LAS VEGAS, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Quotible's seamless integration with dealerships' CRMs delivers cash, finance and lease quotes faster and with greater precision, blending technology and personality to create a great customer experience. Now, with the addition of WheelsTV's video test drives to Quotible's automated lead response & communication software, dealers can use best-of-breed video test drive reports to enhance each Quotible dealership's first impressions, boost conversion rates and maximize sales opportunities—every time.
States Quotible's Nick Kaptain, "Quotible's integration of WheelsTV is a game-changer for our customers. We were looking for a way to enhance the customer's experience and help do a better job of merchandising vehicles within our lead responses. With WheelsTV's extensive library of video reports, we are now able to respond to virtually every new and used car lead with an engaging video experience for the end-user."
Most dealers struggle to provide their prospective customers with high-quality, relevant year-make-model videos. Through its partnership with WheelsTV, Quotible can now offer essential video-based information and motivation that consumers need to quickly and easily become the dealer's loyal customers. With access to the most extensive video test drive library in existence, covering year-make-models 2008 to present, Quotible's dealers have a video report for virtually every shopper of new and pre-owned vehicles on dealerships' lots.
States Chris King of WheelsTV, "WheelsTV is thrilled to partner with Quotible. In today's Video Economy©, car buyers insist on full-motion 'on the road' video before making a purchase decision. As the leader in communication software, Quotible's automated lead response platform is an ideal home for WheelsTV's lineup of over 6,000 video test drive reports."
Leads are the lifeblood of today's dealership, and no one is doing a better job of providing dealers with a beautifully designed, interactive, and personalized response than Quotible. Now, with WheelsTV's video test drive reports, dealers can include an upbeat, information-packed model video with their lead responses, further building consumer trust and accelerating the customer's purchase process.
About Quotible
Quotible offers the perfect blend of technology and personality, helping dealers greatly improve the shopping process from the moment an inquiry is made. Customers receive an immediate response containing transparent interactive payment options combined with rapport-building information about the salesperson. Quotible dealers deliver a great first impression, differentiate from the competition, and secure more appointments and sales. https://www.quotible.com/
About WheelsTV
WheelsTV is the industry standard in premium video test drive reports. The world's most extensive library of over 6,000 independently produced videos covers 95% of the North American new and pre-owned light vehicle market. WheelsTV's video reports provide deeper engagement, greater excitement, and quicker answers to millions of car shoppers across North America. By helping to speed vehicle research, dealerships grow sales and build long-term consumer trust.
The WheelsTV production team's lineage extends to popular primetime automotive television series seen on the Discovery Network, PBS, Speedvision, the Family Channel, and 104 countries worldwide. https://wheelstv.net/
