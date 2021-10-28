SAN DIEGO, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- World Amenities, Inc., a trusted leading global supplier of quality luxe skincare-based brands and custom amenities, necessities, and accessories, is pleased to announce that hospitality industry expert, Rachel Leasure, is the company's new Regional Sales Director. Leasure will be meeting and greeting customers and industry professionals at the World Amenities' Booth 2056 at the ISSA Show North America 2021 November 15-18 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.
Leasure brings more than 11 years of hospitality industry experience to her new position at World Amenities. Before joining WA, Leasure grew sales, led operational projects, and managed client partnerships with key regional distributors servicing U.S. and Canada for Marietta by Voyant Beauty. She earned a bachelor's degree in communication, emphasizing technology, an MBA focusing on marketing from Arizona State University.
Leasure will oversee client partnerships with key regional distributors servicing North and Central America, the Caribbean, and Key International Territories. Her focus will be on growing sales in the Southern Region and the Caribbean from California to Florida. In addition, Leasure will manage and develop new Regional Distributors through sales training, presentations, product updates, and ongoing communication.
Based on demand for shorter lead times for its products, World Amenities relocated the majority of its manufacturing to North America in 2021. The manufacturing move plays a critical role in gaining market share in the regions. In addition, Leasure is actively involved in the rollout of our two newest products, Nectar and Spa Rituals, as she concentrates her efforts on building awareness, establishing relationships, and creating success for World Amenities.
"With the addition of Rachel to our team at World Amenities, we demonstrate our full-on commitment to accelerate our growth," said Paul Hodge, World Amenities, Inc. Owner and Managing Director. "Rachel's knowledge and reputation in our industry opens doors for new opportunities, not only in geographic regions but also in establishing relationships with independent hotels and management groups. We look forward to her enthusiasm, professionalism, and strong communication and presentation skills."
Leasure is pleased to attend and represent World Amenities at the upcoming ISSA Show North America at Booth 2056. "I see the show as an excellent opportunity to meet current World Amenities customers as well as introduce our products and outstanding service to those who may not have experienced our award-winning brand," said Leasure.
The ISSA Show is a leading resource for information, education, innovation, networking, and commercial opportunities for firms within the worldwide cleaning industry. Industry professionals and leaders gather to share knowledge and create cutting-edge solutions to push the industry forward. The show leverages the strength of a global community to change the way the world views cleaning – increasing the appreciation for cleaning as an investment in human health, the environment, and an improved bottom line.
For more information about World Amenities or to place an order, contact sales@worldamenities.com or call (619) 276-7660.
About World Amenities, Inc.
Founded in 2015, World Amenities, an Inc. 5000 company, is a trusted leading global supplier of quality luxe skincare-based brands and custom amenities, necessities, and accessories. The company brings a wealth of 20 years of experience in the innovation, production, and distribution of advanced skincare and cosmetic brands to more than 70 global markets in 40,000 plus hotels, salons, spas, medical and educational sites. With three distribution centers, World Amenities is an influencer on the hospitality industry's standards and expectations. It uniquely designs, formulates, customizes, and manufactures each personal care guest room amenity, with artisanal skills and cosmetic-quality ingredients. In addition, World Amenities products are environmentally friendly, recyclable, and biodegradable. For more information, go to https://www.worldamenities.com.
Media Contact
Susan Almon-Pesch, For World Amenities. Inc., +1 858-205-0516, sue@speschialpr.com
SOURCE World Amenities, Inc.