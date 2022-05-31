Quench announced today that it has acquired Pure Water Solutions of America, one of the largest providers of point-of-use drinking water systems and ice dispensers in the United States.
KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Quench, a leading provider of filtered water solutions for businesses and dealer partners across North America, announced today that it has acquired Pure Water Solutions of America, one of the largest providers of point-of-use drinking water systems and ice dispensers in the United States. Founded in 2012, Pure Water Solutions of America is a leading Wellsys dealer, with operations spanning five states, including Utah, Nevada, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.
"We are thrilled to welcome Pure Water Solutions of America's customers to the Quench family," said Ryan Hartley, Vice President of Corporate Development for Quench. "This is our largest dealer acquisition in Quench history and substantially increases our density in important markets like Salt Lake City, Las Vegas, Phoenix and Boise. It also exemplifies our enduring commitment to our dealers from inception to exit."
"This is a tremendous day for our customers," said Ryan Bowen, owner of Pure Water Solutions of America. "As our long-time partner, I have been constantly impressed by Quench's concern for its customers. That commitment, combined with their industry-leading products, made them the obvious choice for our customers."
More on Quench's acquisition process can be found at https://quenchwater.com/acquisitions/ or by contacting our acquisition team directly at acquisitions (at) quenchonline (dot) com.
About Quench
Quench USA, Inc. offers bottle-free filtered drinking water solutions for healthy and environmentally conscious consumers outside the home, through direct sales and independent dealers across North America. Our bottle-free water coolers, ice machines, sparkling water dispensers and coffee brewers purify a user's existing water supply to provide reliable and convenient filtered water across a broad mix of businesses, such as government, education, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, hospitality, and other industries, including more than half of the Fortune 500. Headquartered in King of Prussia, PA, Quench has sales and service operations across North America to serve our 70,000+ customers, and a network of more than 300 independent dealers selling products under the brand names Pure Water Technology and Wellsys. Quench is a Culligan Company. For more information, please visit https://quenchwater.com.
About Culligan
Founded in 1936 by Emmett Culligan, Culligan is a world leader in delivering water solutions that will improve the lives of its customers. The company offers some of the most technologically advanced, state-of-the-art water filtration and treatment products. Culligan's products include water softeners, drinking water systems, whole-house systems and solutions for businesses. Culligan's network of franchise dealers is the largest in the world, with over 900 dealers in 90 countries. For more information visit: http://www.culligan.com.
Media Contact
Megan Backus, Quench USA, 1 610-930-2325, mbackus@quenchwater.com
SOURCE Quench USA