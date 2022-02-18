STERLING, Va., Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Quince Imaging, pioneer in imaging display and video broadcast services, has announced the induction of a new account management team to assist with the growing demand of corporate live event services. Throughout the pandemic and in its aftermath, Quince Imaging's business has continually evolved. The addition of virtual and hybrid event production, as well as an onsite broadcast studio, and virtual fan engagement product has created new business opportunities across multiple industries. These services have provided innovative solutions and increased demand for live event services to new and existing clients over the past two years.
Barbara McCort, Business Operations Manager, described the decision to expand the account management team in the following terms, "In the past, Quince Imaging's business model consisted of executive leadership, sales, and a dedicated account manager. As client needs evolved, Quince adapted. In addition to our video imaging, creative and technical services, our partnerships in the audio and lighting industries allow clients to streamline their planning to one source. Over the past several years, our clients began requesting event production consulting. That's where the account manager role comes in. Our account managers are responsible for developing and maintaining client relationships. They are essentially the client advocate and the primary point of contact. As our client base continues to expand, we will continue to provide additional support, ensuring each client receives the attention they deserve. We are pleased to have promoted Kelly Williams from within our organization, and thrilled to welcome Jessi Gower to join Danni Crosby-Magdon on the account management team."
After a long hiatus, live, in-person events are returning to the forefront of the industry. Conferences, conventions, and galas that were delayed or postponed due to pandemic concerns are eager to reconnect with their audiences live, in-person and in real time. Quince Imaging's dedicated account management team is well equipped to guide and direct the growing client base, providing them with a personalized 1:1 experience.
Danni Crosby-Magdon will be heading up the account management team and is enthusiastic about the additional client support the growing team will provide. She remarked, "Our number one focus has always been our clients and their experience from event conception to execution. By expanding the account management team, we're excited to continue the customer service and attention to detail our clients expect throughout the live, hybrid, virtual, and creative planning process. Welcome to the team Kelly and Jessi! I'm looking forward to what we can build together."
About Quince Imaging
Quince Imaging is an innovative live experience firm headquartered in the Washington, D.C. metro area. Integrating a unique combination of creativity, technical process management, and unmatched expertise in sophisticated display design & system integration, Quince Imaging has a reputation for providing technologically innovative, awe-inspiring engagement solutions for live audiences worldwide. Achieving the best and brightest in projection, LED, and display solutions is paramount. Quince Imaging's loyal client base spans a diverse spectrum of markets, including professional and collegiate sports organizations, Esports leagues, venues, corporate events, labor unions, and global outreach organizations. Quince Imaging specializes in collaborating with clients to curate custom live experiences through creativity, innovation, and a continual thirst for achieving excellence. For additional information, please visit: http://www.quinceimaging.com.
