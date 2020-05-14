NEW YORK, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Quontic, the adaptive digital bank, is pleased to announce the hiring of Casey Christopher, a highly reputable banking leader, as Vice President of Specialty Banking. Quontic is on a mission to break the traditional banking system for financial empowerment to all. Casey brings a depth of experience in the banking industry that will help spearhead new innovations at Quontic to connect customers with its innovative banking products.
In her new position at Quontic, Casey will collaborate with organizations to improve financial outcomes, focus on delivering banking products that improve communities, and help Quontic become a career destination for women along with a new generation of tech and financial professionals. Additionally, Casey will leverage her leadership experience and industry involvement to form strategic partnerships that benefit Quontic and its customers. She looks forward to executing Quontic's innovative strategies and culture through her work. Since 2013, Casey has held the Certified Treasury Professional® (CTP) specializing in critical functions related to corporate liquidity, capital and risk management. Prior to joining Quontic, Casey helped build Florida-based CenterState Bank's correspondent division for ten years before joining the Independent Community Bankers of America, where she connected Northeastern community banks to Washington DC's premier voice in community banking.
"Breaking the system means disassembling our thoughts, beliefs and actions on why and how we do things and putting it all back together to improve our customers' experience," says Casey Christopher, VP of Specialty Banking at Quontic. "I have been fortunate enough to have great mentors in the industry that have inspired me to envision new programs that are pathways to change. Alongside the team at Quontic, these ideas will become reality. Working at a CDFI allows me to marry my respect for community banks and my desire to make positive changes in our community- striking a balance between profits and purpose. I couldn't be more excited about my career at Quontic and all the great things we will do together."
Casey's additional accolades include attending the Florida School of Banking, earning The Dr. C. Arnold Matthews Honor Graduate Award, and is a co-founder of Florida Bankers Association's Annual Florida Women in Banking Conference. Proud to be a lifelong learner, Casey is a graduate of The Graduate School of Banking at Louisiana State University and is a member of Chief, a network of executive women in NYC, and the Financial Women's Association of New York. Casey is also on the board of the New York League of Independent Bankers where she previously served as President, believing that strength in numbers can foster change.
"We are ecstatic for Casey to be joining the Quontic team," shares Steve Schnall, CEO of Quontic. "We've been able to work together as partners for over a year now and have decided to join forces to continue pushing innovation in banking. Casey represents the type of proven leader Quontic seeks to attract and we are excited to watch her create value for our customers, partners, employees, and Quontic itself. Casey embodies the heart of what we are striving to do at Quontic. We look forward to onboarding Casey as a leader in banking, and welcome her as our new Vice President of Specialty Banking."
About Quontic:
Quontic is the adaptive digital bank that empowers its customers financially while embracing their diverse circumstances. Quontic's disruptive banking platform reimagines traditional banking with adaptive lending and innovative deposit products that transcend legacy banking inequities. Quontic's mission to break the system for financial empowerment stands in the face of big banks and proves there is a better and more equitable way to put the customer first. The bank focuses on truly understanding and serving the underdogs, entrepreneurs, gig-economy workers, immigrants, and more with a curated banking experience as opposed to a one-size-fits-all banking approach. Quontic is a privately held company based in New York, New York. Follow and connect with Quontic on Facebook and Instagram.
PR Contact:
Lindsay Levitts
Kel & Partners
lindsayl@kelandpartners.com
617-519-6551