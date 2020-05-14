SILICON VALLEY, Calif., May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The eSync Alliance announces that it has added its 10th member, R Systems, a global leader in engineering services for technology, data and artificial intelligence (AI)/analytics.
The eSync Alliance is a multi-company initiative to standardize end-to-end over-the-air (OTA) updating and data gathering, enabling 'whole car' communications with all any number of electronic devices in the connected car.
Dr. Harsh Verma, VP Global Innovative Research at R Systems, said, "Through our participation in the eSync Alliance we add our contribution to the standardization of the OTA data pipeline, partnering with major automotive suppliers to enable or elevate their digital transformations."
Rick Kreifeldt, Executive Director at the eSync Alliance, said, "R Systems brings proven engineering expertise and capabilities in AI and analytics that will neatly complement the other members of the Alliance." He continued, adding, "Passing the ten member threshold is a major step for the eSync Alliance on our journey to create an industry-wide, standardized OTA data pipeline."
The Alliance is based around eSync, a multi-vendor OTA platform of server and embedded software solutions, which provides a secure bi-directional data pipeline between the cloud and electronic end devices in vehicles. eSync can deliver and update software and firmware over-the-air, and collect real-time operational data from in-car devices.
Leveraging a global network of co-operating suppliers, the eSync system is able to effectively prevent increasingly costly and inconvenient vehicle recalls, while simultaneously creating new opportunities for carmakers to remotely enhance vehicle software and features on vehicles in the field.
About the eSync™ Alliance
The eSync™ Alliance is an industry initiative to drive a multi-company solution for over-the-air (OTA) updates and diagnostics data in the automotive electronics space, potentially saving billions of dollars per year for automakers. By working together in the Alliance, companies benefit from a simplified development environment made possible by a standardized yet customizable open platform. The eSync Alliance was formed by five founding companies: Alpine, Excelfore, Hella, Molex and ZF. The Alliance is based around the eSync™ platform of cloud software and in-vehicle embedded firmware, providing a secure data pipeline to any number of devices within a vehicle. Further information at www.esyncalliance.org
About R Systems
R Systems International Limited, founded in 1993, is one of the leading providers of software product engineering and ITeS services and solutions. The company partners with clients for their digital transformation by building scalable, configurable and secure products and applications using next-gen technologies and helps clients to support their customers worldwide for products and services using a global delivery model. R Systems' rapidly growing customer list includes a variety of Fortune 1000, government and mid-sized organizations across a wide range of industries. R Systems maintains sixteen development and service centres to serve customers in North America, Europe and the Far East. www.rsystems.com
