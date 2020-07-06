NETANYA, Israel, July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ: RADA) announced the incorporation of its tactical radars in Counter-Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (C-sUAS) capabilities which were assessed and recently selected as interim solutions by the US Army.
The assessment was performed by the Joint C-sUAS Office (JCO), which was established by the Secretary of the Army per the assignment of the Defense Secretary.
The US Army announcement can be viewed in the referenced link here.
The Army has defined four C-sUAS categories: fixed/semi-fixed systems, mounted/mobile system, handheld systems, and command & control.
RADA's radars are the incumbent radar system in the L-MADIS platform which was selected as the mounted/mobile system, and are incorporated in part of the recommended fixed solutions, along with other fixed solutions deployed across the US. While not relevant to handheld systems, RADA's radars are compatible with the recommended command and control systems.
Dov Sella, RADA's CEO, commented, "The US Army's selection of our technology re-emphasizes the positioning of our radars as a premiere option for any C-sUAS solution. We believe that this selection will increase our share in this proliferating market in the near term. In line with the US Army statement, which "…will consider not only the most up-to-date existing technologies, but, more importantly, those new and emerging technologies currently in development", we are in advanced development stages of our next-generation tactical radars that aim to address future challenges and demanding capabilities at highly affordable performance-to-price points."
Concluded Mr. Sella, "RADA USA, our Maryland-based subsidiary which was established to serve the U.S. defense and aerospace markets from a local base, is now operating at full production capability. It will manufacture and fulfill all of the US demand for our advanced multi-mission tactical radars, for C-sUAS and other requirements."
RADA is a global defense technology company focused on proprietary radar solutions and legacy avionics systems. The Company is a leader in mini-tactical radars, serving attractive, high-growth markets, including critical infrastructure protection, border surveillance, active military protection and counter-drone applications.
