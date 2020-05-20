NEW YORK, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- R.W. Pressprich & Co., a New York-based institutional broker dealer, announced today recent additions to its institutional credit trading and sales teams as it expands in both High Grade and High Yield.
Kieran Fitzpatrick has been named Managing Director in High Grade trading. He is a 20+ year industry veteran with a strong reputation in Corporate Credit markets. Mr. Fitzpatrick has held senior trading roles at Deutsche Bank, Barclays, Bank of America, Credit Suisse, and most recently MUFG.
Peter Bailey has been named Managing Director in High Grade sales. He is a 20+year industry veteran in credit sales and his resume includes Merrill Lynch, Greenwich Capital, Deutsche Bank, Bank of America, Nomura, and most recently Oppenheimer.
Michael Regan has been named Managing Director in High Grade and High Yield sales. Regan is a 34 year trading/trading management veteran with experience in IG/HY/Distressed credit. He has held senior positions in both New York and London for Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank, RBS and most recently HSBC. He will have a hybrid sales role covering clients in IG, HY and Distressed credit.
Richard Roche has been named Managing Director in Credit Sales. Rich brings 35 years of client focused trading experience while holding key positions at Prudential Securities, Morgan Stanley, Jefferies and most recently Mizuho USA. He will be part of the IG sales team at Pressprich.
Charles Engel has been named Managing Director of High Yield trading. Charles was previously head of high yield trading at Janney Montgomery where he spent 9 years and was at SAMCO for 15 years prior to that.
Stephen Dodd has been named Managing Director in High Yield sales. He comes to Pressprich with a host of account relationships and most recently held sales positions at Janney Montgomery and Guggenheim Securities.
The High Grade additions will report to Frank Sinatra Jr., Managing Director and Head of IG Credit Trading and Sales. High Yield additions will report to Scott Johnson, Head of High Yield Trading and Sales.
"The addition of these highly experienced individuals to our team underscore our continued commitment to expanding our sales and trading efforts and servicing our clients. These unprecedented times have caused consolidation in the Institutional Broker/Dealer space and have made available incredible, experienced talent. We will continue to search for these individuals that fit our model," said Joseph Calvo, President & COO of R.W. Pressprich & Co.
About R.W. Pressprich & Co.
R.W. Pressprich & Co. is an institutional broker/dealer established in 1909 and headquartered in New York City. The firm is a research-oriented broker/dealer and FINRA member firm with representatives also in Boston, Minneapolis, and San Diego. For information, please visit www.pressprich.com or call 800-627-4091.
