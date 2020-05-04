WEST CHESTER, Pa., May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Qurate Retail announced that Ian W. Bailey has joined as Senior Vice President, Communications and Community. In this role, Bailey will be responsible for developing and implementing communications strategies that engage team members around the world, raise awareness of the company's value proposition, demonstrate the power of its portfolio of leading retail brands, and highlight its innovative leadership across the retail, media, and social landscape. Additionally, Ian will focus on further accelerating the company's corporate responsibility and community support initiatives. He will lead the company's corporate communications, financial communications, internal communications, corporate responsibility, and consumer public relations teams.
Bailey assumes his new role and joins the company's Executive Leadership Team today, reporting to Mike George, President and Chief Executive Officer, Qurate Retail, Inc. Bailey is based at Qurate Retail Group's global headquarters in West Chester, Pa.
"Ian is a seasoned leader whose strong retail background and strategic vision will be an invaluable addition as we continue evolving our business and executing our growth strategies," said George. "His experience working with one of the world's leading fashion brands on a wide range of communications opportunities across corporate, consumer, and financial will provide the perspective needed at this phase in our company's evolution. His diverse global communications and corporate responsibility background will be additionally instrumental as we build our communications strategies to underscore our values, our unique sense of responsibility to our communities, and the compelling nature of our multi-platform shopping experience."
Bailey joins Qurate Retail from Abercrombie & Fitch Co., where he was Vice President, Head of Communications and Public Relations, with responsibility for leading internal communications, media relations, crisis communications, and brand public relations for the company and its Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.
His nearly three decades of experience spans public relations, corporate communications, internal communications, financial communications, and issues management with leading global agencies in London, Chicago, San Francisco, and New York. He has held senior leadership roles with Hill+Knowlton Strategies, where he was Executive Vice President and New York General Manager, and Weber Shandwick, where he was Executive Vice President and Managing Director in New York and London. He also co-founded and was Managing Partner of Capital C Partners, an independent business and communications strategy consultancy.
Bailey is a member of the Arthur W. Page Society, the world's leading professional association for senior public relations and corporate communications executives and educators.
About Qurate Retail Group
Qurate Retail GroupSM comprises eight leading retail brands – QVC®, HSN®, Zulily®, Ballard Designs®, Frontgate®, Garnet Hill®, Grandin Road®, and Ryllace™ – all dedicated to providing a Third Way to Shop®, beyond transactional ecommerce or traditional brick-and-mortar stores. Globally, Qurate Retail Group is #1 in video commerce, reaching approximately 380 million homes worldwide via 15 television networks and multiple ecommerce sites, social pages, mobile apps, print catalogs, and in-store destinations. Qurate Retail Group is among the top 10 ecommerce retailers in North America (according to Internet Retailer) and is a leader in mobile commerce and social commerce. Qurate Retail Group combines the best of retail, media, and social to curate products, experiences, conversations, and communities for millions of highly discerning shoppers – bringing joy, inspiration, and humanity to shopping. Qurate Retail Group also curates large audiences, across multiple platforms, for thousands of brand vendors. Headquartered in West Chester, Pa., Qurate Retail Group has 25,000 team members in the U.S., the U.K., Germany, Japan, Italy, Poland, and China. For more information, visit www.qurateretailgroup.com, follow @QurateRetailGrp on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter, or follow Qurate Retail Group on YouTube or LinkedIn.
Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA, QRTEB) includes the Qurate Retail Group portfolio of brands as well as other minority interests and green energy investments.