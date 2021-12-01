KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Quench, a leading provider of filtered water solutions for businesses and dealer partners across the United States and Canada, announced today that it has acquired Go Pure Water Technology (Go Pure Austin), a provider of point-of-use drinking water systems and ice dispensers based in Austin, TX. Founded in 2016, Go Pure Austin is a large and well-respected dealer of the Pure Water Technology brand.
"We are excited to welcome Go Pure Austin's customers to the Quench family," said Todd Peterson, COO of Quench. "This acquisition is our 15th in 2021. It doubles our customer base in the fast-growing Austin, TX market and aligns with our ongoing commitment to our dealers from start-up to exit."
"Quench has been a great partner over the years, so it was always our plan to approach them when we decided to sell the business," said Martha Lasky, co-owner of Go Pure Austin with her husband Oscar Guerrero. "Our clients will be thrilled. Quench is the industry leader because of their innovative products and world-class customer service." Oscar added, "The Quench team was an outstanding and thorough partner through the acquisition process and their team is second to none."
More on Quench's acquisition process can be found at https://quenchwater.com/acquisitions/ or by contacting Quench's acquisition team directly by email at acquisitions@quenchwater.com.
About Quench
Quench USA, Inc. offers bottle-free filtered drinking water solutions for healthy and environmentally conscious consumers outside the home, through direct sales and independent dealers across North America. Our bottle-free water coolers, ice machines, sparkling water dispensers and coffee brewers, purify a user's existing water supply to provide reliable and convenient filtered water to a broad mix of businesses, including government, education, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, hospitality, and other large commercial customers, including more than half of the Fortune 500. Headquartered in King of Prussia, PA, Quench has sales and service operations across North America to serve our 60,000+ customers, and a network of over 250 independent dealers selling products under the brand names Pure Water Technology, Wellsys and Bluline. Quench is a Culligan Company. For more information, please visit https://quenchwater.com.
About Culligan
Founded in 1936 by Emmett Culligan, Culligan is a world leader in delivering water solutions that will improve the lives of its customers. The company offers some of the most technologically advanced, state-of-the-art water filtration and treatment products. Culligan's products include water softeners, drinking water systems, whole-house systems and solutions for businesses. Culligan's network of franchise dealers is the largest in the world, with over 900 dealers in 90 countries. For more information visit: http://www.culligan.com.
