MIAMI, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Raines International, one of the leading talent consulting and executive search firms in the Americas, announced today that auto industry expert Bryan Ignozzi has joined as Managing Director. Ignozzi, previously a partner leading PricewaterhouseCoopers' automotive practice, will build and lead Raines' Automotive Practice.
"As the automotive industry faces unprecedented change, the industry needs a fresh approach to solving talent challenges," Ignozzi said. "Raines' existing executive search practices and advisory offerings are best-in-class. I'm thrilled to partner with them to build Raines' Automotive Practice with a holistic focus on the automotive ecosystem from traditional manufacturers to technology providers, suppliers, electronic vehicle producers, and connected cars."
"Bryan is an exciting addition to our leadership team during an exciting time for the automotive industry," Raines Chief Executive Officer Dan Smith said. "Over the last few years, Raines has built the most dynamic and experienced team of practice leaders across each of the industries and functions that touch or power the automotive sector. Bryan activates this group of experts in a way that no one else can to truly drive human capital transformation within the sector he knows so well."
Ignozzi brings 25 years of experience in the auto industry. Prior to PricewaterhouseCoopers, Ignozzi was a managing director at KPMG and BearingPoint, where he served automotive clients.
Ignozzi is a professor at Pepperdine Graziadio Business School and is part of the faculty at University of Nevada-Las Vegas's Lee Business School. Ignozzi is a doctoral candidate in organizational behavior at the University of Southern California and holds a Master of Science of Engineering from the University of Pennsylvania. He also holds an MBA from Rollins College, a Master of Science in Accounting from Rutgers Business School, and a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Allegheny College.
Raines International is an advisory firm committed to making a difference with executive search, organizational consulting, and talent management solutions. Headquartered in Miami with 12 offices across the Americas, Raines specializes in senior-level leadership recruitment and assessment, and DEI advisory across industries and functions.
