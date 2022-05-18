QuickStart Learning, Inc. appoints new CEO, Bryan Kenna, to scale the company into a dominant player in IT workforce training and development.
AUSTIN, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --QuickStart Learning, Inc., the award-winning IT workforce readiness and career development company, announces that Bryan Kenna has been appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Ed Sattar, lead investor and chairman of QuickStart, fully transferred his CEO responsibilities to Kenna in April 2022.
Sattar explains the change in leadership: "Different types of leadership are required at different stages of the company. QuickStart is at a stage with a significant opportunity to scale as a dominant player in building technologists through IT Certifications and Bootcamps. Bryan is the leader who can scale QuickStart. The board and I are excited to bring Bryan on to lead the management team at QuickStart".
Kenna joins QuickStart as an accomplished senior executive who has driven significant growth and enterprise value in education businesses through leadership roles in strategy, marketing, sales, operations and business development. Most recently, Kenna was the Chief Marketing Officer at C2 Education where he drove a digital marketing transformation that doubled online channel enrollment. Prior to that, he was Chief Marketing Officer at Ashworth College, a portfolio of 5 online school brands serving more than 60,000 students each year.
"I am thrilled to join the QuickStart team and energized by the opportunity we have," Kenna said. "The demand for IT talent and skills training has never been greater. QuickStart has a track record of success across a range of training programs for job seekers, existing IT professionals, and employers."
"The business boasts outstanding university partners, alignment to industry certifications, and relationships with hiring organizations that give us a unique advantage in building and transforming the IT workforce" he continues.
Before joining Ashworth College, Kenna worked across industries as a strategy consultant with The Boston Consulting Group and as a CPA with PricewaterhouseCoopers. He received his Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Oglethorpe University, and a Master of Business Administration from the Kellogg School of Management, Northwestern University.
About QuickStart
QuickStart provides 50+ virtual IT certificate courses and bootcamp training programs to help students achieve career growth and workforce readiness. Our expanding catalog of courses covers hundreds of technologies we partner with, including AWS, Microsoft Azure, CompTIA, Cisco, and more. We work with industry experts, hiring managers, and IT professionals to curate the most up-to-date curriculum.
Providing IT certification and training for 35 years has enabled QuickStart to develop an AI-enabled cloud-based platform – CLIPP. The Cognitive Learning & IT Project Performance (CLIPP) platform enhances the learning process for students by personalizing their learning plan tied to their career goals.
At course completion, we provide career services to assist with resume building and the job search process. We have students successfully working in widely known companies such as HP, IBM, Visa, Apple, and more. We've also had some students who used their QuickStart education to gain promotions and advance their careers in their current companies of employment.
Visit QuickStart Learning at http://www.QuickStart.com to start IT certification training to advance your career or upskill your teams to achieve organizational IT project goals.
