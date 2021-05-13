AUSTIN, Texas, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- QuickStart, the award-winning workforce readiness and career development platform, announces it is working with Amazon Web Services (AWS) under the AWS Training Partner Program. The purpose is to deliver AWS Training online to learners and IT professionals who want to build cloud skills and become AWS Certified.
With the COVID-19 pandemic severely impacting the world, and with organizations recognizing the powerful potential of cloud computing, the demand for experts in AWS is now higher than ever. Businesses need professionals with proven cloud skills to help them rapidly transform to survive and navigate through this pandemic. The AWS Training Partner Program is designed for training organizations like QuickStart, with a proven history of creating world-class technologists, to deliver AWS Training via AWS Authorized Instructors.
"Organizations need individuals with cloud skills to help transform their business, and there is a growing demand for IT professionals with AWS Cloud skills. AWS Training and Certification, along with our AWS Training Partners, aims to equip the builders of today and tomorrow with the knowledge they need to leverage the power of the AWS Cloud. AWS Training, designed by the experts at AWS, teaches in-demand cloud skills and best practices so learners can advance their careers and transform their organizations," says Maureen Lonergan, Director of AWS Training and Certification, AWS.
Ed Sattar, CEO of QuickStart Learning, says, "The requirement of accelerating cloud transformation, faster deployment times and maximizing return on cloud investment by business has increased the demand of cloud professionals with specific cloud skills. Our mission is to prepare the aspiring technologists seeking cloud skills and certifications to advance their careers, and empower career seekers who are interested in getting into cloud computing careers with cloud architect and cloud engineer bootcamps. This will help businesses transform, resulting in an overall economic uplift in the post-pandemic era."
The AWS Training Partner Program is part of the global AWS Partner Network. AWS works with AWS Training Partners across the globe to offer customers more choices on when and where they can take AWS Training, giving customers increased flexibility. AWS Training courses are delivered by instructors who are members of the AWS Authorized Instructor (AAI) Program.
About QuickStart
QuickStart is an Austin-based Microsoft Gold Partner accredited by Cisco, NetApp, ITIL, CompTIA, EC Council and AWS Authorized Learning Partner. The organization uses its proprietary learning methodology and cloud workforce readiness platform (CLIPP) to transform individuals' careers growth through cloud and IT certification training. The platform maximizes IT workforce readiness by personalizing adaptive learning using AI and multimodality to meet IT goals and objectives.
