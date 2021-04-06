KALAMAZOO, Mich., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RAI Jets, LLC, a part 135 operator headquartered at Kalamazoo Battle Creek International Airport (KAZO), is pleased to announce the establishment of RAI Jets Service Center, a designated Part 145 Repair Station #RJSR819D by the Federal Aviation Administration.
"We have pursued this designation for nearly two years and are proud of all our team has done to make it happen," said RAI Jets Director of Operations David Riley. "RAI Jets Service Center will operate as a sister company to RAI Jets LLC and a testament to our ongoing dedication to providing stellar aircraft maintenance as part of our overall aircraft management operations."
Although operating as a separate entity known as RAI Jets Service Center, both companies will serve customers from RAI Jet's two southwestern Michigan locations at Kalamazoo Battle Creek International (KAZO) in Portage and Kirsch Municipal Airport (KIRS) in Sturgis.
"The opening of our Part 145 Repair station puts us in a position for additional growth and is part of our overall plan for expansion in 2021," said Riley.
RAI Jets, which was founded at KIRS in 2009 after a long history as a flight school, expanded to a 30,000 square foot hangar at KAZO in 2016. All repairs will continue to be handled by the same expert, longstanding maintenance team at RAI Jets that the operator's regular and new customers have come to rely on for excellent service. Jet maintenance is part of an entire suite of aircraft maintenance available at RAI Jets.
As a Part 135 operator, the company offers jet owners the opportunity to offset their operating costs by adding their aircraft to RAI Jets' FAA Air Charter Certificate to charter flights when the aircraft is not in use. Aircraft owners can reduce their operating costs by 30 percent or more working in conjunction with the charter operations at RAI Jets.
About RAI Jets
RAI Jets LLC is a Kalamazoo, MI-based aviation specialist and repair station featuring aircraft management, jet charter, and maintenance services through their sister company and Part 145 Repair Station, RAI Jets Service Center. The family-owned company officially opened in 2009, preceded by more than two decades of generational experience in aviation. For individuals and businesses, the Part 135 operator offers customized, jet charter for business or leisure, as well as turnkey management and aircraft maintenance for jet owners. RAI Jets operates its own fleet of aircraft for charter and offers jet owners (personal and corporate) with the option to offset operating costs by adding their aircraft to RAI Jet's FAA approved Air Carrier Certificate. RAI Jets also offers aircraft acquisition service and hangar space. For more information visit FlyRAI.com or call (800) 247-2834.
