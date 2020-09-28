BELLEVUE, Wash., Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSE American: RLGT), a third-party logistics and multimodal transportation services company, today reported financial results for the three and twelve months ended June 30, 2020.
Financial Highlights – Three Months Ended June 30, 2020
- Revenues reported at a record $275.5 million for the fourth fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2020, compared to revenues of $204.6 million for the comparable prior year period.
- Net revenues reported at $50.1 million for the fourth fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2020, compared to net revenues of $58.5 million for the comparable prior year period.
- Net income attributable to common stockholders reported at $4.7 million, or $0.09 per basic and fully diluted share, compared to net income attributable to common stockholders of $4.5 million, or $0.09 per basic and fully diluted share for the comparable prior year period.
- Adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders, a non-GAAP financial measure, reported at a record $8.9 million, or $0.18 per basic and fully diluted share for the fourth fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2020, compared to adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders of $7.5 million, or $0.15 per basic and fully diluted share for the comparable prior year period. Adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders is calculated by applying a normalized tax rate of 24.5% and excluding other items not considered part of regular operating activities.
- Adjusted EBITDA reported at a record $13.1 million for the fourth fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2020, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $11.0 million for the comparable prior year period.
CEO Bohn Crain comments on results, including impact of COVID-19
"I'm very proud of the Radiant Network and our collective response to challenges presented by the COVID pandemic," said Bohn Crain, Founder and CEO of Radiant Logistics. "Since late March we have been focusing on delivering against four key objectives: ensuring the health and safety of our employees; providing supply chain continuity for our customers, operating partners and carriers; protecting the economic security of our people to the greatest extent possible; and taking the steps necessary to mitigate the impacts of the slowing economy on our own business. Although the pandemic has had a substantial negative impact on many of the industry verticals and customers that we serve, we are proud to be playing an active role in the fight against COVID-19: delivering personal protective equipment ("PPE"), food and beverage, consumer goods, technology and other essential products for our customers across North America and around the world. Our work, particularly in support of the movement of PPE, has helped us to achieve record results with $13.1 million in Adjusted EBITDA on $275.5 million in revenues for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.
We were fortunate to have entered this economic downturn with very low leverage on our balance sheet. In addition, we aggressively worked to preserve our liquidity: tabling any acquisition efforts, suspending our stock buy-back program, deferring discretionary technology investments, reducing our discretionary operating expenses and initiating a series of temporary workforce reductions. In the face of COVID, these proactive measures along with our work in in supporting essential businesses, has allowed us to continue to pay down our debt even further during the pandemic. As of June 30, 2020, we had $34.8 million of cash on hand and net debt of $17.1 million, less than half of our trailing twelve-month EBITDA, giving us additional financial flexibility to navigate any further market weakness as well as the ability to pursue new acquisition opportunities into the future."
Crain continued, "Although the overall demand for transportation services has been significantly impacted, we are seeing slow and steady improvement across many industry verticals that we serve. With the diversity of our customers and service offerings, the strength of our balance sheet, the scalability of our technology and the commitment of our teammates, we are certainly optimistic about the economy and its ultimate recovery. As a result, we have begun to restore salaries of our employees, returned many of our furloughed employees to work and will be forever grateful to our team of employees and operating partners who have worked so resiliently to support our customers through this pandemic. In the months ahead, we will continue to closely monitor how we and the economy are progressing and look forward to re-engaging in acquisition opportunities and/or our stock buy-back activities as the opportunities present themselves."
Fourth Fiscal Quarter Ended June 30, 2020 – Financial Results
For the three months ended June 30, 2020, Radiant reported net income attributable to common stockholders of $4.7 million on $275.5 million of revenues, or $0.09 per basic and fully diluted share. For the three months ended June 30, 2019, Radiant reported net income attributable to common stockholders of $4.5 million on $204.6 million of revenues, or $0.09 per basic and fully diluted share.
For the three months ended June 30, 2020, Radiant reported record adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders of $8.9 million, or $0.18 per basic and fully diluted share. For the three months ended June 30, 2019, Radiant reported adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders of $7.5 million, or $0.15 per basic and fully diluted share.
For the three months ended June 30, 2020, Radiant reported Adjusted EBITDA at a record $13.1 million, compared to $11.0 million for the comparable prior year period.
Year Ended June 30, 2020 – Financial Results
For the twelve months ended June 30, 2020, Radiant reported net income attributable to common stockholders of $10.5 million on $855.2 million of revenues, or $0.21 per basic and fully diluted share. For the twelve months ended June 30, 2019, Radiant reported net income attributable to common stockholders of $13.7 million on $890.5 million of revenues, or $0.28 per basic and $0.27 per fully diluted share.
For the twelve months ended June 30, 2020, Radiant reported adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders of $25.6 million, or $0.52 per basic and $0.50 per fully diluted share. For the twelve months ended June 30, 2019, Radiant reported adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders of $26.6 million or $0.54 per basic and $0.52 per fully diluted share.
For the twelve months ended June 30, 2020, Radiant reported Adjusted EBITDA of $38.3 million, compared to $40.8 million for the comparable prior year period.
Earnings Call and Webcast Access Information
Radiant Logistics, Inc. will host a conference call on Monday, September 28, 2020 at 4:30 PM Eastern to discuss the contents of this release. The conference call is open to all interested parties, including individual investors and press. Bohn Crain, Founder and CEO, will host the call.
Conference Call Details
DATE/TIME:
Monday, September 28, 2020 at 4:30 PM Eastern
DIAL-IN
US (844) 369-8770; Intl. (862) 298-0840
REPLAY
September 29, 2020 at 9:30 AM Eastern to October 12, 2020 at 4:30 PM Eastern, US (877) 481-4010;
Webcast Details
This call is also being webcast and may be accessed via Radiant's web site at www.radiantdelivers.com or at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2191/36979.
About Radiant Logistics (NYSE American: RLGT)
Radiant Logistics, Inc. (www.radiantdelivers.com) is a third-party logistics and multimodal transportation services company delivering advanced supply chain solutions through a network of company-owned and strategic operating partner locations across North America. Through its comprehensive service offering, Radiant provides domestic and international freight forwarding services, truck and rail brokerage services and other value-added supply chain management services, including customs brokerage, order fulfillment, inventory management and warehousing to a diversified account base including manufacturers, distributors and retailers using a network of independent carriers and international agents positioned strategically around the world.
RADIANT LOGISTICS, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
June 30,
2020
2019
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
34,841
$
5,420
Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $1,990 and $1,887, respectively
71,838
93,123
Contract assets
16,312
17,777
Income tax receivable
780
506
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
16,817
8,066
Total current assets
140,588
124,892
Property, technology, and equipment, net
18,712
20,127
Goodwill
72,199
65,389
Intangible assets, net
51,192
55,742
Operating lease right-of-use assets
12,580
—
Deposits and other assets
4,769
1,560
Total other long-term assets
140,740
122,691
Total assets
$
300,040
$
267,710
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
65,003
$
74,097
Operating partner commissions payable
9,131
12,891
Accrued expenses
6,538
6,224
Current portion of notes payable
3,800
3,687
Current portion of operating lease liability
6,121
—
Current portion of finance lease liability
688
683
Other current liabilities
308
465
Total current liabilities
93,716
98,422
Notes payable, net of current portion
48,091
30,047
Operating lease liability, net of current portion
7,192
—
Finance lease liability, net of current portion
2,476
3,161
Deferred income taxes
7,484
7,838
Deferred rent liability
—
862
Other long-term liabilities
93
100
Total long-term liabilities
68,149
42,008
Total liabilities
161,865
140,430
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock, $0.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized; 50,188,486 and 49,678,262 shares issued, and 49,555,639 and 49,586,464 shares outstanding, respectively
32
31
Additional paid-in capital
102,214
100,186
Treasury stock, at cost, 632,847 and 91,798 shares, respectively
(2,749)
(253)
Retained earnings
37,424
26,883
Accumulated other comprehensive income
445
187
Total Radiant Logistics, Inc. stockholders' equity
137,366
127,034
Non-controlling interest
809
246
Total equity
138,175
127,280
Total liabilities and equity
$
300,040
$
267,710
RADIANT LOGISTICS, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
Three Months Ended June 30,
Year Ended June 30,
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
2020
2019
2020
2019
Revenues
$
275,506
$
204,648
$
855,197
$
890,517
Operating expenses:
Cost of transportation and other services
225,405
146,123
645,824
660,416
Operating partner commissions
15,922
26,245
85,821
102,553
Personnel costs
13,192
15,119
57,679
60,375
Selling, general and administrative expenses
7,181
7,005
29,548
28,463
Depreciation and amortization
4,157
3,914
16,571
15,209
Transition, lease termination, and other costs
172
—
500
(11)
Change in fair value of contingent consideration
1,700
(25)
1,752
(1,207)
Total operating expenses
267,729
198,381
837,695
865,798
Income from operations
7,777
6,267
17,502
24,719
Other income (expense):
Interest income
9
13
59
50
Interest expense
(815)
(678)
(2,885)
(3,023)
Foreign currency transaction gain (loss)
(244)
(9)
(125)
160
Change in fair value of interest rate swap contracts
600
—
600
—
Other
206
17
370
274
Total other expense
(244)
(657)
(1,981)
(2,539)
Income before income taxes
7,533
5,610
15,521
22,180
Income tax expense
(1,307)
(1,007)
(3,157)
(4,800)
Net income
6,226
4,603
12,364
17,380
Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interest
(1,561)
(142)
(1,823)
(1,034)
Net income attributable to Radiant Logistics, Inc.
4,665
4,461
10,541
16,346
Less: preferred stock dividends
—
—
—
(956)
Less: issuance costs for preferred stock redemption
—
—
—
(1,659)
Net income attributable to common stockholders
$
4,665
$
4,461
$
10,541
$
13,731
Other comprehensive income:
Foreign currency translation gain
(419)
(214)
258
1
Comprehensive income
$
5,807
$
4,389
$
12,622
$
17,381
Income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders:
Basic
$
0.09
$
0.09
$
0.21
$
0.28
Diluted
$
0.09
$
0.09
$
0.21
$
0.27
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic
49,398,826
49,572,399
49,600,506
49,497,007
Diluted
50,566,683
51,391,691
51,091,799
51,082,652
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures
RADIANT LOGISTICS, INC.
Reconciliation of Total Revenues to Net Revenues, Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders to Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Common Stock, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin
(unaudited)
As used in this report, Net Revenues, Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin are not measures of financial performance or liquidity under United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). Net Revenues, Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin are presented herein because they are important metrics used by management to evaluate and understand the performance of the ongoing operations of Radiant's business. For Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders, management uses a 24.5% tax rate to calculate the provision for income taxes before preferred dividend requirement to normalize Radiant's tax rate to that of its competitors and to compare Radiant's reporting periods with different effective tax rates. In addition, in arriving at Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders, the Company adjusts for certain non-cash charges and significant items that are not part of regular operating activities. These adjustments include income taxes, depreciation and amortization, change in fair value of contingent consideration, transition costs, lease termination costs, acquisition related costs, litigation costs, amortization of debt issuance costs, and issuance costs for preferred stock redemption.
We commonly refer to the term "net revenues" when commenting about our Company and the results of operations. Net revenues are a Non-GAAP measure calculated as revenues less directly related operations and expenses attributed to the Company's services. We believe net revenues are a better measurement than are total revenues when analyzing and discussing the effectiveness of our business and is used as a portion of a key metric the Company uses to discuss its progress.
EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure of income and does not include the effects of preferred stock dividends, redemption of preferred stock, interest and taxes, and excludes the "non-cash" effects of depreciation and amortization on long-term assets. Companies have some discretion as to which elements of depreciation and amortization are excluded in the EBITDA calculation. We exclude all depreciation charges related to technology and equipment, and all amortization charges (including amortization of leasehold improvements). We then further adjust EBITDA to exclude changes in fair value of contingent consideration, expenses specifically attributable to acquisitions, transition and lease termination costs, foreign currency transaction gains and losses, extraordinary items, share-based compensation expense, litigation expenses unrelated to our core operations, MM&D start-up costs and other non-cash charges. While management considers EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA useful in analyzing our results, it is not intended to replace any presentation included in our consolidated financial statements.
We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures, as presented, represent a useful method of assessing the performance of our operating activities, as they reflect our earnings trends without the impact of certain non-cash charges and other non-recurring charges. These non-GAAP financial measures are intended to supplement the GAAP financial information by providing additional insight regarding results of operations to allow a comparison to other companies, many of whom use similar non-GAAP financial measures to supplement their GAAP results. However, these non-GAAP financial measures will not be defined in the same manner by all companies and may not be comparable to other companies. Net Revenues, Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for any of the consolidated statements of operations prepared in accordance with GAAP, or as an indication of Radiant's operating performance or liquidity.
(In thousands)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Year Ended June 30,
Net Revenues (Non-GAAP measure)
2020
2019
2020
2019
Total revenues
$
275,506
$
204,648
$
855,197
$
890,517
Cost of transportation and other services
225,405
146,123
645,824
660,416
Net revenues
$
50,101
$
58,525
$
209,373
$
230,101
Net margin
18.2
%
28.6
%
24.5
%
25.8
%
(In thousands)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Year Ended June 30,
Reconciliation of GAAP net income to adjusted EBITDA
2020
2019
2020
2019
Net income attributable to common stockholders
$
4,665
$
4,461
$
10,541
$
13,731
Preferred stock dividends
—
—
—
956
Issuance costs for preferred stock redemption
—
—
—
1,659
Net income attributable to Radiant Logistics, Inc.
$
4,665
$
4,461
10,541
16,346
Income tax expense
1,307
1,007
3,157
4,800
Depreciation and amortization
4,157
3,914
16,571
15,209
Net interest expense
806
665
2,826
2,973
EBITDA
10,935
10,047
33,095
39,328
Share-based compensation
358
408
1,663
1,612
Change in fair value of contingent consideration
1,700
(25)
1,752
(1,207)
Acquisition related costs
82
223
577
316
Litigation costs
229
221
1,061
754
Transition, lease termination, and other costs
199
128
586
117
Change in fair value of interest rate swap contracts
(600)
—
(600)
—
Foreign currency transaction loss (gain)
245
9
125
(160)
Adjusted EBITDA
$
13,148
$
11,011
$
38,259
$
40,760
Adjusted EBITDA margin (Adjusted EBITDA as a % of Net Revenues)
26.2
%
18.8
%
18.3
%
17.7
%
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Year Ended June 30,
Reconciliation of GAAP net income to adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders
2020
2019
2020
2019
GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders
$
4,665
$
4,461
$
10,541
$
13,731
Adjustments to net income:
Income tax expense
1,307
1,007
3,157
4,800
Depreciation and amortization
4,157
3,914
16,571
15,209
Change in fair value of contingent consideration
1,700
(25)
1,752
(1,207)
Acquisition related costs
82
223
577
316
Litigation costs
229
221
1,061
754
Transition, lease termination, and other costs
199
128
586
117
Change in fair value of interest rate swap contracts
(600)
—
(600)
—
Amortization of debt issuance costs
27
55
305
226
Issuance costs for preferred stock redemption
—
—
—
1,659
Adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders
before income taxes
11,766
9,984
33,950
35,605
Provision for income taxes at 24.5% before preferred
dividend requirement
(2,883)
(2,446)
(8,318)
(8,957)
Adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders
$
8,883
$
7,538
$
25,632
$
26,648
Adjusted net income per common share:
Basic
$
0.18
$
0.15
$
0.52
$
0.54
Diluted
$
0.18
$
0.15
$
0.50
$
0.52
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic
49,398,826
49,572,399
49,600,506
49,497,007
Diluted
50,566,683
51,391,691
51,091,799
51,082,652