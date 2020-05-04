COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- R9B (root9B, LLC), a leading provider of advanced cybersecurity products, services, and training, has signed a service expansion agreement with global energy technology company, Baker Hughes.
Under the terms of the agreement, Nexus Controls, a Baker Hughes business, will be able to resell R9B's Managed Security Services (MSS)/Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services, which provides system and device management and monitoring along with R9B's ORKOS product, a software package that helps users prevent breaches due to weak or stolen credentials.
"The combination of Baker Hughes' global reach in delivering a broad portfolio of technology solutions and R9B's military-grade technology that protects critical infrastructure enables organizations to manage the complex cyber threats they face every day," said Eric Hipkins, CEO at R9B. "We are thrilled to join forces and advance cyber threat protection for the energy and utility companies Baker Hughes serves across 120 countries."
ORKOS is a powerful, privileged access management and password risk assessment solution that compares a customer's own corporate cyber credentials against commonly used and weak passwords across the world. ORKOS goes even farther than identifying weak credentials – it also can identify and cut off the paths of least resistance to users' critical information and systems.
Terry Knight, Vice President of Nexus Controls, a Baker Hughes business adds, "Ransomware attacks and other sophisticated cyber threats are top of mind for our energy and industrial customers. This agreement enables us to expand our growing portfolio of technologically advanced industrial cybersecurity solutions with a partner that has a proven track record in delivering the industry's most advanced cybersecurity products, services and training."
The R9B MSS/MDR offerings provide around the clock management and monitoring of cybersecurity systems and devices. In addition to responding to emergencies in customers' networks, MSS experts oversee cybersecurity patch management and upgrades, as well as manage rule sets.
About R9B
Based in Colorado Springs, CO, R9B is a leading provider of advanced cybersecurity products, services and training for commercial and government clients. Combining cutting-edge technology, tactics development, specialty tools, and deep mission experience, R9B personnel leverage their extensive backgrounds in the U.S. Intelligence Community to conduct advanced vulnerability analysis, penetration testing, digital forensics, incident response, industrial control system (ICS) security, and active adversary pursuit (HUNT) engagements on networks worldwide. R9B is a portfolio company of Tracker Capital Management, an early-stage investor focused principally on emerging technologies and companies with the potential to advance U.S. national security interests. For more information, visit www.root9b.com.
Media Contact:
Erika Hipkins
erika.hipkins@root9B.com
719-534-3994