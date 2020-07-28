NETANYA, Israel, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ: RADA) announced that it would be releasing its financial results for the second quarter of 2020 on Tuesday, August 11, 2020.

The Company will host a conference call on the same day, starting at 9:00 am EDT. Dov Sella, Chief Executive Officer and Avi Israel, Chief Financial Officer, will host the call and will be available to answer questions after presenting the results. To participate, please call one of the following telephone numbers a few minutes before the start of the call:

US:                    1-888-281-1167         at 9:00 am Eastern Time
Israel:                03-918-0644               at 4:00 pm Israel Time
International:     +972-3-918-0644

A live webcast of the conference call will be available. Please register for the webcast 5-10 minutes prior to the call at RADA's website: https://www.rada.com/corp/corporate-ir.html, following which, a link to the live webcast will be sent to you.  

For those unable to participate, the teleconference will be available for replay on RADA's website 48 hours after the call.

About RADA

RADA is a global defense technology company focused on proprietary radar solutions and legacy avionics systems. The company is a leader in mini-tactical radars, serving attractive, high-growth markets, including critical infrastructure protection, border surveillance, active military protection and counter-drone applications.

Company Contact:

Avi Israel, CFO

Tel: +972-9-892-1111       

mrkt@rada.com

www.rada.com

Investor Relations Contact:

GK Investor Relations

Ehud Helft

Tel: 1 646 688 3559

rada@gkir.com

 

 

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.