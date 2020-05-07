KITCHENER, ON, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Quarterhill Inc. ("Quarterhill" or the "Company") (TSX: QTRH) (OTCQX: QTRHF), will release its financial results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2020, on Thursday, May 21, 2020. The Company will host a conference call and audio webcast at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time the same day.

Webcast Information
 The live audio webcast will be available at:
https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1311913&tp_key=42224f724d   

Dial-in Information

  • To access the call from Canada and U.S., dial 1.888.231.8191 (Toll Free)
  • To access the call from other locations, dial 1.647.427.7450 (International)

Replay Information
 Webcast replay will be available for 90 days at:
https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1311913&tp_key=42224f724d   

Telephone replay will be available from 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time on May 21, 2020 until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on June 4, 2020 at: 1.855.859.2056 (Toll Free) or 1.416.849.0833 (International).

Conference ID and Replay Passcode: 5071549

About Quarterhill
Quarterhill is focused on the disciplined acquisition, management and growth of companies in dedicated technology areas including, vertical market software and solutions, intelligent industrial systems and innovation and licensing. Quarterhill's emphasis is on seeking out acquisition opportunities at reasonable valuations that provide a foundation for recurring revenues, predictable cash flows and margins, profitable growth, intimate customer relationships and dedicated management teams. Quarterhill is listed on the TSX under the symbol QTRH and on the OTCQX under the symbol QTRHF. For more information: www.quarterhill.com

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.