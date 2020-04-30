NEW YORK, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Quontic, the adaptive digital bank, is pleased to announce the addition of Mike Lantz, as Chief People Officer, a newly created position to further accelerate Quontic's reputation as a destination employer. As Chief People Officer, Mike will foster a culture where people can grow and develop professionally and be part of the team that sets the pace for innovation in banking. As the bank expands its digital footprint nationally, Quontic is committed to shaping its workplace to attract the best and brightest talent to join its high-performing team.
As a 25-year veteran developing talent, he spent nearly eight years as the Chief Learning Officer for DEFENDERS, where he led various teams including recruiting, training, compensation/benefits, and more. Lantz most recently served as the CEO & Founder of Indianapolis-based ML Talent Strategies. In 2016, his efforts earned a spot as the 17th top training company in the world by Training Magazine. Other professional positions include the ten-year ownership and the operation of LQ Performance Strategies, a full-service talent strategy firm, that served over 250 different companies in 31 industries with customized employee development solutions for sales and leadership. Mike has also served as Vice President of Training & Development at the F.C. Tucker real estate company and Director of Public Relations for USA Baseball.
"Quontic has made significant strides envisioning what a community bank could be and where the brand wanted to go next," shares Steve Schnall, Founder, and CEO of Quontic. "This started for us by hiring a Chief Innovation Officer about 18 months ago, which is a rare position in community banks and fueled a rapid period of growth and expansion on the national level. We realize that change is driven by our people and that ultimately Quontic is as good as our team. Our bank grows because our people grow. Under Mike's leadership, we will double down on our culture and people. He is a natural fit with Quontic's innovative culture and we are confident that he will elevate the work experience for every member of our Quontic team and attract a new generation of talent to our organization."
"I understand that in today's competitive marketplace, a company's best resource and strategic advantage is its people," says Mike Lantz, Chief People Officer at Quontic. "Quontic is executing on major growth initiatives therefore, focusing on putting the right people on the front lines will determine the overall success of the plans. It is refreshing to be a part of a company that understands that investing in the success of its people is the best pathway to drive business success. I am honored to be a part of the Quontic team and look forward to growing alongside them."
Quontic's core mission is to serve others; as an employer, it is a place where people execute on meaningful work and drive stellar results. The tenets of the Quontic culture are: say cheese, progress not perfection, know the goal, and try it on. The Quontic team describes them as follows:
- Say Cheese: Be positive, smile and encourage others.
- Try It On: Be adaptive, open to new ideas, and unafraid to embrace change.
- Progress Not Perfection: Progress is what matters and don't let a desire for perfection prevent progress.
- Know the Goal: Be intentional to understand what the needed outcome is - measure and beat it.
About Quontic:
Quontic is the adaptive digital bank, a community bank, that offers entrepreneurs, immigrants, millennials, low income, seniors, and other innovative banking products and services that embrace the diversity of circumstances that exist in its customers' lives while elevating their financial strength. Quontic gives its customers the underdog edge by offering unique products such as its Community Development Mortgage Loan and more. Quontic is a privately held company based in New York, New York. Follow and connect with Quontic on Facebook and Instagram.
