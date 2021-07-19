LAGOS, Nigeria, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rack Centre, the leading carrier neutral data centre colocation provider in West Africa, has announced the completion of the doubling of its IT load capacity to 1.5 MW at its Lagos campus, further serving cloud providers, content providers, and enterprise customers with additional 600 square metres of data centre white space.
The facility provides comprehensive carrier neutral ecosystem benefits with over 40 carriers / Internet Service Providers (ISP) and a diverse Cloud marketplace. As a key Tier III Constructed Facility Certified hosting location for the Internet Exchange Point of Nigeria, it addresses the growing need for proven reliable hosting, flexible interconnection and enabling companies to advance their digital transformation. With 100% uptime track record since inception, the expansion is the first stage of a trajectory that is in progress to add an additional 13MW of IT load capacity ready for service in 2022 at the same campus in Lagos Nigeria.
The newly completed LGS 1 facility boasts two redundant, independent, and diverse meet-me rooms, three fibre entry routes into the facility and an open access mast for connectivity providers.
Dr Ayotunde Coker, The Managing Director of Rack Centre said, "the Lagos Campus data centre has grown to be the largest carrier neutral digital infrastructure hub in West Africa and West Central Africa, halving the latency of data transfer from South Africa to Europe and the USA.
All undersea cables are directly connected, so every country on the Atlantic coast of Africa are directly connected. We have achieved a track record of 100% uptime since launch and gained an unprecedented list of high-profile global accolades for an African data centre company, the most recent being winner of the prestigious Excellence in Data Centre Award at the 2021 DataCloud Global Awards, which was held digitally and has customarily been held in Monaco. In addition, Rack Centre has set the bar for quality in Africa, being the first carrier neutral company to be Constructed Facility Certified by the Uptime Institute in April 2017."
In March 2020, Rack Centre announced the controlling stake by Actis, the UK Private Equity company, and Convergence Partners, the Africa technology private equity company, with Jagal remaining a significant investor.
Founded in 2012, Rack Centre is the only carrier neutral Tier III Constructed Facility Certified data centre in Africa and focuses solely on providing best in class data centre colocation services and unrestricted interconnect between carriers and customers. This gives customers a technically superior, physically more secure and lower cost environment for their information systems.
Rack Centre's carrier neutrality allows customers to manage traffic to get better value, lower latency and higher resilience, and creates an open market for partnerships between customers, networks, cloud and content providers, the Internet Exchange Point of Nigeria and managed service providers.
Rack Centre clients include 40 telecommunication carriers, Internet Service Providers (ISPs), global Tier 1 networks and pan Africa international carriers, including direct connection to all 5 undersea cables serving the South Atlantic Coast of Africa and every country on the Atlantic coast of Africa.
