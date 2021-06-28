SEATTLE, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rainier Valley Food Bank, the busiest food bank in the Seattle area serving over 1 million meals annually, announced today that it has acquired a new building that will transform its ability to serve the growing demands of communities ravaged by COVID-19's impact. Situated in the heart of the Rainier Valley for over 25 years, the Rainier Valley Food Bank saw a significant increase in demand for its food programs while working in a space that barely contained the staff, volunteers and donations needed to meet the growing community needs.
Like many organizations, Rainier Valley Food Bank was forced to pivot when the pandemic struck in 2020. Programs like their in-person shopping had to end to ensure the safety of customers and staff as the organization shifted to alternative distribution methods. As a result, home deliveries grew from 200 to 1,000 a week, and To-Go Food Bags increased from 300 to about 600 per week. Additionally, teacher volunteers helped expand their Backpack Program, which involves teachers and community volunteers personally packing and delivering bags of nutritious food to more than 1,600 at-risk students attending 14 different South Seattle schools, an increase from 11 schools pre-pandemic. To meet this increased demand, the community stepped up and increased volunteer support by 166% which included over 500 new volunteers.
"The impact of COVID-19 has been devastating. As a result, our service area expanded and our demographic became more diverse," said Gloria Hatcher-Mays, Executive Director of Rainier Valley Food Bank. "Our humble 1200 square foot facility – the same we've been in for the past 25 years – limited our ability to fully serve those in need. A new community space has been our dream that is finally becoming a reality. We are deeply grateful to those who have helped us secure a new site deep in the heart of the Rainier Valley."
Previously owned and operated by local funeral services provider Bonney Watson as its Southwest Mortuary location, the building itself has a long history of serving the community, one that Hatcher-Mays seeks to both honor and revitalize by re-purposing the space.
"I am struck by the symbolism of this building – the rebirthing of a space that has served the Rainier Valley community for a very long time. As we prepare to raise funds to renovate our new facility, we plan to honor the history and future of this building through thoughtful design and increased programing that addresses social justice and food insecurity throughout the greater Seattle area," said Hatcher-Mays.
"We appreciate the opportunity to transfer our property to a trusted community partner that has passionately served our region, especially during the past year," said Cameron Smock, President and CEO of Bonney Watson. "We are grateful that our space, which has offered comfort and support to the people of the Rainier Valley community for over thirty years, will remain in service to the community."
"The Rainier Valley Food Bank has served this community for so long, and incredibly rose to the challenge when demand for food grew exponentially due to the pandemic," said Washington State Sen. Rebecca Saldaña. "I am thankful for its service to the community, and I'm excited to see how the staff and volunteers can have even more positive impact now that they have a building of their own in the heart of Rainier Beach."
The new space will offer the community a dignified way to shop in person, broaden social service programs, and include new community spaces such as a large commercial-grade kitchen for culinary training and an outdoor garden for growing food, harvesting demonstrations, and community events.
About Rainier Valley Food Bank
Rainier Valley Food Bank opened its doors in Seattle's Rainier Valley neighborhood on May 1, 1991, and has been providing crucial services to the surrounding community ever since. Founded as Northwest Community Services, the organization pivoted to become the Rainier Valley Food Bank in 2008, as the nation's economy began to decline and food demand rapidly increased. When the pandemic presented a new challenge in 2020, RVFB again shifted, expanding its programs to meet the community's needs. Today, it is the busiest food bank in the Seattle area, serving more than 11,000 individuals and over 1 million meals annually.
