348







Purchase of intangible assets



(252)





(30)





(252)





(55)



Cash (used in) generated from continuing operations

investing activities



(150,704)





(4,377)





(153,597)





42,302



Net cash flows attributable to discontinuing operations















(81)



Net cash (used in) generated from investing activities



(150,704)





(4,377)





(153,597)





42,221



Foreign exchange on cash held in foreign currencies



1,924





(2,869)





(1,644)





2,286



Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents



(85,938)





(17,385)





(101,775)





36,260



Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of



119,863





141,515





135,700





87,870



Cash and cash equivalents, end of



$

33,925





$

124,130





$

33,925





$

124,130



 

Quarterhill Inc.











Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Equity (Unaudited)

(in thousands and in Canadian dollars)















Capital Stock

Contributed

Surplus

Accumulated

Other

Comprehensive

Income

Deficit

Total S

hareholders'

Equity

January 1, 2020

$

570,553



$

32,011



$

10,936



$

(338,297)



$

275,203















Net income







28,884



28,884



Repurchase of shares for

cancellation

(9,322)









(9,322)



Other comprehensive income





5,182





5,182



Stock-based compensation

expense



444







444



Exercise of options

14









14



Common shares issued from

performance stock units

24









24



Dividends declared







(4,441)



(4,441)



September 30, 2020

$

561,269



$

32,455



$

16,118



$

(313,854)



$

295,988















January 1, 2021

$

547,537



$

46,250



$

3,581



$

(325,438)



$

271,930















Net loss







(12,666)



(12,666)



Repurchase of shares for

cancellation

(4,027)



1,962







(2,065)



Other comprehensive loss





(2,407)





(2,407)



Stock-based compensation expense



1,384







1,384



Exercise of options

387



(107)







280



Common shares issued from

restricted stock units

156



(12)







144



Common shares issued from

performance stock units

12



(12)









Dividends declared







(4,274)



(4,274)



September 30, 2021

$

544,065



$

49,465



$

1,174



$

(342,378)



$

252,326



 

Quarterhill Inc.













Reconciliation of Net loss  to Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited)

(in thousands and in Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts)



















Three months ended September 30,





2021



2020





$

Per Share



$

Per Share

Net (loss) income from continuing operations



$

(2,003)



$

(0.02)





$

24,528



$

0.21



Adjusted for:













Income tax (recovery) expense



(695)



(0.01)





9,268



0.08



Foreign exchange (gain) loss



(637)



(0.01)





72





Finance expense, net



287







7





Special charges



3,666



0.04









Impairment losses on intangible assets









62





Depreciation and amortization



5,897



0.06





5,233



0.05



Stock based compensation expense



374







248





Dividends received from joint venture



1,348



0.01









Other income



(661)



(0.01)





(383)





Adjusted EBITDA



$

7,576



$

0.06





$

39,035



$

0.34

















Weighted average number of Common Shares













Basic





113,756,329







115,990,313



 



Nine months ended September 30,



2021



2020



$

Per Share



$

Per Share

Net (loss) income from continuing operations

$

(12,666)



$

(0.11)





$

14,629



$

0.13



Adjusted for:











Income tax (recovery) expense

(3,684)



(0.03)





7,131



0.06



Foreign exchange gain

(655)







(513)





Finance expense (income), net

414







(161)





Special charges

4,048



0.04





872



0.01



Impairment losses on intangible assets







295





Depreciation and amortization

15,807



0.15





15,775



0.13



Stock based compensation expense

1,384



0.01





444





Dividends received from joint venture

1,348



0.01









Other income

(1,847)



(0.02)





(1,192)



(0.01)



Adjusted EBITDA

$

4,149



$

0.05





$

37,280



$

0.32















Weighted average number of Common Shares











Basic



114,109,298







117,884,124



 

