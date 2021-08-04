SCARSDALE, N.Y., Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- QueBIT Consulting LLC and Fluence Technologies announced today that the companies have entered a strategic partnership that will bring QueBIT's expertise in the design and delivery of financial consolidation, reporting and performance management solutions to customers looking to maximize the benefits of using Fluence's superior financial close and consolidation platform.
"QueBIT has been a known quantity in the financial consolidation and reporting space for over 20 years, and they have a hard-earned reputation for delivering success and truly caring about their customers' best interests" said Michael Morrison, Fluence's CEO. "As Fluence accelerates along its growth trajectory, we will rely on experts like QueBIT to ensure our customers find and deploy their perfect financial close and consolidation solution and get the most value from it - fast."
Like Fluence, QueBIT has customers in a wide range of industries and has unparalleled expertise in finance and accounting software. Combined, the companies' leadership teams boast more than 200 years of experience providing solutions to the office of finance, including working with every major accounting and enterprise resource planning (ERP) system.
While ERP and general ledger (GL) systems house most of the source data for financial close and consolidation, they lack the functionality, ease of use and automation that modern, agile finance teams demand. According to BPM partners, 69% of companies do their consolidation using one of on-premise Corporate Performance Management (CPM) solutions, spreadsheets and or their ERP/GL - and 50% have two or more ERP systems. Such conditions make the close process tricky, so it's no surprise that most companies take weeks, not days, to close their books each month.
QueBIT brings a rich set of best practices for navigating these complexities to the table, developed over its many years delivering accounting and finance solutions.
"Our customers are committed to improving business agility and winning back time to do valuable analysis that leads to better decision-making, and achieving their goals," adds Gary Quirke, CEO of QueBIT. "Fluence is exciting because it bridges a significant gap for many of our customers who've had to choose between Excel and their ERP system for financial consolidation and close. It helps slash their close cycles by 90 percent, without sacrificing usability, data accuracy and power."
About QueBIT- QueBIT enables organizations to achieve a business-focused integration of Financial Consolidation, Reporting and Planning, across functions and lines of business. QueBIT's collaborative, incremental and business-driven approach is driven by over twenty years of experience in delivering successful financial reporting and analysis solutions to hundreds of clients spanning all industry sectors. For more information on how your organization can Analyze, Plan and Achieve your own journey to business agility through trustworthy financial data, please check us out at http://www.quebit.com.
About Fluence Technologies - Fluence provides the only financial close and consolidation software for mid-sized companies. Our quick deployment, adoption and time to value delivers game-changing efficiency gains and trusted, timely numbers for assessing past performance and planning for the future. Combining centuries of experience with a cloud calculation platform decades in the making, we give customers the time, confidence and performance they need. Welcome to Fluence...we close early. http://www.fluencetech.com
