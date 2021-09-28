NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- UtilizeCore, a service management technology provider, announced an expanded client partnership with RAEL Fire Protection, a leading full-service fire protection company based in New York. UtilizeCore's technology platform will serve as the foundation for RAEL's national rollout. RAEL, one of the largest and oldest fire protection services providers in the US, will leverage the UtilizeCore platform to more efficiently find and manage subcontractors to deliver quality services nationwide, driving the company's dynamic growth.
"Fire safety is one of the most complicated service areas due to the critical role of compliance. RAEL is renowned for its critical fire safety protocols in some of the biggest and most iconic buildings in the New York area, including the 9/11 Memorial & Museum, Hudson Yards, and Moynihan Train Hall," said Ryan Gottfried, CEO, and Co-Founder of UtilizeCore. "UtilizeCore has proudly collaborated with RAEL over the past four years to expand its regional footprint in the New York area, and we're excited to help power the national rollout of RAEL's premium fire protection services across the United States."
RAEL has provided uninterrupted design, installation, inspection, maintenance, testing, and repair sprinkler services for over 85 years to over 1,000 buildings in the five boroughs of New York City, Westchester, Nassau, and Suffolk Counties. Today, RAEL deploys intelligent compliance and service validation technology, differentiating them as leaders in the fire protection industry.
"The delivery of fire protection services is going digital, and UtilizeCore's automated platform is the perfect choice to help us expand our capabilities at a faster, more efficient pace," said Laura Israel, Executive Vice President at RAEL. "Rolling out nationally to bring the best fire protection services to more sites across the country has been a long-time goal of ours, and UtilizeCore has been the right choice to make that happen. RAEL has already seen our sales increase since we started working with them."
"From our proprietary REDi asset tagging program to our REDi-Pay system, technology is at the core of what we do at RAEL," said Carolyn Anderson, CEO of RAEL National. "UtilizeCore understands that and is able to combine all of our compliance and service data into a powerful solution for our customers."
RAEL has been a significant client for UtilizeCore, which, to date, has more than 50,000 companies buying and selling across their platform, with over 2 million work orders processed representing more than a billion dollars of managed service spend.
The UtilizeCore platform brings better communication, transparency, and quality control of repair and maintenance service deployment. Key features of the platform include property client and subcontractor logins; weather automated dispatch; service tracking; subcontractor sourcing; alert notifications; auto-routing, auto pay and auto invoicing, messaging, service company ratings, real-time status updates, GPS functionality, and 25 critical integrations with accounting, payment and CRM systems to name a few.
About UtilizeCore
UtilizeCore is a technology company providing a SaaS-enabled marketplace that efficiently powers service management by enabling companies to procure subcontractors and deliver repair and maintenance services anywhere on demand. The company is based in New York City and backed by Boldstart ventures, S12F, Mantis VC, and strategic investors that have held leadership roles at Uber, Github, Snowflake, Spotify, Superhuman, WorkMarket, Corrigo & ServiceChannel.
About RAEL Fire Protection
RAEL Fire Protection is a fourth-generation full-service fire protection company providing uninterrupted design, installation, inspection, maintenance, testing, and repair services to commercial and residential sites for over 85 years. RAEL National offers multi-site fire protection services, including fire suppression systems, sprinkler systems, fire extinguishers, fire alarms, and special hazards systems, for national brands across the restaurant, retail, commercial real estate, education, hospitality, healthcare industries. RAEL's proprietary REDi technology platform for service validation and compliance management differentiates RAEL as a leader in the fire protection industry. http://www.raelfireprotection.com
