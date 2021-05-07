BLUFFTON, S.C., May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- R.S. Andrews, a full-service HVAC, plumbing, electrical, and insulation company established in 1968 in the Atlanta area, is proud to announce its first acquisition of 2021. RS Andrews has acquired the local Bluffton HVAC business New River Heating, Air & Maintenance. New River Heating, Air & Maintenance is a family-run business founded and operated by Buddy Decker in 2005.
New River Heating, Air & Maintenance serves both homeowners and local businesses throughout the South Carolina Lowcountry with industry-leading heating, ventilation, and air conditioning services. With the acquisition of the company by R.S. Andrews, the New River Heating, Air & Maintenance organization looks forward to expanding their service capabilities and joining a company with more than half a century of industry experience.
"The acquisition of New River Heating, Air & Maintenance further establishes RS Andrews in the South Carolina Lowcountry, Midlands and the Sea Islands of Georgia," said R.S. Andrews President, Dari Payrow. "One of the reasons we wanted to work with New River Heating, Air & Maintenance is because they share our commitment to treating customers right, and we look forward to providing quality service to those clients. Buddy has built a great business over the years focused on taking care of customers, and we look forward to carrying that tradition forward."
About R.S. Andrews
R.S. Andrews has been family-owned and locally operated in Atlanta, Georgia since 1968 and started its business with a simple idea: to help the community with outstanding quality and tireless customer service. While R.S. Andrews has expanded to offer comprehensive plumbing, electrical, HVAC, air quality, and weatherization services over the years, the commitment to quality and customer service are still the same values that exist today. For more information about R.S. Andrews, please visit https://www.rsandrews.com/.
About New River Heating, Air & Maintenance
Buddy Decker founded New River Heating, Air & Maintenance in 2005. New River Heating, Air & Maintenance is a leading brand throughout the South Carolina Lowcountry in heating and air conditioning services, specializing in repair and replacement for residential and commercial applications. For more information about New River Heating, Air & Maintenance please visit https://www.newriverair.com/.
