XIAMEN, China, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Qudian Inc. ("Qudian" or "the Company" or "We") (NYSE: QD), a leading technology platform empowering the enhancement of online consumer finance experience in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.
First Quarter 2020 Operational Highlights:
- Total number of registered users as of March 31, 2020 reached 80.2 million, representing an increase of 9.5% from March 31, 2019
- Number of outstanding borrowers[1] from loan book business and transaction services business as of March 31, 2020 decreased by 7.1% to 5.7 million from 6.1 million as of December 31, 2019 as a result of the conservative and prudent strategy which the Company has deployed under the current credit environment
- Total outstanding loan balance from loan book business[2] decreased by 32.0% to RMB15.3 billion as of March 31, 2020, compared to the outstanding balance as of December 31, 2019; Total outstanding loan balance from transaction serviced on open platform decreased by 15.6% to RMB13.2 billion as of March 31, 2020, compared to the outstanding balance as of December 31, 2019
- Amount of transactions from loan book business for this quarter decreased by 52.8% to RMB4.4 billion from the fourth quarter of 2019; Amount of transactions from transaction serviced on open platform for this quarter decreased by 68.0% to RMB2.6 billion from the fourth quarter of 2019
- Weighted average loan tenure for our loan book business was 8.4 months for this quarter, compared with 10.9 months for the fourth quarter of 2019; Weighted average loan tenure for transaction serviced on open platform was 11.2 months for this quarter, compared with 13.8 months for the fourth quarter of 2019
[1] Outstanding borrowers are borrowers who have outstanding loans as of a particular date, including outstanding borrowers from both loan book business and transaction services business. Transaction services business, relates to various services, including credit assessment, referral and post-origination services, provided through our open platform, which was launched in the second half of 2018.
[2] Includes (i) off and on balance sheet loans directly or indirectly funded by our institutional funding partners or our own capital, net of cumulative write-offs and (ii) does not include auto loans from Dabai Auto business.
First Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights:
- Total revenues were RMB957.9 million (US$135.3 million), representing a decrease of 54.3% from the same period last year
- Recorded net loss of RMB486.5 million (US$68.7 million), or net loss per diluted ADS of RMB1.92 (US$0.27), compared to net income of RMB949.6 million in the same period last year
- Recorded Non-GAAP net loss[3] of RMB907.5 million (US$128.2 million), or Non-GAAP net loss per diluted ADS of RMB3.57 (US$0.50), compared to Non-GAAP net income of RMB974.3 million in the same period last year
[3] For more information on this Non-GAAP financial measure, please see the table captioned "Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this press release.
"In the first quarter of 2020, we continued to navigate the challenging market environment with prudent execution of our operations," said Mr. Min Luo, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Qudian. "The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated macroeconomic and credit cycle downtrends, which further drove up our D1 delinquency rate[4] to approximately 20% in the first quarter. In light of the market headwinds, we maintained a conservative deleveraging strategy to protect our net assets. Consequently, the transaction volume in our loan book business was reduced by approximately 53% quarter-over-quarter, and helped us maintain our leverage ratio[5] at lower than 1.5x. Additionally, the amount of open platform transactions decreased by approximately 68% quarter-over-quarter as a result of stricter credit evaluation criteria by institutional funding partners on our open platform."
"As indicated in our fourth quarter earnings report, we are utilizing increased capital liquidity from prudent loan book operations for strategic investments in new areas of growth. To this end, in late March, we launched Wanlimu, a luxury e-commerce platform offering a wide spectrum of high-end products for consumers in China. We have a positive view on the tremendous demand and growth potential of China's luxury consumer market," Mr. Luo concluded.
"In March and April of 2020, we repurchased an aggregate principal amount of approximately US$170 million convertible bonds at attractive prices from the open market. This repurchase has improved the financial condition for the Company," said Ms. Sissi Zhu, Vice President of Investor Relations of Qudian.
"Looking forward, we expect a soft performance for the second quarter of 2020, given the continued negative economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, increasing amounts of guarantee liabilities and risk assurance liabilities and provisions, and our ongoing reduction of transaction volume to mitigate risk exposures. In addition, since our Wanlimu initiative is still in the early stages of development where substantial investment is required, we expect to incur a significant increase in inventory costs, and sales and marketing expenses in 2020. Despite the adverse operating environment, we are proactively executing our strategy to protect net assets and explore new growth opportunities," Ms. Zhu concluded.
[4] "D1 delinquency rate" is defined as (i) the total amount of principal and financing service fees that became overdue as a specified date, divided by (ii) the total amount of principal and financing services fees that was due for repayment as of such date, in each case with respect to our loan book business and transaction services business.
[5] "Leverage ratio" is defined as the ratio between (i) outstanding balance of our loan book business and (ii) total net assets.
First Quarter Financial Results
Total revenues were RMB957.9 million (US$135.3 million), representing a decrease of 54.3% from RMB2,096.9 million for the first quarter of 2019.
Financing income totaled RMB622.7 million (US$87.9 million), representing a decrease of 38.4% from RMB1,010.8 million for the first quarter of 2019, as a result of a decrease in average on-balance sheet loan balance.
Loan facilitation income and other related income decreased by 34.4% to RMB422.4 million (US$59.7 million) from RMB644.4 million for the first quarter of 2019, as a result of a decrease in the amount of off-balance sheet transactions, partially offset by reclassification of guarantee income of RMB387.5 million, as ASC 326, which became effective for the Company on January 1, 2020, requires the fee income earned on the non-contingent aspect of a guarantee to be recognized separately from the expected credit loss.
Transaction services fee and other related income was a loss of RMB150.4 million (US$21.2 million) compared with an income of RMB158.7 million for the first quarter of 2019, as a combined result of an income of RMB112.9 million for the transactions facilitated during the first quarter of 2020, an income of RMB24.1 million for the post-origination services of transactions facilitated in the previous year, and a revaluation loss of RMB287.4 million for contract assets incurred for the transactions facilitated in 2019. The revaluation was due to adverse changes occurred in the first quarter of 2020 that led to the deterioration of the estimated likelihood of receiving borrowers' actual repayment of service fees as of March 31, 2020.
Sales income substantially decreased to RMB17.1 million (US$2.4 million) from RMB137.0 million for the first quarter of 2019, due to the winding down of the Dabai Auto business.
Sales commission fee decreased by 75.2% to RMB33.7 million (US$4.8 million) from RMB135.9 million for the first quarter of 2019, due to a decrease in the amount of merchandise credit transaction.
Total operating costs and expenses increased by 109.6% to RMB2,066.6 million (US$291.9 million) from RMB985.7 million for the first quarter of 2019.
Cost of revenues decreased by 63.3% to RMB95.6 million (US$13.5 million) from RMB260.5 million for the first quarter of 2019, primarily due to a decrease in costs incurred by the Dabai Auto business and a decrease in funding costs associated with the on-balance sheet portion of our loan book business.
Sales and marketing expenses decreased by 26.4% to RMB58.8 million (US$8.3 million) from RMB79.9 million for the first quarter of 2019. The decrease was primarily due to the winding down of the Dabai Auto business.
General and administrative expenses decreased by 7.7% to RMB76.6 million (US$10.8 million) from RMB82.9 million for the first quarter of 2019.
Research and development expenses decreased by 13.8% to RMB54.7 million (US$7.7 million) from RMB63.5 million for the first quarter of 2019.
Provision for receivables and other assets increased by 183.9% to RMB1,108.5 million (US$156.5 million) from RMB390.4 million for the first quarter of 2019. The increase was primarily due to an increase in past-due on-balance sheet outstanding principal receivables compared to the first quarter of 2019, as well as an increase in the loss rates estimates in our roll-rate model due to macroeconomic and credit cycle downtrends in the first quarter of 2020.
As of March 31, 2020, the total balance of outstanding principal and financing service fee receivables for on-balance sheet transactions for which any installment payment was more than 30 calendar days past due was RMB1,147.6 million (US$162.1 million), and the balance of allowance for principal and financing service fee receivables at the end of the period was RMB1,971.7 million (US$278.5 million), indicating M1+ Delinquency Coverage Ratio of 1.7x.
The following charts display the "vintage charge-off rate." Total potential receivables at risk vintage charge-off rate refers to, with respect to on- and off-balance sheet transactions facilitated during a specified time period, the total potential outstanding principal balance of the transactions that are delinquent for more than 180 days up to twelve months after origination, divided by the total initial principal of the transactions facilitated in such vintage. Delinquencies may increase or decrease after such 12-month period.
Current receivables at risk vintage charge-off rate refers to, with respect to on- and off-balance sheet transactions facilitated during a specified time period, the actual outstanding principal balance of the transactions that are delinquent for more than 180 days up to twelve months after origination, divided by the total initial principal of the transactions facilitated in such vintage. Delinquencies may increase or decrease after such 12-month period.
Total potential receivables at risk M1+ delinquency rate by vintage refers to, with respect to on- and off-balance sheet transactions facilitated during a specified time period, the total potential outstanding principal balance of the transactions that are delinquent for more than 30 days up to twelve months after origination, divided by the total initial principal of the transactions facilitated in such vintage. Delinquencies may increase or decrease after such 12-month period.
Current receivables at risk M1+ delinquency rate by vintage refers to, with respect to on- and off-balance sheet transactions facilitated during a specified time period, the actual outstanding principal balance of the transactions that are delinquent for more than 30 days up to twelve months after origination, divided by the total initial principal of the transactions facilitated in such vintage. Delinquencies may increase or decrease after such 12-month period.
Loss from operations was RMB961.1 million (US$135.7 million), as compared to income from operations of RMB1,138.1 million for the first quarter of 2019.
Net loss attributable to Qudian's shareholders was RMB486.5 million (US$68.7 million), or net loss per diluted ADS of RMB1.92 (US$0.27).
Non-GAAP net loss attributable to Qudian's shareholders was RMB907.5 million (US$128.2 million), or Non-GAAP net loss per diluted ADS of RMB3.57 (US$0.50).
Cash Flow
As of March 31, 2020, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of RMB1,516.2 million (US$214.1 million) and restricted cash of RMB540.4 million (US$76.3 million). Restricted cash mainly represents (i) cash held by the consolidated trusts through segregated bank accounts; and (ii) security deposits held in designated bank accounts for the guarantee of off-balance sheet transactions. Such restricted cash is not available to fund the general liquidity needs of the Company.
For the first quarter of 2020, net cash provided by operating activities was RMB521.6 million (US$73.7 million), mainly due to the collection of repayments of service fees from transactions facilitated in 2019, although the Company incurred net loss in the first quarter of 2020. Net cash used in investing activities was RMB1,447.8 million (US$204.5 million), mainly due to payments to originate loan principal and investments in short-term wealth management products. Net cash used in financing activities was RMB1,160.6 million (US$163.9 million), mainly due to repayments of borrowings and repurchase of convertible bonds and ordinary shares.
Update on Share Repurchase and Convertible Bond Repurchase
As of the date of this release, the Company has repurchased and cancelled total principal amount of convertible senior notes of US$170 million. The Company has cumulatively completed total share repurchases of approximately US$572.8 million. As of March 31, 2020, the total number of ordinary shares outstanding was 253,719,036.
Accounting Policy Changes
The Company has adopted the Financial Instruments – Credit Losses (ASC 326): Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments on January 1, 2020, using the modified retrospective transition method.
This standard requires the measurement of all expected credit losses for financial assets held at the reporting date based on historical experience, current conditions, and reasonable and supportable forecasts.
The most significant impact of the standard relates to the accounting for allowance of loan principal and financing service fee receivables and risk assurance liabilities. The Company estimates the expected credit losses over the lifetime (the remaining contractual life) of the related assets and incorporates reasonable and supportable forecasts of future economic conditions into the calculation.
Upon adoption of the standard on January 1, 2020, the Company recorded an RMB46.7 million (US$6.6 million) increase to the allowance for receivables and an RMB1,093.4 million (US$154.4 million) increase to risk assurance liabilities. After adjusting for deferred taxes, an RMB974.7 million (US$137.7 million) decrease was recorded in retained earnings through a cumulative-effect adjustment.
About Qudian Inc.
Qudian Inc. ("Qudian") is a leading technology platform empowering the enhancement of online consumer finance experience in China. The Company's mission is to use technology to make personalized credit accessible to hundreds of millions of young, mobile-active consumers in China who need access to small credit for their discretionary spending but are underserved by traditional financial institutions due to lack of traditional credit data or high cost of servicing. Qudian's credit solutions enable licensed, regulated financial institutions and ecosystem partners to offer affordable and customized loans to this young generation of consumers.
For more information, please visit http://ir.qudian.com.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
We use adjusted net income/loss, a Non-GAAP financial measure, in evaluating our operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes. We believe that adjusted net income/loss helps identify underlying trends in our business by excluding the impact of share-based compensation expenses, which are non-cash charges, and convertible bonds buyback income. We believe that adjusted net income/loss provides useful information about our operating results, enhances the overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects and allows for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by our management in its financial and operational decision-making.
Adjusted net income/loss is not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. This Non-GAAP financial measure has limitations as analytical tools, and when assessing our operating performance, cash flows or our liquidity, investors should not consider them in isolation, or as a substitute for net loss / income, cash flows provided by operating activities or other consolidated statements of operation and cash flow data prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.
We mitigate these limitations by reconciling the Non-GAAP financial measure to the most comparable U.S. GAAP performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating our performance.
For more information on this Non-GAAP financial measure, please see the table captioned "Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this press release.
Exchange Rate Information
This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars ("US$") at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise stated, all translations from RMB to US$ were made at the rate of RMB7.0808 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on March 31, 2020 in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or US$ amounts referred could be converted into US$ or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.
Statement Regarding Preliminary Unaudited Financial Information
The unaudited financial information set out in this earnings release is preliminary and subject to potential adjustments. Adjustments to the consolidated financial statements may be identified when audit work has been performed for the Company's year-end audit, which could result in significant differences from this preliminary unaudited financial information.
Safe Harbor Statement
This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the expectation of its collection efficiency and delinquency, contain forward-looking statements. Qudian may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the SEC, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Qudian's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Qudian's goal and strategies; Qudian's expansion plans; Qudian's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; Qudian's expectations regarding demand for, and market acceptance of, its credit products; Qudian's expectations regarding keeping and strengthening its relationships with borrowers, institutional funding partners, merchandise suppliers and other parties it collaborate with; general economic and business conditions; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Qudian's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and Qudian does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.
QUDIAN INC.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
Three months ended March 31,
(In thousands except for number
2019
2020
of shares and per-share data)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
RMB
RMB
US$
Revenues:
Financing income
1,010,758
622,683
87,940
Loan facilitation income and other related income
644,413
422,443
59,660
Transaction services fee and other related income(1)
158,724
(150,415)
(21,242)
Sales commission fee
135,854
33,713
4,761
Sales income
136,971
17,056
2,409
Penalty fee
10,140
12,381
1,749
Total revenues
2,096,860
957,861
135,277
Operating cost and expenses:
Cost of revenues
(260,485)
(95,615)
(13,503)
Sales and marketing
(79,857)
(58,805)
(8,305)
General and administrative
(82,896)
(76,550)
(10,811)
Research and development
(63,508)
(54,725)
(7,729)
Changes in guarantee liabilities and risk assurance liabilities(2)
(108,581)
(672,408)
(94,962)
Provision for receivables and other assets
(390,391)
(1,108,451)
(156,543)
Total operating cost and expenses
(985,718)
(2,066,554)
(291,853)
Other operating income
26,994
147,571
20,841
(Loss)/ income from operations
1,138,136
(961,122)
(135,735)
Interest and investment income, net
2,107
436,042
61,581
Foreign exchange (loss)/gain, net
7,921
(4,635)
(655)
Other income
1,227
15,316
2,163
Other expenses
(1,526)
(189)
(27)
Net (loss)/income before income taxes
1,147,865
(514,588)
(72,673)
Income tax benefit/(expenses)
(198,243)
28,108
3,970
Net (loss)/income
949,622
(486,480)
(68,703)
Net (loss)/income attributable to Qudian Inc.'s
949,622
(486,480)
(68,703)
(Loss)/earnings per share for Class A and Class B
Basic
3.20
(1.92)
(0.27)
Diluted
3.19
(1.92)
(0.27)
(Loss)/earnings per ADS (1 Class A ordinary share
Basic
3.20
(1.92)
(0.27)
Diluted
3.19
(1.92)
(0.27)
Weighted average number of Class A and Class B
Basic
296,766,678
253,874,830
253,874,830
Diluted
297,726,986
253,874,830
253,874,830
Other comprehensive loss:
Foreign currency translation adjustment
(18,809)
(1,377)
(194)
Total comprehensive (loss)/income
930,813
(487,857)
(68,897)
Total comprehensive (loss)/income attributable to
930,813
(487,857)
(68,897)
Note:
QUDIAN INC.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
As of December 31,
As of March 31,
(In thousands except for number
2019
2020
of shares and per-share data)
(Audited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
RMB
RMB
US$
ASSETS:
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
2,860,938
1,516,175
214,125
Restricted cash
1,257,649
540,440
76,325
Time Deposits
231,132
235,083
33,200
Short-term investments
-
1,232,850
174,112
Short-term loan principal and financing service fee receivables
7,894,697
7,286,743
1,029,085
Short-term finance lease receivables
398,256
353,186
49,879
Short-term contract assets
2,741,914
1,543,687
218,010
Other current assets
1,638,905
1,113,298
157,228
Total current assets
17,023,491
13,821,462
1,951,963
Non-current assets:
Long-term loan principal and financing service fee receivables
424
-
-
Long-term finance lease receivables
239,697
144,900
20,464
Operating lease right-of-use assets
148,851
142,596
20,138
Investment in equity method investee
44,779
23,084
3,260
Long-term investments
223,158
222,706
31,452
Property and equipment, net
92,821
113,983
16,097
Intangible assets
6,803
6,489
916
Long-term contract assets
273,597
98,399
13,897
Deferred tax assets
290,285
466,047
65,818
Other non-current assets
17,698
16,216
2,290
Total non-current assets
1,338,113
1,234,420
174,333
TOTAL ASSETS
18,361,604
15,055,882
2,126,297
QUDIAN INC.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
As of December 31,
As of March 31,
(In thousands except for number
2019
2020
of shares and per-share data)
(Audited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
RMB
RMB
US$
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Short-term borrowings and interest payables
1,049,570
384,596
54,315
Short-term lease liabilities
21,919
20,378
2,878
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
718,266
672,539
94,981
Guarantee liabilities and risk assurance liabilities(3)
1,517,827
1,798,603
254,011
Income tax payable
589,739
221,625
31,299
Total current liabilities
3,897,321
3,097,741
437,485
Non-current liabilities:
Deferred tax liabilities
178,985
10,005
1,413
Convertible senior notes
2,339,552
1,438,448
203,148
Long-term lease liabilities
21,694
17,729
2,504
Long-term borrowings and interest payables
-
23,888
3,374
Total non-current liabilities
2,540,231
1,490,070
210,438
Total liabilities
6,437,552
4,587,811
647,923
Shareholders' equity:
Class A Ordinary shares
131
131
19
Class B Ordinary shares
44
44
6
Treasury shares
(362,130)
(369,227)
(52,145)
Additional paid-in capital
3,967,733
3,981,385
562,279
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(12,965)
(14,342)
(2,025)
Retained earnings
8,331,239
6,870,080
970,241
Total shareholders' equity
11,924,052
10,468,071
1,478,374
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
18,361,604
15,055,882
2,126,297
Note:
QUDIAN INC.
Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP And Non-GAAP Results
Three months ended March 31,
2019
2020
(In thousands except for number
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
of shares and per-share data)
RMB
RMB
US$
Total net (loss)/income attributable to Qudian Inc.'s shareholders
949,622
(486,480)
(68,703)
Add: Share-based compensation expenses
24,656
13,652
1,928
Less: Convertible bonds buyback income
-
434,693
61,390
Non-GAAP net (loss)/income attributable to Qudian Inc.'s shareholders
974,278
(907,521)
(128,165)
Non-GAAP net (loss)/income per share—basic
3.28
(3.57)
(0.50)
Non-GAAP net (loss)/income per share—diluted
3.27
(3.57)
(0.50)
Weighted average shares outstanding—basic
296,766,678
253,874,830
253,874,830
Weighted average shares outstanding—diluted
297,726,986
253,874,830
253,874,830